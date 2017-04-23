Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language? (stanforddaily.com) 126
This question was inspired by news that Stanford's computer science professor Eric Roberts will try JavaScript instead of Java in a new version of the college's introductory computer programming course. The Stanford Daily reports: When Roberts came to Stanford in 1990, CS106A was still taught in Pascal, a programming language he described as not "clean." The department adopted the C language in 1992. When Java came out in 1995, the computer science faculty was excited to transition to the new language. Roberts wrote the textbooks, worked with other faculty members to restructure the course and assignments and introduced Java at Stanford in 2002... "Java had stabilized," Roberts said. "It was clear that many universities were going in that direction. It's 2017 now, and Java is showing its age." According to Roberts, Java was intended early on as "the language of the Internet". But now, more than a decade after the transition to Java, Javascript has taken its place as a web language.
In 2014 Python and Java were the two most commonly-taught languages at America's top universities, according to an analysis published by the Communications of the ACM. And Java still remains the most-commonly taught language in a university setting, according to a poll by the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education. In a spreadsheet compiling the results, "Python appears 60 times, C++ 54 times, Java 84 times, and JavaScript 28 times," writes a computing professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding "if Java is dying (or "showing its age"...) it's going out as the reigning champ."
I'm guessing Slashdot's readers have their own opinions about this, so share your educational experiences in the comments. What was your first programming language?
Fortran (Score:2)
I can still write FORTRAN programs in any of the many, many, languages I use today.
Wasn't it still called Natural Philosophy then - and taught in Latin?
My first one as well. I had a computer science teaching assistant ask the class what language we programmed in once. I answered, "Fortran." The whole class laughed, and she said, "No, seriously."
Same here, FORTRAN.
I'm not quite old enough to have used FORTRAN. I grew up on BASIC and Z-80 assembly language on a TRS-80 (and a bit of HP BASIC on equipment at school), but when I went to college in 1982, they were using PL/I. The first semester was even on IBM equipment, but fortunately they got a VAX late in the semester, because I managed to screw up my JCL by trying to reformat it to be readable. I still don't know why it took DEC so long to add the UNTIL statement to their PL/I compiler.
Then I got into programming on
Basic (Score:1)
I'm sure they were talking about GOTO (JMP)
ACK Basic on a TRS-80. Wasn't very long before that was swept away by Z80 assembly language though. I remember magazines of the day containing articles that included listings (can't remember if it was asm or hex) that I would diligently enter. And then debug. I don't think that reading hex opcodes is something that the youft still get to experience, more's the pity.
Javascript is OK. It's a bit like lisp in sheep's clothing, and that goes all the way back to the beginning.
Highschool was only more Bas
Fortan (Score:1)
Re:Fortran (Score:1)
Basic (Score:1)
Of course.
Yeah, me too. Good memories of something that in retrospect was not that great.
For me, the first language was also BASIC but on a ZX-81 very quickly followed by a VIC-20. It's worth noting that with both computers, the manuals that came with them were almost totally geared toward programing immediately as well. Advanced stuff,
TI-57 (Score:2)
Rust (Score:3)
Showing my age... (Score:2)
I also picked up Pascal and C shortly thereafter. C stuck, Pascal didn't. I seem to remember learning COBOL and PL/I at some point, along with a bit of fortran.
I've learned so many languages over the years, that I've lost count. Right now I have active projects going in C, HTML5/Javascript, and Python. It's gotten to the point where another
It's hard to ignore it when it's embedded in the computer boot ROM
...and it is hard to compile Pascal or C when your mass storage is a 300 bps audio cassette tape recorder, and you only have 4K of RAM (which was the main fallacy of the BASIC-haters at the time, when a floppy controller and drive cost twice as much as your original computer).
Yeah, had a Sinclair Spectrum. BASIC comes up as the shell.
Also used BASIC on a RM-380 something at school.
Dabbled with assembler on both, didn't really get very far.
Starting teaching myself in 2007 with... (Score:2)
JavaScript, then PHP, SQL, then python, then C++
True millennial
Hypercard then TI-BASIC.
BASIC (Score:1)
CHIP-8 (Score:2)
Sinclair Basic on a zx80 (Score:1)
Sinclair Basic on a zx80
GWBasic (Score:2)
Having an interpreter appear automatically when you press ctrl-C while playing a game is pretty nice. Too bad that things are less accessible that way today.
