Ubuntu Is Switching to Wayland (omgubuntu.co.uk) 18
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ubuntu is to ship Wayland in place of X.Org Server by default. Mir, Canonical's home-spun alternative to Wayland, had been billed as the future of Ubuntu's convergence play. But both Unity 8 the convergence dream was recently put out to pasture, meaning this decision was widely expected. It's highly likely that the traditional X.Org Server will, as on Fedora, be included on the disc and accessible from whichever login screen Ubuntu devs opt to use in ubuntu 17.10 onwards. This session will be useful for users whose system experience issues running on Wayland, or who need features and driver support that is only present in the legacy X.Org server session.
...to focus on the cloud. It sounds much more hip to say "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on the cloud" as opposed to "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on my phone".
Network transparency. X11 has it. Wayland doesn't. Wayland's devs tend to handwave the problem, either claiming it will somehow be implemented once they work on the other laundry list of things they want first, or claiming it's a niche requirement nobody wants or uses.
On top of that they're doing the #1 thing you're not supposed to do in development: completely rewriting a working system.
With Ubuntu's switching to PulseAudio, to systemd, to GNOME 3, and now to Wayland, what is it that makes Ubuntu different from Fedora?
The only difference I can think of is where an installation ISO would be downloaded from, and typing "apt-get" instead of "dnf" to install packages.
Those are really minor differences.
...But now Ubuntu has basically become Fedora with just a different name. Why would anyone even bother using Ubuntu now?
If that's the case, why would anyone use Fedora instead of Ubuntu?
Gratuitous privilege escalation enabled by default.
I was trying to push through some patches and updates to weston to supply weston-rdp as a back-end. Combine weston-rdp with Xwayland and an X11R6 session manager wrapper and you've got Xrdp working again.
Ubuntu ditched the bad idea that was Unity. Time to ditch the bad idea that is systemd....
From what I've read:
_ it's not safer
_ it's slower
_ it's still has issues (tearing & software compatibility)
And all this ignoring the remote capabilities advantage of X11.
So why the push ? Ubuntu thought it was looking too good getting rid of Unity ?