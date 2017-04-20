95% Engineers in India Unfit For Software Development Jobs: Report (gadgetsnow.com) 86
An anonymous reader shares a report: Talent shortage is acute in the IT and data science ecosystem in India with a survey claiming that 95 percent of engineers in the country are not fit to take up software development jobs. According to a study by employability assessment company Aspiring Minds, only 4.77 percent candidates can write the correct logic for a programme -- a minimum requirement for any programming job. Over 36,000 engineering students form IT related branches of over 500 colleges took Automata -- a Machine Learning based assessment of software development skills -- and over 2/3 could not even write code that compiles.
I have a dream (Score:4, Funny)
...that we can discuss the abysmal skills of your average Indian IT worker, without being branded a racist, or using excessive PC language.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Racist.
My experience... (Score:4, Interesting)
Completely validates that report. When my last employer decided to fire the American citizens (forcing them to train their "offshore" replacements in order to receive any severance) that built the products and systems that made the company a success, those of us that remained discovered that we had to rewrite everything they produced (with a much smaller staff, of course). The greed of executive management results in far worse products for the customer - but they got their bonuses, so they do not care.
Re: (Score:2)
It's absolutely disgusting to think anyone would agree to an arrangement like that.
Don't blame the workers for a shoddy system that doesn't protect them from being held hostage to agree to do something they don't want to do.
Until programmers organize into a National or International union, there's no co-ordination of people choosing to refuse..... the individuals that refuse are just shooting themselves in the foot. Often their personal finances are such that the Severence offer and a few weeks or mo
Re: My experience... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't sound like it's anything specific to India though, the same stuff happens in the west all the time. It's the standard case of they send the best people to meet you and write a spec, but the people implementing it have little knowledge of your systems or business and you want to pay the peanuts so they aren't interesting in doing more than the bare minimum.
I've had products like that from western developers. Had some firmware written by a contractor where a CLI was specified. If you entered more than
Re: (Score:2)
That's part of why I'm moving over to security instead of continuing as a programmer. The rush to bring in new people means untrained guys writing horrible insecure code daily.
Re: (Score:2)
As an engineer you need to measure things. Crap by USA: 20%. Crap by Asia: 95%. Crap by Management decisions: 99% (that may be low).
Re: My experience... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
we had to rewrite everything they produced (with a much smaller staff, of course).
Don't rewrite - when you see this, file your 2-week notice.
They'll need consultants soon enough and you could charge triple your current salary.
Re: (Score:2)
When my last employer decided to fire the American citizens (forcing them to train their "offshore" replacements in order to receive any severance) that built the products and systems that made the company a success, those of us that remained discovered that we had to rewrite everything they produced (with a much smaller staff, of course).
But somehow you managed. Which suggests to me that you did not have to re-write EVERYTHING. I am sure there was a lot of bug fixes and re-work but the off shore folks mush have produced some useful code, at least "framed up" the application successfully enough that your reduced team could fix it. Which suggests to me that under the old model there were lots of people in your group doing work that was far below their talent level / pay grade. It sounds like management has made the right call here, they g
I wonder... (Score:5, Interesting)
What the numbers would look like in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like the test was designed to produce this result, so probably the same. TFA claims that 60% of candidates couldn't even write code that compiled... Well, that seems exceedingly unlikely, doesn't it? I mean, maybe it doesn't do what it is supposed to do, or maybe it is crap quality or whatever, but 60% couldn't even get it to compile?
Maybe they got them to write the code out on paper and didn't allow them to test it against the compiler and make corrections. A single typo and it fails to build kin
Re: (Score:2)
When I have problems with outsourced developer not even able to read specifications and get the intent of the specifications written I know that the article is telling the truth - and may even be whitewashing the actual state.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My guess would be that at least 15% of US engineers would be fit to produce software by the Indian criterea. The other 85% can do website development or, if unfit for even that, can get an MBA and become managers.
It'll get better, maybe someday (Score:4)
Re: (Score:1)
And I am getting tired of clueless execs whining about the amount that they have to pay a qualified engineer. These decent salaries are cutting into their bonuses and yacht payments damn it. Large companies have a really hard time understanding the worth of an employee other than an exec. In their world if you are not on the exec team than you deserve minimum wage. In most cases you get what you pay for. Reminds me of an interview with an exec at NBC in the 60s when asked how could they possible justify pay
Re: (Score:2)
This is a direct result of the extreme overpaid status of the American tech workforce.
Well, no. It's the direct result of us not closing down trade with countries which use slave labor. We talk a good game on the subject of slavery, but then we completely fall down when it comes time for the rubber to meet the road and make shit happen. Instead, the wheels spin and there's a lot of smoke and stink.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure my parent company still outsources to all of them. I hate making large broad statements, but I've never yet met one I was impressed by. Seems to whole business model for outsourcing revolves around everything being so cheap you can rebuild it 5x and still come out ahead on direct project costs. As for impacting the business with garbage software, that doesn't cost anything, right?
