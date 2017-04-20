Canada Rules To Uphold Net Neutrality (www.cbc.ca) 6
According to a new ruling by Canada's telecommunications regulator, internet service providers should not be able to exempt certain types of content, such as streaming music or video, from counting toward a person's data cap. The ruling upholds net neutrality, which is the principle that all web services should be treated equally by providers. CBC.ca reports: "Rather than offering its subscribers selected content at different data usage prices, Internet service providers should be offering more data at lower prices," said Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of the CRTC in a statement. "That way, subscribers can choose for themselves what content they want to consume." The decision stems from a 2015 complaint against the wireless carrier Videotron, which primarily operates in Quebec. Videotron launched a feature in August of that year, enabling customers to stream music from services such as Spotify and Google Play Music without it counting against a monthly data cap as a way to entice people to subscribe to Videotron's internet service. The decision means that Videotron cannot offer its unlimited music streaming plan to subscribers in its current form -- nor can other internet providers offer similar plans that zero-rate other types of internet content, such as video streaming or social media.
Please, please tell me why Google Play Music should be free while Bob's Music Shop down the street would cost to stream the exact same songs?
But off net content bears additional charges to an ISP then on-net costs. There are reasons that most ISP's - the same ones who provide cable TV - host netflix servers on-site.
The issue is that every ISP could arguably use this as an advantage against any competing business and that would suppress competition.
Having a preferential rate for one particular internet service over another (or, for that matter, having an exception for certain paid-for services) is the exact opposite of net neutrality. And from a network engineering standpoint, it means ensuring you have adequate bandwidth to upstream hosts. The idea of the internet is meant to be that it's fault tolerant and multi-homed, so if a route is congested or at capacity, packets can be routed through another path to get to the same host, albeit at a slightly