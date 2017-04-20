No, Millennials Aren't a Bunch of Job-Hopping Flakes (fastcompany.com) 64
From a report: Today, Pew researchers published findings that refute yet another stereotype about millennials that actual millennials find infuriating: the idea that they're job-hopping more often than other generations. According to Pew's analysis of recent government data, "college-educated millennials are sticking with their jobs longer than their Gen X counterparts."
Re:Millennials AREN'T a Bunch of Job-Hopping Flake (Score:4, Funny)
You forgot to add "get off my lawn!".
On that note, why aren't baby boomers eating pho? [byrslf.co]
Re: (Score:3)
Millennials actually seem to be quite conservative in terms of the financial risks they are willing to take. Not that surprising, they have been royally fucked by the Boomers and are facing some huge problems coming down the line (paying Boomer's pensions/healthcare, severe environmental problems and disorderly transition, student loans reaching critical mass etc.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Canada, millennials are among the worst for financial planning. Are most likely to be in debt or have already filed for bankruptcy by the time they're 25. GenZ on the other hand is very conservative financially and socially.
Re: (Score:2)
"On that note, why aren't baby boomers eating pho? [byrslf.co]"
Because it reminds us of Vietnam.
Re: (Score:2)
On that note, why aren't baby boomers eating pho? [byrslf.co]
You're asking why the elderly at-risk generation who is statistically suffering from diabetes, heart disease, and obesity is not eating a bowl of salt?
Don't get me wrong, I like a good bowl of pho, but there are few dishes that you can ingest three days worth of sodium in less than 15 minutes. Go figure the generation who's probably been chastised by their doctor about shitty eating habits shuns it.
This is like asking why vegans aren't eating McDonalds.
Re: (Score:2)
I love pho, so clicked that article to find out why - and it's a millennial spouting garbage that has nothing to do with why baby boomers aren't eating pho except "they don't think eating pho will make America great again because they're Trump nazis."
The "research" methodology seems quite biased to me. They are comparing a VERY narrow window of GenX (the year 2000 during the dot com bust) to today.
That's not an apples to apples employment comparison.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And they specifically excluded the self-employed.
Re: (Score:3)
To suggest that they job hop suggests that they have a job and aren't living at home in Mom's basement posting on Slashdot all day.
No so many jobs to hop to (Score:4, Interesting)
I suspect this is the driving factor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pew Researchers.. no shit sherlock (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The Baby Boomers (aka the hippies) fucked things up. Generation X and Millennials are only now beginning to see that mess cleaned up.
Re: Pew Researchers.. no shit sherlock (Score:2)
Hippies are boomers? News to me
I imagine a lot of things are.
Re: (Score:2)
Millennials already work noticeably harder than we did, which is why they have jobs to hop. At their age, we still prided outselves no having tuned in and dropped out.
May they build everything that my generation was afraid to build.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks to millennials, 'Murica is a joke.
Maybe on that side of the pond, but it wasn't the millennials or generation z that voted for Brexit.
Re: (Score:1)
This just in, Pew is a right-wing think tank that no one should ever listen to because if they are right, it's a coincidence. They also claimed that bloggers were not journalists. Well, neither are journalists, any more. Pew can DIAF immediately and posting a link or study from them should come with the same stigma of posting one from Forbes.
I see that Pew can afford moderators (Score:2)
You've got some Pew on your lip, there. No, there. NO, THERE.
Re: (Score:2)
Staying still can lead to financial suicide... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You might think it's funny but he is not wrong. When I was coming up in my career I would get 2-3% raises for promotions and maybe 1-2% (if anything) annually. Finding a new job was typically 10-15% bump in salary. Why would anyone stay at one company when they are rising up the ranks?
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, you must be making a lot of money. You are getting 40% more than him? You must be making at least $200k?
I make $50K+ per year, as you damn well know. Keep in mind that this is IT Support. Level entry jobs can start at $10 per hour (minimum wage) without benefits in Silicon Valley. Not everyone in Silicon Valley is a newly minted millionaire or billionaire.
It's almost like.... (Score:1)
... you can't lump people into convenient stereotypes based on ! Shit we needed a study for that?!
