No, Millennials Aren't a Bunch of Job-Hopping Flakes (fastcompany.com) 64

From a report: Today, Pew researchers published findings that refute yet another stereotype about millennials that actual millennials find infuriating: the idea that they're job-hopping more often than other generations. According to Pew's analysis of recent government data, "college-educated millennials are sticking with their jobs longer than their Gen X counterparts."

No, Millennials Aren't a Bunch of Job-Hopping Flakes

  • No so many jobs to hop to (Score:4, Interesting)

    by gatkinso ( 15975 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:13AM (#54268665)

    I suspect this is the driving factor.

  • Pew Researchers.. no shit sherlock (Score:5, Insightful)

    by brxndxn ( 461473 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:16AM (#54268679)
    This just in.. Pew Researchers find out yet another stereotype only applies to a small percentage of the group. I can't wait to see the non-millennial minds blown when they conduct more research and find out the following: - Millennials are mutli-racial despite being portrayed as upper middle class and white - Millennial work ethics vary greatly - Some are hard workers and others are not - Millennial spending habits are all over the map - Some are savers and some are spenders - Some Millennials voted for Trump (GASP) Every generation is different.. I just hope one outright identifier of our generation is our acknowledgement of our differences and ability to cultivate a society where our differences are respected. In other words, be more specific when trying to identify trends across groups of people.

    • This just in, Pew is a right-wing think tank that no one should ever listen to because if they are right, it's a coincidence. They also claimed that bloggers were not journalists. Well, neither are journalists, any more. Pew can DIAF immediately and posting a link or study from them should come with the same stigma of posting one from Forbes.

  • Staying still can lead to financial suicide... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:18AM (#54268693) Homepage
    The problem with holding one job for too long in IT Support is that you make less money with 2% raises over time than someone who has short-term contracts at different companies. I ran into an old coworker a few years ago during a job interview. He was still making the same kind of money that I made when we worked together 10+ years ago, but the company wanted to pay me 40% more for doing the same work. Fortunately, I had three job offers to pick from and went for the higher offer from a contracting agency.
    • Wow, you must be making a lot of money. You are getting 40% more than him? You must be making at least $200k?

      • You might think it's funny but he is not wrong. When I was coming up in my career I would get 2-3% raises for promotions and maybe 1-2% (if anything) annually. Finding a new job was typically 10-15% bump in salary. Why would anyone stay at one company when they are rising up the ranks?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Wow, you must be making a lot of money. You are getting 40% more than him? You must be making at least $200k?

        I make $50K+ per year, as you damn well know. Keep in mind that this is IT Support. Level entry jobs can start at $10 per hour (minimum wage) without benefits in Silicon Valley. Not everyone in Silicon Valley is a newly minted millionaire or billionaire.

  • It's almost like.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... you can't lump people into convenient stereotypes based on ! Shit we needed a study for that?!

  • I say this as a Gen-Xer.

    My parents were in careers where you could reasonably be expected to work in the same company all your life. but things are different now. Not sure if the job market is more turbulent, or attitudes have changed. Perhaps this is a result of changes in corporate culture, or faster moving technology resulting in a lot of companies expanding, contracting, forming and collapsing. I get the impression that it was a similar situation for workers during the industrial revolution as well.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gatkinso ( 15975 )

      Your parents were working for companies run by the greatest generation.

      Gen X'ers worked for companies run by your parents. See the connection?

      Now that Gen X is running the show, what is left seems to be more stable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      I'm gen-x as well, our parents could do so because the job market was stable. There wasn't the issues with having your job outsourced to some 3rd party TFW or H1B because companies abuse it. These days? Pretty much everyone has those problems. The more specialized your job the higher the risk that some bean counter will tell management that you can be dumped for someone who costs 1/3 while farming out your specialized training to x company who will save them a ton of money(but ends up costing them more)

  • Two things (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dfm3 ( 830843 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:43AM (#54268809) Journal
    There are two factors at play here. One, employers these days no longer offer as many incentives that lead to employee retention, and instead treat them as a disposable "human resource" to be squeezed in the eternal quest to maximize profit. It's virtually impossible to find an employer with a pension plan any more, and even benefits such as retirement and health insurance are becoming increasingly rare.