BASIC, of course (Score:2)
Sinclair ZX Spectrum BASIC, specifically. Self-taught from the book that came with every Spectrum.
Later came Pascal (in college), then after a semester of Pascal they switched to C, skipping the basics of C to go straight into second-semester concepts. That spoiled programming for me for a long time.
These days it's XSLT, Windows cmd, Autohotkey and the occasional bit of Python in a mostly non-programming job.
XSLT, dear god.
Does your workplace include nets on the stairs?
Most of the work I do is processing XML documents. Why not use XSLT for that?
Basic of course (Score:2)
Basic (Score:2)
On a Sharp PC 1500A.
C and C++ (Score:2)
I would use C alone if there were a web framework for it.
SmartBASIC (Score:2)
Started learning with SmartBASIC on an Adam/Coleco. Moved up to Apple's Basic on the Apple IIGS, then Apple Assembler.
When I got a PC, I did some BASIC, then moved on to PASCAL (and took some formal PASCAL classes in high-school), then C++ in college. Learned Perl along the way. Picked up Java at my first job out of college. My second job out of college I learned ActionScript. Now days I do mostly Java and C++.
I really hope they continue to teach a typeful language. Learning things like memory manageme
10 GOTO 50 (Score:2)
30 goto 20
20 goto 40
50 goto 30
60 print "HELLO BASIC, OLD FRIEND!"
Huh. Why doesn't my program work?
In all seriousness, I started with BASIC at home and later did a bit with it in middle school. High school was Pascal based, and my university started with C. (There were many languages in between, but since the summary is focusing on schooling
...)
Logo (Score:2)
LOGO (Score:2)
I really liked the logo translations. As a child it was very useful to be able to program in hebrew, when my english was developing.
Pascal (Score:2)
When I was a kid I had exposure to Basic and LOGO and a few other things but the first real programming I actually did would have been in Pascal (Turbo Pascal 6 if I remember correctly). These days most of my coding is in C and C++.
The most obscure thing I have ever programmed in would probably be assembly language for the 65816 CPU (an enhanced 16 bit version of the famous 6502 CPU). The main claim to fame for the 65816 was as the CPU in the Apple IIGS and also the CPU in the Super Nintendo (SNES ROM hacki
Two separate questions (Score:2)
There are two separate questions with different answers brought up here:
For me:
Fortran (Score:1)
I wrote my first code at high school in about 1976 in Fortran.
There were no computers at school so the code was written by shading in little ovals on each of a stack of cards using a soft pencil. The cards were sent to a college that had a mainframe. The cards were read and used to generate a stack of punched cards that were returned the next day. You then inspected the cards to see if they correctly coded what you wanted them to code. If not the card was "edited" by covering incorrect holes with tape and
C & C++ (Score:3)
LOGO (Score:2)
Borland Turbo Pascal .. (Score:2)
.. of course. Such a clean and slick language, that made fumbling with the PCs-hardware very easy.
I use it till today to talk to the ISA/TTL Bus on DOS.
1st language (Score:1)
Does machine code count? (Score:2)
BASIC on a TRS-80 clone (Score:1)
AGOL W (Score:2)
On punch cards. We had to post them from our country school to a data center in the nearest town (Invercargill) who would run them and post the output back. Turn around for bug fixes was a week.
Algol on 5 channel punch tape TTY on Zuse
PL/1 (Score:2)
C and C++ and sometimes Assembly (Score:2)
8080 ASM (Score:1)
FOCAL-69 (Score:2)
Summer school course at Wellesley Middle School. A Teletype connection to BBN in Cambridge. I would have been 15.
In 1964 ... (Score:2)
Fortran II on an IBM 6020, puched cards; then IBM 7044 also punched cards. On microcomputers, Altair 8800, I used
8080 Assembler, Z80 Assembler, Altair Mits BASIC (by Bill Gates), then dBase II under cp/m 1.4 and 2.2. Those
were the days, noisy machines, teletypes, chain printers (scary!), and *lots* of blinking lights: incandescents too,
not LED's like later. Today I use mostly Bash Scripting with extensions for hardware manipulation.
