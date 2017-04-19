Navy, Marines Prohibit Sharing Nude Photos In Wake of a Facebook Scandal

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fortune: The Navy and Marine Corps issued new regulations that ban members from sharing nude photographs following a scandal involving military personnel sharing intimate pictures of their female colleagues -- some of which were taken without their knowledge -- in a secret Facebook group. The new statute, which was signed Tuesday by Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley, went into effect immediately and will be made permanent when the next edition of the Navy's regulations is printed, according to Navy Times. Military courts will handle violations of the new rule. The crackdown comes after a Facebook group was uncovered featuring naked photos of female service members. The group was eventually shut down by Facebook after a request from the Marine Corps. The Center for Investigative Reporting found that some of the photographs posted on the Facebook group may have been taken consensually, but others may not have been.

  • The Village People will be upset (Score:4, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @07:51PM (#54266791)
    No reason now to be "in the Navy"

  • That's really creepy.

  • Good luck with that! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @07:55PM (#54266813)

    Good luck with this policy. At best a few sailors or marines will be busted each year for their stupidity, but the vast majority of incidents will never see any enforcement.

    I've never been in the armed services but I was under the impression that one of the most important rules for those in authority was do not give orders that one knows will not be followed. Issuing orders that won't be followed helps destroy one's own authority.

    • Simple solution. Required genital tattoos with identifying numbers.

    • the vast majority of incidents will never see any enforcement.

      That is the way it should be. Unless there is an actual complaint, who cares? If there is a complaint, you can't weasel out of it by saying "She said it was okay".

      Issuing orders that won't be followed helps destroy one's own authority.

      Not really. Just like with civilian laws, there are some that are taken seriously, and others that are routinely ignored.

      Disclaimer: I was a Marine, but that was back before photography had been invented. Semper Fi.

  • as usual, title and summary incorrect (Score:5, Informative)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @08:06PM (#54266855)

    sharing of "intimate images" (defined) that were taken without consent is what is prohibited:

    2. Article 1168 of reference (a) is added to read as follows:
            a. 1168. Nonconsensual distribution or broadcasting of an image
                    (1) The wrongful distribution or broadcasting of an intimate image is
    prohibited.
                    (2) The distribution or broadcasting is wrongful if the person making
    the distribution or broadcast does so without legal justification or excuse,
    knows or reasonably should know that the depicted person did not consent to
    the disclosure, and the intimate image is distributed or broadcast:
                            (a) With the intent to realize personal gain;
                            (b) With the intent to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate,
    threaten, or coerce the depicted person; or
                            (c) With reckless disregard as to whether the depicted person
    would be humiliated, harmed, intimidated, threatened, or coerced.

    • Thanks for the text, though your summary doesn't quite say the same thing as the text. You said it prohibits sharing of intimate images "that were taken without consent," but what this text actually bans is sharing of intimate images where "the depicted person did not consent to the disclosure." The word "disclosure" isn't defined, but presumably it would also cover instances where the TAKING of the image was consensual but the DISTRIBUTION was NOT consensual.

    • sharing of "intimate images" (defined) that were taken without consent is what is prohibited:

      Not quite. Not only the "taking", but also the "distribution" must be consensual. So just because your GF lets you photo her boobs, that doesn't give you the right to share the photo with others.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Well, great big ole fail there. Forget to define intimate didn't we, so https://www.google.com.au/sear... [google.com.au]. Wow Google, you so evil, intimate image of mother and child. What the fuck US navy, seriously, take a picture of mother and child and go to jail, how fuckings nuts are you, sounds like some tools need to get grip of themselves or is that loosen up their grip, you know choking the chicken, buk buk bu-gaacccckkkk.

  • Links? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pics or it didn't happen.

  • The Center for Investigative Reporting found that some of the photographs posted on the Facebook group may have been taken consensually, but others may not have been.

    50 years ago, all of those photos would have been classified as obscene materials and no one would have voluntarily taken them except between some husbands and wives. The single most overlooked practical value that the "old norms" had was simplifying things to the point that someone with a 80 IQ could merrily engage with the opposite sex and kn

