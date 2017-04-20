The Biggest Time Suck at the Office Might Be Your Computer (bloomberg.com) 58
Sharing personal anecdotes and recent studies, a new report on Bloomberg blames outdated computers, decade-old operating systems and ageing equipments for being one of the biggest hurdles that prevents people from doing actual work in their offices. From the article: Slow, outdated computers and intermittent internet connections demoralize workers, a survey of 6,000 European workers said. Half of U.K. employees said creaking computers were "restrictive and limiting," and 38 percent said modern technology would make them more motivated, according to the survey, commissioned by electronics company Sharp. Scott's (a 25-year-old researcher who works at an insurance firm) PC runs the relatively up-to-date Windows 8 operating system, but his computer sometimes struggles to handle large spreadsheets and multiple documents open simultaneously, slowing him down. Others are in a worse spot. One in every eight business laptops and desktops worldwide still run Windows XP, which was introduced in 2001. [...] Some businesses can't help using old hardware or operating systems, because they use specialized software that also hasn't been brought up-to-date.



Economics is hard (Score:4, Insightful)
However, the cost of 3-6 months trying to get a new machine configured properly and the correct software installed is NOT trivial in terms of time wasted. And 3 months would be an optimistic estimate. The biggest time waste I see is the dreaded "refresh", where you have everything working, then someone comes around wanting to "upgrade" your machine, and then you spend weeks or months arguing with IT about which applications should be installed, finding that half your documents are corrupted because this ver

Suppose i assign my salaried employee Tom a certain amount that at peak efficiency can be done in 40 hours a week. his computer and uncomfortable chair reduce his efficiency by 5%. So he has to work 42 hours a week to complete it. do i care they he stayed an hour late twice a week to finish his work? it not like I'm playing him overtime or anything.
Um...audience? (Score:3)
Hi "MsMash" and welcome to SlashDot! We are a thriving community of developers and IT folks who do interesting things like "compile code", "simulate load" and "troubleshoot." Having to deal with a computer too slow to handle a bunch of crappy Office documents isn't something we really ever face, since our challenges are greater than those faced by the poor schlubs (like this imaginary office worker) we mock.
Do you have any stories that might interest us instead?
You should see some of the abominations of spreadsheets non-developer people come up with, instead of using a more suitable solution!
Re: (Score:3)
It's horses all the way down.
Ugh spreadsheets (Score:5, Interesting)
In a recent ticket I got, one of our finance guys complained that our computers (Haswell i7, 8GB RAM with an SSD) were too slow and that he needed a better one. The finance director of course immediately signed off on the purchase request before even asking me for a price. I couldn't quite believe that complaint and had him show me what wasn't fast enough, and was treated to a horrible mess of a XLSX with a million rows, two hundred columns, and vlookups and pivot tables everywhere.
Out of pure curiosity I let that run on a 64 bit Excel on an empty terminal server with 128GB of RAM and of course it ran like crap on there too. I never tried deciphering the spaghetti code of that spreadsheet, but I'm almost certain that if it had been developed in a real programming language, it would've stepped down the O(n) complexity by a couple levels and made the whole calculation run in seconds.
Never believe anybody who says his computer is too slow because of a spreadsheet.
Re:Ugh spreadsheets (Score:4, Insightful)
I have seen a bunch of those, but the speed seems to be a secondary consideration. You can't tell whether the results are correct in any more than trivial cases.
If it STILL ran slow on that server, what the fuck do you think?
If you are buying a gaming rig to process your spreadsheet, your spreadsheet is crap and you should just be fired.
One of my colleagues needed a newer laptop. the previous one wasn't even 2 years old, i5 with 16GB RAM, but it was getting slow. They needed a fast laptop because they worked on complex queries for reports... the queries are executed on the database server.
Big crock of bull (Score:2)
Sure, if we're talking about an office of programmers, this might all hold true, but most businesses in this world manufacture white tube socks. They manufacture white tube socks the same way today as they did thirty years ago. If my 486DX250 hadn't gone missing in 1998, it would still be adequate for the manufacturing of white tube socks.
There are many employees who feel demoralized because they manufacture white tube socks. And if you show them new, shiny, expensive things, then they'll feel better abo


