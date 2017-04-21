CEO of Silicon Valley's $400 Juicer Promises Refunds After Hand-Squeezing Demonstration

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by BeauHD
Anthony Ha writes via TechCrunch: Jeff Dunn, the former Coca-Cola executive who became CEO of Juicero last year, has responded to a wave of coverage suggesting that the company's juice press isn't all that was promised -- and he's offering dissatisfied customers their money back. A Bloomberg report showed that Juicero's packs could be squeezed by hand, no expensive juicer required. Dunn's response? He doesn't deny that hand-squeezing is a very real possibility, but he does quibble about what you'll find inside, saying it's "nothing but fresh, raw, organic chopped produce" -- see, it's not juice yet because it hasn't been pressed. "What you will get with hand-squeezed hacks is a mediocre (and maybe very messy) experience that you won't want to repeat once, let alone every day," he argued. More importantly, he said, "The value of Juicero is more than a glass of cold-pressed juice. Much more." At the beginning of his post, Dunn said his goal was to "demonstrate the incredible value we know our connected system delivers." And if you're not convinced this is worth $400, well, there's another option for disillusioned Juicero buyers -- Dunn said the company's "Happiness Guarantee" (i.e. its return policy) has been extended to cover anyone who's ever purchased a Juicero Press. So for the next 30 days, anyone who's bought a Press should be able to return it for a full refund.

  • How can we give a fuck? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Nyder ( 754090 )

    This article shouldn't be on this website.

    • Re:How can we give a fuck? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 21, 2017 @03:30AM (#54274737)

      It's a followup to the earlier article. It's relevant because it's coverage of an excellent example of the insanity in the VC world of anything that can claim to be "innovative" or "disruptive" technology even when it makes no damn sense.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Since this very website published an article two days ago (https://news.slashdot.org/story/17/04/19/153208/silicon-valleys-400-juicer-may-be-feeling-the-squeeze, the link is actually in the original post), it shouldn't be unreasonable to follow up when the company in question tries to respond, no matter how you or I feel about this ridiculous product.

      But if you want to be a high-six-digit-UID wiseacre, by all means, be that. I am happy to hear that Juicero responded to Bloombergs article and IMHO a pretty d

      • Re:How can we give a fuck? (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @08:42AM (#54275503)

        The original shouldn't have been here either. Unfortunately we've moved from technical articles to a dumping ground for tech blogs which are pretty much the lowest on the tech totem pole.

        If you look at the article submissions its pretty clear that they should be considered spam as they are often submitted by the authors or site promoters e.g. MojoKid [slashdot.org], MirandaKatz [slashdot.org], BrianFagioli [slashdot.org], Trailrunner7 [slashdot.org], sciencehabit [slashdot.org], the_newsbeagle [slashdot.org], Esther Schindler [slashdot.org], wisebabo [slashdot.org], and a bunch of anonymous submissions.

        I think there are two problems, not enough people are marking these as 'spam', and we as readers aren't submitting enough of the articles appropriate for the site.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Luthair ( 847766 )
          I should say, there are a number of other spammers those are who I remember / are on the first page. For anonymous submission spam: bleepingcomputer, arstechnica, vice, theverge

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Luthair ( 847766 )
          Apologies to Wiseabo, he isn't one from his history I grabbed him by mistake when I was eating breakfast.

        • I think there are two problems, not enough people are marking these as 'spam', and we as readers aren't submitting enough of the articles appropriate for the site.

          The problem with this is that if you submit several articles that are marked as spam, slashdot will lock your account. Vicious readers use this effect to harass legitimate submitters.

          This happened to me - I was locked out from having several legitimate articles marked as SPAM, but then Slashdot management reversed the lockout. Now I'm 'kinda jaded about submitting articles.

          I have to wonder how many legitimate submitters have been locked out... and got disheartened or felt there was no way to appeal or were

    • This article shouldn't be on this website.

      Don't click it then.

    • Oh fuck off.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by EzInKy ( 115248 )

      I'm sure there are not just one or two here who loss a few bucks on this or similar scams.

  • "disillusioned Juicero buyers"

  • Why would he care? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @03:22AM (#54274715)
    Why would he care if people used a machine or their hands to squeeze a $6+ per 8 oz serving juice pack? It's razors and blades - the profit is in the packs.

    • Re:Why would he care? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Duds ( 100634 ) <dudley&enterspace,org> on Friday April 21, 2017 @04:33AM (#54274889) Homepage Journal

      At $400, I suspect the profit is in both in this case.

      • doubt it

        tiny company and high overhead to manufacture a few units. someone has to pay for the factory and all the machinery to get manufacturing up and running

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      In this case they seem to be making quite a profit out of the $400 press too.

      The real issue is that if the press is pointless then so are the packs. They add no value, because the extra 0.5oz your get with the press has no nutritional benefits and you can just use normal fruit and a normal hand press to get the same juice.