I think when these companies initially court you, they typically have some very talented people help make the sell. These people can talk the talk and walk the walk. Once there is ink on paper, even before the signature dries, they're off to the next sale.
Re: (Score:2)
Not that bad. (Score:3)
I heard that 3/4 of the people working on Windows 10 couldn't write code that compiles, so I understand why they are hiring from India.
;)
I don't think it's just India... (Score:5, Insightful)
I would say in a whole, true software engineering has been completely watered down and very disappointing over the last 10-15 years. From all the way down in school systems with STEM and all they way up with these 3-4 day crash-course 'bootcamps' and seem to manufacture quick hot-on-resume-paper skills without experience is really the problem. And even on top of that, how many people just 'google' their way into a job or solution? No one thinks anymore, we are in an age of just-give-me-the-stuff mentality. Don't care how or why, just blindly take the answer and move on. You don't grow as a competent and efficient engineer that way.
Coupled with the fact that any business, company or dev shop wants talent in our psychotic digital age, this reminds me nothing more than a massive amount of people doing nothing more than to try to get their foot into a hot job market and doing nothing more than trying to flip a huge salary for 6-12 months. And that's why I say it has very little to do with India.
Re: (Score:2)
It is well past time for "engineer" to be made to mean something in programming. Engineers code to standards and use best practices. Programmers bash keyboards until code appears that more or less works. I am in the latter group to the extent that I am even qualified to call myself either of these things, and have only respect for people who do things the "right" way. (Sometimes bashing will produce the desired result, I'm not here to bash bashing.)
We need programmers in certain disciplines to be held to ce
This is truly suprising! (Score:3)
Engineers? (Score:2)
Why would Engineers write code? Shouldn't those Engineers get back to driving the trains and leave the programming for the programmers?
/ Call me a Software Developer. Call me a Programmer. Call me a Code Monkey even. I am not an Engineer. Calling programmers "Engineers" is stupid. It's like calling janitors "sanitation experts" or secretaries "office administrators". Call a rose a rose and stop all this silly flowery job titles.
Re: (Score:2)
Because management is too stingy to pay for an engineer and someone who writes the code? Just an example.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Computer Engineers, Software Engineers....how that Potsy....
It's changing a title of a job from one that is functional and meaningful, to one that is meant to stoke the ego and sound grandiose at the expense of being accurate.
The problem is, just like "Janitor" became "Custodian" became "Sanitation Engineer", the same thing is going to happen to programming. Give it a few decades a programmers will be called "Software Surgeons".
Personally, I would rather just be called what I am, and not given some stupid title. I'm not so shallow that I need some flowery title ap
Re: Engineers? (Score:2)
If the software developer in question won't trust his or her life to the correct functioning of their code, yes.
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot one, and perhaps the most important thing: Measure.
Which programmers seldom do. They have utter faith that their code and the black box libraries and templates they use will do the job.
An engineer who builds a bridge is willing to walk across it.
How many programmers are willing to put their lives in the hands of their own code?
Your prejudices are in fact true after all! (Score:2, Interesting)
yeah either that or the test was bullshit
What algorithm did they have to build? (Score:2)
I can't write code that compiles (Score:1)
And I'm an American with several decades of experience. But, I'm not worried because my compiler kindly points out my mistakes. Good thing there aren't any reporters around to tell the world that I left out a semi-colon here, misspelled the name of a class there, or forgot to remove one of the arguments to one of my own functions whose API I'd just modified.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's a difference between "training" and "provide fundamental education".
Indeed. Education is meant to steer a person into being able to find solutions, and a thirst for more knowledge.
Re: (Score:2)
95% percent of Software Development employers unwilling to train people into the job.
Programming isn't an assembly line, where you can train people in the steps and they just repeat it. You have to have an ability to think, and come up with new solutions to new challenges. And when faced with alternatives, be able to pick the one that's the best for the task at hand, and understand and be able to explain why.
Training means very little. Someone who requires training is near worthless as a programmer.
Too Low (Score:1)
From what I've seen in my grad program (mid-tier US university), I'd say the figure is closer to 99%.
They're expert liars, though.
All that glitters is software. (Score:5, Interesting)
I think there are many talented and smart developers in India (as anywhere else). The biggest issue is that they mostly want to work for very large companies (prestige), they are in a hurry to be promoted to managers (many are not good at managing anything but it's all about the title) and thus good developers become weak managers. This depletes the software developer pool so they have to hire people less and less qualified to do the coding.
Another is that there are a lot of "software consulting" companies that handle outsourced work, they tend to have some good developers and a lot of "junior" developers, so when they sell themselves to a customer they can say they have a staff of 100 developers ready to go. This is compounded with the problem of developers trying to get promoted into management (again, title and status are very important to people).
I am not sure if 95% is an accurate number (seems a bit high), but the problem exists nevertheless.