    All of those benefits were taken for granted 30 years ago. When I was growing up in the 80's, the assumption was that you go to college, get a degree, then immediately get hired by a company and start building your retirement savings and pension while slowly working your way up the corporate ladder within the organization. These days, that's not as common. The baby boomers had those things, and lived under the assumption that each generation would be a little more well off than the last. Thus we were all told that if we worked just a little harder, we'd be more successful at the American dream.

    Second, the loss of benefits and the downward trend of wages meant that more of us in the gen-x/pre-millenial generation spent years trying to delude ourselves that those types of job benefits were "just around the corner" and that our current job was just a stepping stone to the career that would give us job security and retirement savings. Now the reality of the new economy has set in and the benefits are vanishing, and most millennials have realized that in many cases the job they have is as good as it's going to get. Switching employers is also getting harder because there is so much competition these days; an opening that at one time would get 20-30 applicants now receives hundreds of applications from people looking for that elusive career.

    • The baby boomers had those things, and lived under the assumption that each generation would be a little more well off than the last. Thus we were all told that if we worked just a little harder, we'd be more successful at the American dream.

      The baby boomers voted to give themselves those things when they had retired. While they were working they only had to pay for a smaller number of older people who did not live as long past the retirement age as the boomers are going too. That is the main reason successive generations are screwed. Whether by student loan, higher property prices, higher rents, more taxes, higher 'pension pot' contributions, more immigration, the young worker of today is going to get the income squeezed out of them to pay for

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dfm3 ( 830843 )

        The baby boomers voted to give themselves those things when they had retired.

        Exactly! And you how much I would love to be able to make the same choice! After retirement, my father is able to draw from a pension and a 401(k) from the two employers he worked at over his lifetime, and it's more than enough to live comfortably. At this point I only have the latter, and it will not be nearly enough to support even my basic needs when I retire. And for the very reasons you mention, it's nearly impossible for me to save beyond that. What savings I do have, I pray that nobody in my family e

  • I think we even pioneered it. Late 90's up to around 2001 and then starting in 2003 people were spending 6 months to a year at a job and then looking for something else

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pascoea ( 968200 )

      people were spending 6 months to a year at a job and then looking for something else

      Are you talking a McDonalds job, or an actual job? My personal experience doesn't support that view, if you are talking about actual jobs. I've been within the same group of companies for 10 years, prior to that it was about 4 years. The majority of my colleagues at both places tended to hover at the 5+ year mark. Yes, some people left after short stints, but those were the minority.

      Prior to starting my career, I worked a multitude of "McDonalds Jobs", where my longest tenure was probably a year and a

  • As a Gen-Xer myself, I wasn't leaving my jobs, most of the time, the jobs were contracts or would end.
    We didn't have stability like our parents before us or expect a wage hike without moving to another company.
    Do the number separate the ones leaving vs those being let go?
    My current position is the 1st in my career where I have made it past 5 years of service non-stop. I did work before in another field where I lasted more than 4 years but would end up on unemployment insurance every year for 3 months wo

  • The increasing job tenure of college-educated millennials is consistent with a decline in employer switching among all working-age adults since the 1980s," Pew researchers point out. "The reasons for the decline are not well understood,"

    I think it's pretty easy to understand why job hopping is on the rise.

    1) Raises not keeping pace with salary for new positions
    2) Companies no longer value employees with long term benefits
    3) The instant gratification me, my, mine attitude of America.

  • Are like the dog in that movie...talk to him, sees a squirrel and goes after that. most are just after the next big thing. They are chasing things, instead of building a career.

  • The first generation to have degrees so they can work as baristas.