Gen X are even greater job-hopping flakes! (Score:1)
My parents were in careers where you could reasonably be expected to work in the same company all your life. but things are different now. Not sure if the job market is more turbulent, or attitudes have changed. Perhaps this is a result of changes in corporate culture, or faster moving technology resulting in a lot of companies expanding, contracting, forming and collapsing. I get the impression that it was a similar situation for workers during the industrial revolution as well.
Re: (Score:3)
Your parents were working for companies run by the greatest generation.
Gen X'ers worked for companies run by your parents. See the connection?
Now that Gen X is running the show, what is left seems to be more stable.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm gen-x as well, our parents could do so because the job market was stable. There wasn't the issues with having your job outsourced to some 3rd party TFW or H1B because companies abuse it. These days? Pretty much everyone has those problems. The more specialized your job the higher the risk that some bean counter will tell management that you can be dumped for someone who costs 1/3 while farming out your specialized training to x company who will save them a ton of money(but ends up costing them more)
Two things (Score:5, Insightful)
All of those benefits were taken for granted 30 years ago. When I was growing up in the 80's, the assumption was that you go to college, get a degree, then immediately get hired by a company and start building your retirement savings and pension while slowly working your way up the corporate ladder within the organization. These days, that's not as common. The baby boomers had those things, and lived under the assumption that each generation would be a little more well off than the last. Thus we were all told that if we worked just a little harder, we'd be more successful at the American dream.
Second, the loss of benefits and the downward trend of wages meant that more of us in the gen-x/pre-millenial generation spent years trying to delude ourselves that those types of job benefits were "just around the corner" and that our current job was just a stepping stone to the career that would give us job security and retirement savings. Now the reality of the new economy has set in and the benefits are vanishing, and most millennials have realized that in many cases the job they have is as good as it's going to get. Switching employers is also getting harder because there is so much competition these days; an opening that at one time would get 20-30 applicants now receives hundreds of applications from people looking for that elusive career.
Re: (Score:2)
The baby boomers had those things, and lived under the assumption that each generation would be a little more well off than the last. Thus we were all told that if we worked just a little harder, we'd be more successful at the American dream.
The baby boomers voted to give themselves those things when they had retired. While they were working they only had to pay for a smaller number of older people who did not live as long past the retirement age as the boomers are going too. That is the main reason successive generations are screwed. Whether by student loan, higher property prices, higher rents, more taxes, higher 'pension pot' contributions, more immigration, the young worker of today is going to get the income squeezed out of them to pay for
Re: (Score:2)
The baby boomers voted to give themselves those things when they had retired.
Exactly! And you how much I would love to be able to make the same choice! After retirement, my father is able to draw from a pension and a 401(k) from the two employers he worked at over his lifetime, and it's more than enough to live comfortably. At this point I only have the latter, and it will not be nearly enough to support even my basic needs when I retire. And for the very reasons you mention, it's nearly impossible for me to save beyond that. What savings I do have, I pray that nobody in my family e
Gen X was the same (Score:2)
I think we even pioneered it. Late 90's up to around 2001 and then starting in 2003 people were spending 6 months to a year at a job and then looking for something else
Re: (Score:2)
people were spending 6 months to a year at a job and then looking for something else
Are you talking a McDonalds job, or an actual job? My personal experience doesn't support that view, if you are talking about actual jobs. I've been within the same group of companies for 10 years, prior to that it was about 4 years. The majority of my colleagues at both places tended to hover at the 5+ year mark. Yes, some people left after short stints, but those were the minority.
Prior to starting my career, I worked a multitude of "McDonalds Jobs", where my longest tenure was probably a year and a
Gen-X don't leave their jobs, the jobs leave them (Score:2)
We didn't have stability like our parents before us or expect a wage hike without moving to another company.
Do the number separate the ones leaving vs those being let go?
My current position is the 1st in my career where I have made it past 5 years of service non-stop. I did work before in another field where I lasted more than 4 years but would end up on unemployment insurance every year for 3 months wo
Why are pew researchers so lazy? (Score:2)
The increasing job tenure of college-educated millennials is consistent with a decline in employer switching among all working-age adults since the 1980s," Pew researchers point out. "The reasons for the decline are not well understood,"
I think it's pretty easy to understand why job hopping is on the rise.
1) Raises not keeping pace with salary for new positions
2) Companies no longer value employees with long term benefits
3) The instant gratification me, my, mine attitude of America.
Millennials (Score:2)
Millenials... (Score:2)
The first generation to have degrees so they can work as baristas.