CSV to Excel spreadsheets... (Score:2)
Hey! If it works (Score:2)
Users lie. (Score:3)
500+ users
150+ machines.
Not one of them is slow enough to discourage a user (doesn't stop them trying to claim that).
Windows 8.1. 8Gb, SSD. EVERYWHERE. Everything you could want to do, office-wise, will fly. We have no power usage and EVERYONE has the same exact source image for their machine. Even IT.
The biggest restriction is really that we *only* have Gigabit to the desktop. Plenty of oomph on the switches, more than enough backbone, massive internet line, servers and storage sitting mostly idle, but sometimes the gigabit is a bottleneck (e.g. 1Gb profile takes 8 seconds to download!).
But turn the PC on, within 30 seconds you are at the logo-wallpaper of the logon screen. Type in your username/password, if it "knows" you (i.e. it's your computer or you logged in there recently), if gets to desktop in 10-20 seconds. If it doesn't know you, it's profile download and (possibly) GPO setup etc. which can take a minute or two admittedly. Applications launch and then work. You can open EVERYTHING on the image at once (I know, I've done it) and it still works just fine.
Last time someone claimed something was slow (after re-images and all sorts), we took the machine apart on their desk, "changed" the hard drive for the exact same drive through some sleight of hand, re-imaged it again. They still - months later - keep telling me how much faster it now is (than the previous re-image of an identical image on the exact same hardware? Really?).
It's all in their head. In the same way time slows when you are bored and speeds up when you're in a hurry, they perceive it differently when they're desperate to get something important done, but nobody's ever demonstrated an unreasonable logon, program startup, or response time.
After years of doing IT and actually collecting metrics on this (perflog etc.), I just take it in my stride now.
The irony: The IT Office machines - including my own - are their rejects from last year, that were deemed "slow". I put the exact same image back on them, put the IT software GPOs on (so they actually have MORE junk than a normal machine), and have been using them for 3 years now.
Eating your own dogfood kinda throws out all the crazy performance theories. And if it's bad enough to bug them for even ten minutes, I assure you it will bug me more using it for EVERYTHING every single day of my working life.
I used to tweak the MenuShowDelay entry in the registry in WinXP machines. Default was something like 400 (ms), which is about half a second; I'd "adjust" some performance things, then just set that to something like 5 or 1...now their Start menu "feels snappier" and they get that notion of a speed increase. Now the computer's faster, and they think I did a wonderful job when there was nothing to be done to begin with because their HDD is just slow and they only have 512MB RAM.
How odd... (Score:2)
... Electronics manufacturers diagnose that poor office performance is caused by lack of up-to-date electronic hardware!
In other news, Oracle announces that lack of database software costs the USA $671 billion a year. [Disclosure: I made that up].
Windows 7, the next OS that will not die (Score:2)
It looks like Windows 7 is going to become the next Windows OS that will not die, replacing Windows XP as Microsoft's most problematic legacy OS. Windows 7 is less than 3 years away from it's end of support date at this point, and people are still doing new deployments of it every day.
No wonder Microsoft is trying to block Windows updates on new AMD Ryzen and Intel Kaby Lake PC's.... they're trying to force organizations to upgrade to Windows 10 sooner than later to avoid having even more unpatched systems


Boo hoo! (Score:2)
My car still uses a steering wheel and pedals, which were introduced in the 1800's. It would seem to me that RETRAINING all your workers to learn a new OS every 5-7 years would be much more expensive in terms of productivity than just leaving things alone.


SSD + Fast CPU (Score:3)
This is the reason we upgraded ALL our workstations (about 200-250 workstations between two sites) to SSD's about two years back. We calculated the time it takes for a system to boot, assuming once a day, time lost while they get coffee / etc waiting for it to boot, and time during the day spent waiting for things to load. The ROI for us on these purchases was less than a year with time lost taken into account. Let alone moral/frustration issues.
We also have done away with ordering bare minimal system. Everything we order has the latest generation i5 Quad Core or better (i7 Quad Cores or Xeons) for users that do CAD work. Back in 2009-2011 during the downturn, that his us hard, we had to buy a lot of lower end systems to replace dead hardware, and we felt the effects of it for years with users being frustrated.


A spreadsheet so large and complex that a PC running Windows 8 (or even XP) is a time sink because it slows down during data entry? Really. Hey you fucking little kid - go do that shit by hand like we did before spreadsheets. I'll show you what a time sink is.
The real time sink? Slashdot. Reddit. Facebook. Any of a thousand sites with content that is infinitely more interesting than entering data into a spreadsheet. That's your god damned time sink.