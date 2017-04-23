'Detergent' Hydroxl Molecules May Affect Methane Levels In The Atmosphere (caltech.edu) 58
An anonymous reader quotes Caltech's announcement about the results of a study funded by NASA and the Department of Energy: During the early 2000s, environmental scientists studying methane emissions noticed something unexpected: the global concentrations of atmospheric methane -- which had increased for decades, driven by methane emissions from fossil fuels and agriculture -- inexplicably leveled off. The methane levels remained stable for a few years, then started rising again in 2007... New modeling by researchers at Caltech and Harvard University suggests that methane emissions might not have increased dramatically in 2007 after all. Instead, the most likely explanation has less to do with methane emissions and more to do with changes in the availability of the hydroxyl radical, which breaks down methane in the atmosphere... If global levels of hydroxyl decrease, global methane concentrations will increase -- even if methane emissions remain constant, the researchers say...
Tracking decadal trends in both methane and hydroxyl, Christian Frankenberg and his colleagues noted that fluctuations in hydroxyl concentrations correlated strongly with fluctuations in methane... "Think of the atmosphere like a kitchen sink with the faucet running," Frankenberg explains. "When the water level inside the sink rises, that can mean that you've opened up the faucet more. Or it can mean that the drain is blocking up. You have to look at both."
So what's changing the level of hydroxl in the atmosphere? The researchers say they have no idea.
Tracking decadal trends in both methane and hydroxyl, Christian Frankenberg and his colleagues noted that fluctuations in hydroxyl concentrations correlated strongly with fluctuations in methane... "Think of the atmosphere like a kitchen sink with the faucet running," Frankenberg explains. "When the water level inside the sink rises, that can mean that you've opened up the faucet more. Or it can mean that the drain is blocking up. You have to look at both."
So what's changing the level of hydroxl in the atmosphere? The researchers say they have no idea.
Hydroxl? (Score:2)
Perhaps they're being eaten by an Aloxotyl?
Re: (Score:2)
"Hydroxl" is just the American version of "hydro".
I thought it was an Oreo knockoff...
Re: (Score:2)
No, that's backwards. Oreo was a Hydrox knockoff.
Note that Hydrox has been reproduced using taste tests, science, and our wonderful legal system. It's available here: https://www.amazon.com/Leaf-Hy... [amazon.com]
Re: (Score:3)
You are misrepresenting what was said. The science was settled that an increase in greenhouse gas emissions by humans leads to a warming of the atmosphere. Nobody ever said that all climate research had been finished and that every aspect of global warming was known.
So yes, the science that was being discussed at the time remains settled because this new research does not disprove AGW. It is merely quibbling about the rates of change.
Re: (Score:3)
Some of the science is settled, certainly. Methane is a greenhouse gas; nobody expects that to change. Atmospheric methane decays primarily through a long, well-documented chain of reactions starting with oxidation by the hydroxyl radical; the carbon in the CH4 eventually ends up in a CO2 molecule. This is nothing new, and nobody expects it to change.
The precise dynamics by which CH4 interacts with hydroxyl radicals in the atmosphere is far from settled science, and nobody should be particularly surpris
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you have some actual statistics to back that up, this looks like a false correlation to me.
Re: (Score:3)
Would these suffice?
Sharpest drop in 27 years [cnn.com]
Year over year drop of 32% [ritholtz.com]
September 2008 [cnn.com]: housing starts lowest since 1991
Third quarter drop of 20.5% in housing starts [bloomberg.com].
It should be self-evident if new housing construction plummets as it did in 2007-2009, all the industries who rely on housing construction would also cut back their production of products. It's the only time trickle down works.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not asking you to prove a crash in housing starts, I'm asking to provide evidence of a link between that and methane levels.
clouds (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Don't you think that it is more arrogant to claim that all the climate models are wrong in their entirety simply because there was one thing that they hadn't factored? What will happen is that once some more research is done, the models will be updated and the outcomes will be affected in an insignificant way. But the graphs will continue to go in the same direction and none of this will suddenly disprove the theories. And above all, the temperatures will keep on rising.
