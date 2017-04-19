Ubuntu Is Switching to Wayland (omgubuntu.co.uk) 46
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ubuntu is to ship Wayland in place of X.Org Server by default. Mir, Canonical's home-spun alternative to Wayland, had been billed as the future of Ubuntu's convergence play. But both Unity 8 the convergence dream was recently put out to pasture, meaning this decision was widely expected. It's highly likely that the traditional X.Org Server will, as on Fedora, be included on the disc and accessible from whichever login screen Ubuntu devs opt to use in ubuntu 17.10 onwards. This session will be useful for users whose system experience issues running on Wayland, or who need features and driver support that is only present in the legacy X.Org server session.
...to focus on the cloud. It sounds much more hip to say "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on the cloud" as opposed to "No way in fuck would I use ubuntu on my phone".
As long as Linux can remember where I positioned my monitors after I put the laptop back into the docking station, and as long as I can wayland-over-ssh, and as long as there are performance gains, then I don't care.
I'm sure this post will be littered with "I hate change" type posts where people lament the loss of X for no other reason than passion and nostalgia, and I'll have to dredge through loads of nonsense before someone actually puts together a point-form list of pros and cons comparing Wayland to X
Network transparency. X11 has it. Wayland doesn't. Wayland's devs tend to handwave the problem, either claiming it will somehow be implemented once they work on the other laundry list of things they want first, or claiming it's a niche requirement nobody wants or uses.
On top of that they're doing the #1 thing you're not supposed to do in development: completely rewriting a working system.
X11's main flaw is that it's supposed to be inefficient. It might be, but I've never noticed any significant differe
> The future is using javascript and rendering to HTML. Rust, go, python, and all the other important languages can be compiled into javascript which runs everywhere
I 3 this troll. Please make a slashdotmeme outta this. This is app-guy levels of amusing. Which isn't saying much, but it is saying something.
I too use X11 forwarding over SSH (ssh -Y) all the time. Sometimes I'm at work and want to quickly tag some music that's on my machine at home. I can remote SSH with X11 forwarding and start up easy tag.
It's a pretty common use case among some of us Linux users.
How this will be solved in the long run remains to be seen. In the short run, toolkits that support Wayland still support X11. Mainly I'm talking about GTK and Qt. Thus KDE, Gnome, GTK, and Qt apps will all run either on Wayland or X11 without recompiling. So for many people, remoting needs can be accomplished by simply using X11 on Wayland and tunneling X11 over SSH. Simply ssh into your remote machine and run the apps. Locally on wayland things are silky smooth, remotely they still work, though a bit c
Try tunneling X over a VPN connection from home to work. It sucks for most applications. Apparently there is a lot of "back and forth" between the client and server where latency is multiplied by orders of magnitude.
This was years ago, but I installed NoMachine's NX server (version 3.x) and things worked very smoothly, almos
Do all my X commands work in Wayland?
xwd? xidle?
Can I automate a Wayland GUI input using simple command lines like xwinifo, xte, etc?
And, of course, most importantly, xroach and xdaliclock.
X has years of development behind it, solid, works well, many features.
Think of how much progress could have been made on Wayland if the effort that was put into Mir has been added to efforts on Wayland.
I remember when Mir was getting started that many wondered why Canonical put the effort into Mir instead of contributing to more universal projects. Looks like Canonical is reaping what it sowed by starting its own projects instead of just working on existing projects.
While I think Canonical's intentions with Unity and Mir were not as benevolent as they portrayed, have to remem
So what makes Ubuntu different from Fedora? (Score:2, Interesting)
With Ubuntu's switching to PulseAudio, to systemd, to GNOME 3, and now to Wayland, what is it that makes Ubuntu different from Fedora?
The only difference I can think of is where an installation ISO would be downloaded from, and typing "apt-get" instead of "dnf" to install packages.
Those are really minor differences.
So what's the point of using Ubuntu if it uses the same kernel, the same init system, the same windowing system, the same desktop environment, the same sound system, and pretty much all of the sa
...But now Ubuntu has basically become Fedora with just a different name. Why would anyone even bother using Ubuntu now?
If that's the case, why would anyone use Fedora instead of Ubuntu?
With Ubuntu's switching to PulseAudio, to systemd, to GNOME 3, and now to Wayland, what is it that makes Ubuntu different from Fedora?
Gratuitous privilege escalation enabled by default.
First of all, most distros have always had the same window system, X Windows. The reason for this is that since all applications and window managers which are GUI, have to talk to the WIndow System, its important to have standardization around the same API. Otherwise you end up with a MESS of an app that works on one distro not being able to run on another distro or having to run 10 different windowing systems, because each application ends up being tied down to one or the other. You also have to have video
For your reference: http://0pointer.de/blog/projects/the-biggest-myths.html
I think systemd is a benefit, and was a good decision to include it as it standardizes on what the other distros are also using. A declarative style event driven startup is something that Ubuntu has long had with Upstart, so its nothing knew to Ubuntu.
I never really liked startup scripts. Basically, you ended up with dense, difficult to read scripts that reinvented the wheel for every service. Every script had to have code for monito
The noise in opposition to systemd is basically FUD nonsense. I cant understand it. Its open source, its modular, it does everything the old Init system did allowing you to use sys V init, it only adds flexibility. So basically you are arguing that people should not be alllowed to use the functionality and flexibility it offers, because it doesnt actually remove any features or backwards compatability.
If it was a simple launch process controller, it wouldn't get the flack it's receiving. It's a system on a system.
I was trying to push through some patches and updates to weston to supply weston-rdp as a back-end. Combine weston-rdp with Xwayland and an X11R6 session manager wrapper and you've got Xrdp working again.
So what next? Get lightdm integrated with weston-rdp as a session manager back-end and stick the Xrdp proxy server up front to call lightdm as the session manager. Wayland can switch session managers without tearing down, so Xwayland and Wayland clients can switch to your console Wayland display or to
Ubuntu ditched the bad idea that was Unity. Time to ditch the bad idea that is systemd....
its been discussed before, every myth about systemd has been debunked: http://0pointer.de/blog/projects/the-biggest-myths.html. Since you can still use SysV init with systemd, there really is nothing for you to complain about because you can use sysv init type startup for your services if thats what you want.
systemd is a major improvement over what we had before, more modular, easier to read configuration, more flexible.
From what I've read:
_ it's not safer
_ it's slower
_ it's still has issues (tearing & software compatibility)
And all this ignoring the remote capabilities advantage of X11.
So why the push ? Ubuntu thought it was looking too good getting rid of Unity ?
I haven't paid any attention to the Wayland/Mir development for quite some time. When they were introduced the stated plan was not to support any sort of remote display natively. Has that gap been closed? Or is that one of the "features
... only present in the legacy X.Org server session"?
Personally, I use remote display of X clients regularly. Not daily, but close.
ONLY because of haters! ;_; (Score:2)
It would have been Mir but you open source people are just soooo anti-social! Mark said you anti-social people just hate and mainstream because you are haters who love to hate and then he cried because you killed Mir with your hate. Nevermind the technical discussions about the merits of each display manager, WHY WOULD YOU MAKE MARK CRY?!