I have read that a lot has to do with sociological issue of being used to a caste system, and while it's not as prevalent as it used to be, rank and status are very important. While this is also true in many other countries (I have worked with many Eastern European and Far East companies), India remains as the place where every developer seems to be looking for a promotion. Some companies placate the developers by giving them over-inflated titles like chief architect or senior staff engineer; but in a company with dozens of chief architects the title no longer has a significant meaning.
Anecdotal evidence: I worked with a developer who was young and his mom kept emailing him to get promoted to a manager so that when she went looking for a wife she could pick from a nicer "deck" because he was a manager ( a deck of pictures/bios is how moms and matchmakers and astrologists get together to determine who gets to marry whom, it's very complicated from what I have seen). I thought it was funny, but he was very serious that the "quality" of a wife his mom could get depended a lot on where he worked and what his title was. At one point he lobbied to get a temporary title and we put him on a short term support project where he was handling issues for one single customer and had a temporary title of a "Senior Customer Manager". He was married within 3 months.
Re: (Score:2)
I think there are many talented and smart developers in India (as anywhere else).
That's probably true, but this statistic doesn't tell us anything about that. It only tell us that only 5% of the people you might have writing your code if you outsource to India are people you might want to have writing your code. Of course, talent is not evenly distributed. You could wind up above that baseline. Or you could wind up below it.
Doesn't seem unreasonable. (Score:3)
It's a company trying to sell their assessment products that are more marketable the higher the number they manage to produce out of their "study". Extrapolating "36,000 engineering students from IT related branches of over 500 colleges" to " engineers in the country" seems a little generous as well. Most of the students in IT related branches I've met are also really crap at programming - because they aren't actually doing programming or because they are first years who haven't managed to learn anything yet.
That said most of the people I have interviewed for programming positions I would put in the "can't program" category too. Not 95%, but probably 60%.
And I would expect the Indian IT education system to have more than its fair share of really bad "colleges" compared with say the US (and note that the US has things like "ITT Technical Institute"). It's a bigger country population wise with worse infrastructure and government oversight. The good programmers seem far more likely to go and get a job overseas than they do to take up an academic career in an Indian college...
Hmmm... (Score:1)
I have worked on many outsourced projects. So much so, that my position transitioned from being a software developer to one who provides development support. So I do the things they can't complete. Anything from browser interaction problems to performance to security. One might think I have a jaded view - and this is something I am always assuming that I have. I have seen everything from absolute incompetence to some "diamonds in the rough".
That said, I believe the issue in India is the way the problem is a
Alternate 'real world' experience (Score:1)
Recently for the first time I had experienced working with software developers from India. They were all recent migrants working with a consulting company. In my project team we had about 20 of these engineers that I had to manage and for the most part they were pretty good. On the plus side, they were hard working and keen to learn and best of all they were able to LISTEN and take responsibility on what was sometimes quite a stressful project. The negative side would be perhaps having the courage to take i
Marketing (Score:2)
Though I'd love to believe this is true, promising something you want to believe is the easiest marketing scam of all.
I've worked enough with Indian developers to know that although the percentage of incompetents is high, it is not close to 95%
Automata, the tool used for this, is a commercial job interview assessment tool.
This company benefits greatly from making it appear that most hiring candidates are unfit for the job; it creates a need for their product.
Lies, damned lies, and statistics (Score:4, Informative)
So there is probably a lot of truth in the reporting, but the shock value of the story comes from the numbers. 95% you say! Oh my! We cannot have any Indians write code! The details, in this case, matter a great deal, so lets take a look at some of the unanswered questions that may impact the accuracy of that number.
* What does "...not write code that compiles" mean? Were the people being tested provided an IDE? I'm an expert Java programmer, but if I were to open up a text file and type Java code, odds are pretty good that my code won't compile on the first try. That's what IDE's are there for - to fix the inane syntax issues. But lets say that the IDE's were provided. What sort of languages were used in the test? Were the test takers familiar in the language being used? Was the measurement really meaning that they ran out of time to make the program compile or that they were incapable of making it compile because they really weren't a programmer? I note that the "cannot even compile" statistic is 2/3 - not 95% according to TFA. Still bad, but details are needed to see what was being measured.
* What does the sample mean? TFA says that the sample size was 36000, but how does this compare to the universe out there, and who made up the sample? Were these graduates in computer science or first year students or people already working in the field? What was the level of quality for these universities? Where did the 5% who did good come from, and did those 5% come from the really good schools? Was the sample size structured to represent the real world distribution of quality in educational institutions?
* Bias: who is aspiring minds, and what is their motivation? Are they tied to a particular agenda? Is there a competing country that wants their programmers to be hired over Indian programmers pushing these stats? I will point out that there were numerous doctors pushing the agenda of the tobacco industry, and numerous scientists pushing the agenda of the oil industry (global warming). So, yes, the affiliations need to be clear.
I will also point out that in the silicon valley, Indian engineers are present in high numbers. And a lot of the clamor for getting Indians into the US comes from companies in that area. If 95% of them were useless, I can't help but think that there would be less demand.