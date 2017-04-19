Navy, Marines Prohibit Sharing Nude Photos In Wake of a Facebook Scandal (fortune.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Fortune: The Navy and Marine Corps issued new regulations that ban members from sharing nude photographs following a scandal involving military personnel sharing intimate pictures of their female colleagues -- some of which were taken without their knowledge -- in a secret Facebook group. The new statute, which was signed Tuesday by Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley, went into effect immediately and will be made permanent when the next edition of the Navy's regulations is printed, according to Navy Times. Military courts will handle violations of the new rule. The crackdown comes after a Facebook group was uncovered featuring naked photos of female service members. The group was eventually shut down by Facebook after a request from the Marine Corps. The Center for Investigative Reporting found that some of the photographs posted on the Facebook group may have been taken consensually, but others may not have been.
Good luck with that! (Score:4, Interesting)
Good luck with this policy. At best a few sailors or marines will be busted each year for their stupidity, but the vast majority of incidents will never see any enforcement.
I've never been in the armed services but I was under the impression that one of the most important rules for those in authority was do not give orders that one knows will not be followed. Issuing orders that won't be followed helps destroy one's own authority.
the vast majority of incidents will never see any enforcement.
That is the way it should be. Unless there is an actual complaint, who cares? If there is a complaint, you can't weasel out of it by saying "She said it was okay".
Issuing orders that won't be followed helps destroy one's own authority.
Not really. Just like with civilian laws, there are some that are taken seriously, and others that are routinely ignored.
Disclaimer: I was a Marine, but that was back before photography had been invented. Semper Fi.
as usual, title and summary incorrect (Score:5, Informative)
sharing of "intimate images" (defined) that were taken without consent is what is prohibited:
2. Article 1168 of reference (a) is added to read as follows:
a. 1168. Nonconsensual distribution or broadcasting of an image
(1) The wrongful distribution or broadcasting of an intimate image is
prohibited.
(2) The distribution or broadcasting is wrongful if the person making
the distribution or broadcast does so without legal justification or excuse,
knows or reasonably should know that the depicted person did not consent to
the disclosure, and the intimate image is distributed or broadcast:
(a) With the intent to realize personal gain;
(b) With the intent to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate,
threaten, or coerce the depicted person; or
(c) With reckless disregard as to whether the depicted person
would be humiliated, harmed, intimidated, threatened, or coerced.
sharing of "intimate images" (defined) that were taken without consent is what is prohibited:
Not quite. Not only the "taking", but also the "distribution" must be consensual. So just because your GF lets you photo her boobs, that doesn't give you the right to share the photo with others.
Well, great big ole fail there. Forget to define intimate didn't we, so https://www.google.com.au/sear... [google.com.au]. Wow Google, you so evil, intimate image of mother and child. What the fuck US navy, seriously, take a picture of mother and child and go to jail, how fuckings nuts are you, sounds like some tools need to get grip of themselves or is that loosen up their grip, you know choking the chicken, buk buk bu-gaacccckkkk.
no, the article defines "intimate" too, look it up if you are curious what they meant
The price of "freedom" (Score:2)
