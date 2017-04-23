Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language? (stanforddaily.com) 126

Posted by EditorDavid from the teaching-technologies dept.
This question was inspired by news that Stanford's computer science professor Eric Roberts will try JavaScript instead of Java in a new version of the college's introductory computer programming course. The Stanford Daily reports: When Roberts came to Stanford in 1990, CS106A was still taught in Pascal, a programming language he described as not "clean." The department adopted the C language in 1992. When Java came out in 1995, the computer science faculty was excited to transition to the new language. Roberts wrote the textbooks, worked with other faculty members to restructure the course and assignments and introduced Java at Stanford in 2002... "Java had stabilized," Roberts said. "It was clear that many universities were going in that direction. It's 2017 now, and Java is showing its age." According to Roberts, Java was intended early on as "the language of the Internet". But now, more than a decade after the transition to Java, Javascript has taken its place as a web language.
In 2014 Python and Java were the two most commonly-taught languages at America's top universities, according to an analysis published by the Communications of the ACM. And Java still remains the most-commonly taught language in a university setting, according to a poll by the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education. In a spreadsheet compiling the results, "Python appears 60 times, C++ 54 times, Java 84 times, and JavaScript 28 times," writes a computing professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding "if Java is dying (or "showing its age"...) it's going out as the reigning champ."

I'm guessing Slashdot's readers have their own opinions about this, so share your educational experiences in the comments. What was your first programming language?

Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language?

  • Needed it for an engineering course. My first actual programming course used PL/I
    • A 6-week university course using teletypes on an old IBM. After that the college switched to Multics, PL/1 and 600 Baud VDUs. So much quieter.

      I can still write FORTRAN programs in any of the many, many, languages I use today.

      by coats ( 1068 )
      Also Fortran. Needed it for a physics course in 1969.

    • My first one as well. I had a computer science teaching assistant ask the class what language we programmed in once. I answered, "Fortran." The whole class laughed, and she said, "No, seriously."

      by jmccue ( 834797 )

      Same here, FORTRAN.

      by Megane ( 129182 )

      I'm not quite old enough to have used FORTRAN. I grew up on BASIC and Z-80 assembly language on a TRS-80 (and a bit of HP BASIC on equipment at school), but when I went to college in 1982, they were using PL/I. The first semester was even on IBM equipment, but fortunately they got a VAX late in the semester, because I managed to screw up my JCL by trying to reformat it to be readable. I still don't know why it took DEC so long to add the UNTIL statement to their PL/I compiler.

      Then I got into programming on

    • BASIC on my own, a little bit of machine language which I did not have the patience for, then FORTRAN for school.

      by lfp98 ( 740073 )
      There was competition at the time between FORTRAN and ALGOL. Physics majors learned ALGOL, which was supposed to be more humane and logical, but the engineers learned FORTRAN, with its brutal efficiency in packing the most computing into the smallest possible space - a big consideration when each line of code was hand-typed on an individual punch card. I was particularly fond of the arithmetic IF: "IF (x-y/z) 10, 15, 20" would take the program to line 10, 15 or 20 depending on whether x-y/z (or any arit

      by niks42 ( 768188 )
      Another vote for FORTRAN. One of my sixth form friends had a father that worked at Cambridge University. We had some time on their IBM 1130, and our little club of three friends would write simple bits of code, bang them onto punch cards and watched the output tumble off the line printer.

    by nixer ( 692046 )
    Like many from my era... It took years to undo the damage!
  • On punch cards

  • Of course.

    • BASIC on the Commodore 64. You could just turn it on and immediately start typing lines of code :-)

        by lorinc ( 2470890 )

        Yeah, me too. Good memories of something that in retrospect was not that great.

        by BigZee ( 769371 )
        You bring up a very good point there. There is a second or two between hitting the on switch and being able to start coding. This was an issue that the raspberry pi was supposed to address. To a degree this is true but does not get you to that immediate prompt.

        For me, the first language was also BASIC but on a ZX-81 very quickly followed by a VIC-20. It's worth noting that with both computers, the manuals that came with them were almost totally geared toward programing immediately as well. Advanced stuff,

  • Not sure that language has a name, though.

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday April 23, 2017 @07:23AM (#54286355) Homepage Journal
    I have only used Rust. The other languages excluded me.
  • Basic on an Apple II....and pretty much every other computer at that point. That pretty much was the choice for learning how to program back in the mid-80's.

    I also picked up Pascal and C shortly thereafter. C stuck, Pascal didn't. I seem to remember learning COBOL and PL/I at some point, along with a bit of fortran.

    I've learned so many languages over the years, that I've lost count. Right now I have active projects going in C, HTML5/Javascript, and Python. It's gotten to the point where another

  • JavaScript, then PHP, SQL, then python, then C++

    True millennial

  • As a 6 year old I started to teach myself BASIC on a Sharp MZ-80A. Many years later I learned Pascal at school.
  • First computer was an RCA VIP, January 1977 (the TRS-80 and Apple ][ hadn't been introduced yet). To program the VIP, you flipped the RUN/RESET switch up while holding the 'C' key on the hex heypad, then '0' to write memory, then the four-digit address, then entered your hex codes. You had better have written your program out on paper ahead of time. Clear screen was 00E0. After awhile you could read programs just by looking at the hexdump. A lost art.

