Ubuntu Is Switching to Wayland

An anonymous reader shares a report: Ubuntu is to ship Wayland in place of X.Org Server by default. Mir, Canonical's home-spun alternative to Wayland, had been billed as the future of Ubuntu's convergence play. But both Unity 8 the convergence dream was recently put out to pasture, meaning this decision was widely expected. It's highly likely that the traditional X.Org Server will, as on Fedora, be included on the disc and accessible from whichever login screen Ubuntu devs opt to use in ubuntu 17.10 onwards. This session will be useful for users whose system experience issues running on Wayland, or who need features and driver support that is only present in the legacy X.Org server session.

  • I'm glad they're ditching mobile... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...to focus on the cloud. It sounds much more hip to say "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on the cloud" as opposed to "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on my phone".

  • With Ubuntu's switching to PulseAudio, to systemd, to GNOME 3, and now to Wayland, what is it that makes Ubuntu different from Fedora?

    The only difference I can think of is where an installation ISO would be downloaded from, and typing "apt-get" instead of "dnf" to install packages.

    Those are really minor differences.

    So what's the point of using Ubuntu if it uses the same kernel, the same init system, the same windowing system, the same desktop environment, the same sound system, and pretty much all of the sa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )

      ...But now Ubuntu has basically become Fedora with just a different name. Why would anyone even bother using Ubuntu now?

      If that's the case, why would anyone use Fedora instead of Ubuntu?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      With Ubuntu's switching to PulseAudio, to systemd, to GNOME 3, and now to Wayland, what is it that makes Ubuntu different from Fedora?

      Gratuitous privilege escalation enabled by default.

    • Because let's pretend that Ubuntu didn't use sysvinit, Gnome2 and all those pesky incompatible sounddaemons from hell for several years before they even begun to look at upstart, pulse or Unity.
  • Now if they'll just ditch systemd there might actually be a reason to use Ubuntu again.

  • I was trying to push through some patches and updates to weston to supply weston-rdp as a back-end. Combine weston-rdp with Xwayland and an X11R6 session manager wrapper and you've got Xrdp working again.

    So what next? Get lightdm integrated with weston-rdp as a session manager back-end and stick the Xrdp proxy server up front to call lightdm as the session manager. Wayland can switch session managers without tearing down, so Xwayland and Wayland clients can switch to your console Wayland display or to

  • Well (Score:2)

    by JWW ( 79176 )

    Ubuntu ditched the bad idea that was Unity. Time to ditch the bad idea that is systemd....

  • From what I've read:

    _ it's not safer
    _ it's slower
    _ it's still has issues (tearing & software compatibility)

    And all this ignoring the remote capabilities advantage of X11.

    So why the push ? Ubuntu thought it was looking too good getting rid of Unity ?