      • Re:Why would he care? (Score:4, Informative)

        by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @07:24AM (#54275271) Homepage Journal

        Note that $400 is the price to consumers, of which I suspect there aren't many. The real value of the machine is in hotels and other hospitality businesses (they like it because it's easy to clean and maintain, and everything arrives ready chopped), and that's where they're selling. To businesses, the machine costs a cool $1200. The articles I've read suggests that there's no difference between the commercial and personal versions of the machine.

        So yeah, I think they're making a huge profit out of the press.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by havana9 ( 101033 )

        In this case they seem to be making quite a profit out of the $400 press too.

        I suppose the price point is due to the extra techology and infrastucure in minimal part, and because an high price makes them Veblen goods [wikipedia.org] where an high price increades the demand, because are luxury goods. If they sold the juicer at $40 I suppose nobody have talked about it.

    • ... which will take centuries to decompose in landfill. So much for the eco living BS.

      • Re:The packs made of very inorganic plastic (Score:5, Informative)

        by Overzeetop ( 214511 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @06:33AM (#54275149) Journal

        Oh, but you can recycle the packs! They'll even send you a *Free* mailing label to send them back once you fill a box with discarded bags. Of course, you need to cut the pack open and use your hands to remove the pulp remnants before you do that - literally scoop out the goo with your hands and throw it away.

        And you've totally missed that this is a zero-cleanup device - it's perfect for when you don't have time to go through the messy process of cleaning a traditional juicer. (but, apparently, have time to go through the messy process of cutting open and cleaning out the bag)

        Personally, I still can't get over the $1/oz pricetag on the juice packs that have a shelf life of a week.

    • Why would he care if people used a machine or their hands to squeeze a $6+ per 8 oz serving juice pack? It's razors and blades - the profit is in the packs.

      From what I understand, they only sell the juice packs to people who own the juicer. Because stupidity, I guess.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        More likely, there's currently a production limit, and they want to ensure that people who bought the $400 machine have packs available.

  • Skip the juice packs also (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Swave An deBwoner ( 907414 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @03:25AM (#54274723)
    Remarkable news! You can skip the juice packs too and eat your vegetables and fruits using those whitish sharp things in your mouth.
  • That's for plebs.

    • Re:By hand? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @04:06AM (#54274829) Homepage
      LOL. I wish my stupid butler didn't spend all the mod points.
      • I mean... he read my credentials in a Post-it on the computer which I use for Slashdot, near my favourite piano, in my summer villa, where I have all my sport cars. BTW, I have already punished him.
        • Just in case it isn't completely clear: I am joking (+ hoping that the parent poster was joking too).
      • +1 insightful? Come on!
        • To give some context to my aforementioned surprise (funny rather than insightful!) to future readers which might not see them, here you have an excerpt of the current version of my bio: "...Unbuyable. Never had money and never minded it. No fan of politics, but leftist..."; and my signature: "Custom Solvers 2.0 = Alvaro Carballo Garcia = varocarbas.". If you still have doubts about the exact intention of this or any other of comments, please take a look at any of the multiple over-clarifications which I hav

  • vocabulary (Score:3)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1&hotmail,com> on Friday April 21, 2017 @05:45AM (#54275045)
    How about the CEO eliminates the word "cold-pressed" juice from any public discussion, since it's pretty much meaningless and one of the menu-enhancing words to make people think something is more elaborate or valuable than it is? When have you had juice that is not "cold-pressed"? It's all fucking "cold-pressed". So stop saying that.

    It's like "Locally-sourced Niman Ranch charcoal-seared pork chop". A load of enhancement words that just try to make you think something more than it is. It's a fucking pork chop. It's fucking juice.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When have you had juice that is not "cold-pressed"?

      Today. Go look up how apple juice is made at industrial scale.

    • How about the CEO eliminates the word "cold-pressed" juice from any public discussion, since it's pretty much meaningless and one of the menu-enhancing words to make people think something is more elaborate or valuable than it is? When have you had juice that is not "cold-pressed"? It's all fucking "cold-pressed". So stop saying that. It's like "Locally-sourced Niman Ranch charcoal-seared pork chop". A load of enhancement words that just try to make you think something more than it is. It's a fucking pork chop. It's fucking juice.

      That's the beauty of marketing - every word has no meaning except in the person hearing them.

  • There's no bread let them squeeze juice

  • I find his backpedaling to be funny.

    "What you will get with hand-squeezed hacks is a mediocre (and maybe very messy) experience that you won't want to repeat once, let alone every day"

    Here's the funny part: you squeeze or press the (mostly liquid) contents through an opening that is small enough to fit in your mouth. If it's too messy to squeeze, you could very easily just suck it out through the package neck, or by inserting a 1 cent straw.

    But I still wouldn't buy even the pouches, as they are 10 times the cost of buying and preparing fresh, Organic fruits and vegetables myself. And they don't even have much of a time saving factor, either, as prepa