The habit of the deniers to find hope
Re: (Score:2)
Is it wrong to claim phrenology is wrong because there was one thing they hadn't factored. Hint. It's not one thing. It's one thing after another after another - an endless stream of excuses to account for the fact that the models fail to predict accurately. Funny but KE=1/2mv^2 is 100% accurate, every time, day or night, in any newtonian frame of reference.
There have been errors found in the models due to previously unknown factors (like the one being discussed now). It should be noted that these errors were found by scientists; the ones the deniers keep saying are in collusion to only back the existing theories and hide the mistakes. (Oops! Yet another denialist theory that is not borne out by the evidence. Why is it that these errors are not treated with the same passion by the ignorant masses?)
So for all the mistakes found, which ones have ever made enoug
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not a denier, and yet I know that it is extremely arrogant to assert that we *know* what is going on with the climate. We don't. We have a hypothesis. Most good scientists will say the same thing. Only arrogant fools assert brazenly that either (a) humans are definitely heating up the planet; or (b) humans are definitely not heating up the planet. We don't have conclusive proof of either.
The IPCC states that the evidence is unequivocal that global warming is occurring and that the odds are at least 95% that humans are the principal cause of it. It seems that the scientists of the world disagree with your assessment. Maybe they are being arrogant as you say, or maybe they just know more about this than you do.
For example, you think that the 200 year timescale is insignificant on a scale of 4.5 billion years, and yet it is the very short time that makes it significant. The temperature rise ov
Re: (Score:2)
'So what's changing the level of hydroxl in the atmosphere? The researchers say they have no idea.'
I'm sure the AGW Denialists will continue to pull arbitrary, self-serving arguments, with no evidence, out of their arses.
Re: (Score:1)
As well you warmists will be right there with same, spewing hatred of technology and pushing for more and bigger government and socialist programs.
You're welcome to accept AGW, but propose a different policy. Denying basic science just because you don't like the results is dishonest.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh good. Climate models that are unphysical, unskilled at prediction and understood by no one are now "basic" science. I dread to ask what "advanced" science looks like.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You needn't believe in anthropomorphic global warming. However, the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere is raising the PH of the oceans. You do recall the oceans, yes? Base of the food chain?
BTW, check in with the fishermen along the East Coast of the U.S. Their fish have been moving north as their water has gotten warmer. Damn those fish, they are more intellligent than you.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The earth is going to eliminate this invasive species (homo sapiens sapiens) which is attempting to destroy it. Good self-regulation.
A few tens of million years of a carboniferous period should return things to equilibrium... then it can start over with amphibians and the rest... maybe it will work out better next time.
Hydrox be good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Finally some scientists that have the guts to say that they don't know why something is happening! Rejoice!
What a stupid thing to say. Perhaps you would like to cite an example of any scientist who claims that they know everything. You won't be able to, because you just lied.
Think about it, if you can. If scientists went around saying that they knew it all then they would put themselves out of business because there would be no need to do any more research. Scientific papers usually provide margins of error to show the parts where they still don't know all the factors. They also will conclude with where they sti
The authors clearly have some ideas: The tropics (Score:4, Informative)
Sources of volatile hydroxils include fermentation and plant respiration. The authors did not say "they have no idea", they said they do yet have a mechanistic explanation. They clearly have some ideas and those ideas are related to the differences between the tropics and the rest of the planet and they are all calling for more studies on specifically this.
"However, the authors do not yet have a mechanistic explanation for the last decade's global changes in hydroxyl concentrations. Future studies are needed to investigate this further, Frankenberg says. The researchers also would like to see the trends they detected verified with a more detailed study of both methane sources and sinks."
It's "hydroxyl radical" not hydroxl. (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Feel free to live free from science - in a cave and die at 23 from some easily preventable disease.