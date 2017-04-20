Airbnb Fires Back, Accuses Hotel Industry Of Punishing the Middle-Class (thehill.com) 7
According to a legal documents, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (lobbying group for hotels in the U.S.) kicked off a plan last year to fight back Airbnb and other home-sharing services with a $5.6 million annual budget. Airbnb has responded to the revelation. From a report: The company's head of policy, Christopher Lehane, accused hoteliers of price-gouging customers and called their fight against Airbnb a "campaign to punish the middle-class" in a letter. It's only the latest salvo in a long fight between Airbnb and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), which believes the startup is cutting into its business. [...] In a letter to the AHLA, Airbnb accused the group of trying to hurt middle-class property owners. The Airbnb head of policy argued that "we ought to be able to agree that the middle-class family that shares their home while traveling is not a commercial operator running a business." In its minutes, the AHLA alleged that many of the listings on Airbnb are operated by commercial entities. Lehane also accused the AHLA of being inconsistent on homesharing. He said the group's board meeting showed support for "the rights of property owners to occasionally rent out a room or their home."
Choices. (Score:2)
I work remotely and need to be at a few different sites a few times per month.
For ~$50/night at AirBNB I can get a quiet room, a place to sleep and no distractions.
A hotel in the ~$50-$100/night range has a hall that smells like weed. People wandering up and down the halls at all hours of the night and hit or miss bed bugs.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you and I stay in a different class of hotel.
Let's be honest. (Score:2)
Let's be honest.
AirBnB is "Home Shareing" about as much as Uber is "Ride Sharing".