A quick comment on BASIC. The disadvantage of Basic is sphagetti code du
Basic, on a ASR-33 Teletype. (Score:2)
Academic: FORTRAN Work: Assembly (Score:2)
Java is like something outof a zombie movie (Score:2)
It simply refuses to die.. even when it's dead.
It simply refuses to die.. even when it's dead.
Well, it always did have lousy garbage collection...
:-)
Apple ][ (Score:2)
Apple Soft Basic, only messed around with INTEGER Basic to 'patch' some games.
... still on an Apple ][, never relly understood that types basically were completely ignored, error messsages were a pain in the ass. But I learned about the tool chain you need(ed) for 'real programming'.
6502 assembly and Sweet 16
Atztec C
Pascal, then Modula 2
Then around 1988, 'better C' (wrote some GUI stuff in C for OpenView connecting some Prolog programs to each other)
Quickly later I switched from Pascal on Macs to a subset
Comal 80 (Score:1)
Comal 80 in the 80's
TCL (Score:2)
Mine was Scheme, then C (Score:2)
Should have been C or assembly. They way I was taught, which is how I think it should be taught, you start with transistors and work your way up. Logic gates, circuits, integrated circuits, assembly, compilers, high-level languages. C lets you see how the language is integrating to the hardware below it. You have registers, heap memory and a stack, interrupts, pointer arithmetic. Python et al are all just theory. C is reality. From there, you can move up to learning high-level things.
I'm not saying
Locomoive Basic (Score:2)
It came on the Amstrad CPC, and you needed to type commands like run"monty just to run your games. Magazines had type-ins and 'pokes' and so on.Back then there was nowhere to hide from the need to at least know how to type 10 print "hello"... 20 goto 10... run.
MLS - Machine Language Simulation (Score:2)
Filling out bubble cards for an IBM 1160 - ca. 1977. Program printouts came back two days later.
Teacher was a drunk the administration couldn't fire, most kids used the class to a) socialize or b) make pictures out of different letters. I remember a particularly impressive Corvette logo.
My proudest achievement was figuring out how to program multiplication/division as repeated addition/subtraction. All by myself, just using the manual.
6502 (Score:1)
Bottom Up thats the way (Score:1)
Dartmouth Basic first. (Score:2)
Basic. Dartmouth Basic. (At school on an interactive terminal to a Prime 300 IIRC)
Fortran (At school. On punch cards fed to some IBM mainframe in the basement.)
Intel 8080 assembler (At school, IMSAI 8080 running MP/M)
Fortran (At work, PDP-11 running RSX-11M)
Macro-11 (At work, PDP-11
Pascal (At Work, in service class)
At some point I heard about C and got "The C programming Language" and started to learn that. I've used that for more projects in the ensuing 30+ years than anything else. Along the way I also le
360 machine/assembly, FORTRAN, and PL/1 (Score:2)
Changed my major to CS in 1974; my first CS class (BYU), we started with a IBM 360 pseudo-machine code (on punched cards) and then moved on to actual 360 assembly (also on punched cards). Later in the semester, we had to buy a FORTRAN text (which I still have), teach ourselves FORTRAN, and pass a proficiency test. (My professor for that class was Dr Alan Ashton, who would end up being on of the co-authors of Word Perfect. Great teacher.)
At the same time, I started working part time for a computer-assisted t
Dartmouth Basic (Score:2)
Growing up near the college, they had free accounts. My High School had a teletype & modem.
Later, my school got Commodore CBM/PET systems.
We also had a SuperPet. It had APL, Interpreted Pascal which I tried. It had Fortran, Cobol and 6809 Basic which I didn't try.
I had an Apple ][+ and did lots of Basic, some assembly and Apple Pascal with the built in Bugger. Simply recompiling would sometimes clear up errors.
In college, I learned Fortran (MS and Vax) and dabbled with Turbo Pascal. After college, C
HyperTalk (Score:2)
For a few years HyperTalk (the programming language of HyperCard) and a single reference book was my only contact with programming.
FORGO (Score:2)
...an interpreted version of Fortran for the IBM 1620. The machine had 10K BCD digits plus the deluxe 10K add-on; the interpreter took up 15K of that, so you had 5K for your program. I/O was on cards or a console typewriter.
We also had a compiler for Fortran IV.
Like Most... (Score:2)
BASIC and Z80 (Score:2)
IBM's PL/I (Score:1)
Algol 60 (Score:2)