  • Sinclair Basic on a zx80

  • Having an interpreter appear automatically when you press ctrl-C while playing a game is pretty nice. Too bad that things are less accessible that way today.

  • Sinclair ZX Spectrum BASIC, specifically. Self-taught from the book that came with every Spectrum.

    Later came Pascal (in college), then after a semester of Pascal they switched to C, skipping the basics of C to go straight into second-semester concepts. That spoiled programming for me for a long time.

    These days it's XSLT, Windows cmd, Autohotkey and the occasional bit of Python in a mostly non-programming job.

  • When I grew up the C64 had Basic built into the CLI, so that was the obvious way to start experimenting. But when I later moved over to x86 architecture things started to get a bit messy. I had a short fling with QuickBasic, but quickly needed something more advanced and moved to TurboPascal for a while. Needing more speed I then overcompensated going full x86 asm, which was fun and very helpful for my later career in terms of experience and understanding the hardware. But not very productive, so C/C++ beca

  • On a Sharp PC 1500A.

  • C for servers and tools, c++ for web applications (using libwt).
    I would use C alone if there were a web framework for it.

  • Started learning with SmartBASIC on an Adam/Coleco. Moved up to Apple's Basic on the Apple IIGS, then Apple Assembler.

    When I got a PC, I did some BASIC, then moved on to PASCAL (and took some formal PASCAL classes in high-school), then C++ in college. Learned Perl along the way. Picked up Java at my first job out of college. My second job out of college I learned ActionScript. Now days I do mostly Java and C++.

    I really hope they continue to teach a typeful language. Learning things like memory manageme

  • 30 goto 20
    20 goto 40
    50 goto 30
    60 print "HELLO BASIC, OLD FRIEND!"

    Huh. Why doesn't my program work?

    In all seriousness, I started with BASIC at home and later did a bit with it in middle school. High school was Pascal based, and my university started with C. (There were many languages in between, but since the summary is focusing on schooling ...)

  • Many thanks to a progressive Dutch primary education system.
  • LOGO. Grade school, I think fourth or fifth grade. Version horribly translated in my language.

    • I really liked the logo translations. As a child it was very useful to be able to program in hebrew, when my english was developing.

  • When I was a kid I had exposure to Basic and LOGO and a few other things but the first real programming I actually did would have been in Pascal (Turbo Pascal 6 if I remember correctly). These days most of my coding is in C and C++.

    The most obscure thing I have ever programmed in would probably be assembly language for the 65816 CPU (an enhanced 16 bit version of the famous 6502 CPU). The main claim to fame for the 65816 was as the CPU in the Apple IIGS and also the CPU in the Super Nintendo (SNES ROM hacki

  • There are two separate questions with different answers brought up here:

    1. What language did you first learn?
    2. What is a good first language for people now?

    For me:

    1. FORTRAN on punch cards
    2. Sure, let's bring up a prime Holy War issue, I'm sure we'll have great productive discussion about it!

  • I wrote my first code at high school in about 1976 in Fortran.

    There were no computers at school so the code was written by shading in little ovals on each of a stack of cards using a soft pencil. The cards were sent to a college that had a mainframe. The cards were read and used to generate a stack of punched cards that were returned the next day. You then inspected the cards to see if they correctly coded what you wanted them to code. If not the card was "edited" by covering incorrect holes with tape and

  • C & C++ (Score:3)

    by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Sunday April 23, 2017 @07:48AM (#54286455) Homepage
    The first languages which I used to write properly-speaking programs were C and C++, when studying mechanical engineering at the university. Theoretically, I firstly used Basic in high school, but what we were doing back then cannot be called programming. My career as a programmer started some years later working as a mechanical engineer and with Fortran.
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] But I quickly switched to Basic as that was the language in all the magazines.

  • .. of course. Such a clean and slick language, that made fumbling with the PCs-hardware very easy.

    I use it till today to talk to the ISA/TTL Bus on DOS.

  • C That says it all had to add this nonsens because of posting filter
  • I started with 6800 machine code as I was using a Motorola D2 copy I had build and it had hex key pad for input and 6 digit 7seg LED display for output, so it was not like you could use something fancy like an assembler.
  • I first learn BASIC on a TRS-80 clone, then moved to my own ZX81 clone, where I started programming Z-80 assembly. After a few years, I upgraded to a MSX computer, where I learned Pascal and C. The most important thing I learned was algorithms and data structures. BASIC in those three platforms are so different, that, unless you understood the algorithms, porting programs was not straight forward.

  • On punch cards. We had to post them from our country school to a data center in the nearest town (Invercargill) who would run them and post the output back. Turn around for bug fixes was a week.

  • FORTRAN was offered only to engineering students; everyone else took PL/1
  • The other languages are for pussies.
  • 8080 ASM But of course I only wrote software on paper as it would be several years before I could get a machine to actually, you know, run it.

  • Summer school course at Wellesley Middle School. A Teletype connection to BBN in Cambridge. I would have been 15.

  • Fortran II on an IBM 6020, puched cards; then IBM 7044 also punched cards. On microcomputers, Altair 8800, I used
    8080 Assembler, Z80 Assembler, Altair Mits BASIC (by Bill Gates), then dBase II under cp/m 1.4 and 2.2. Those
    were the days, noisy machines, teletypes, chain printers (scary!), and *lots* of blinking lights: incandescents too,
    not LED's like later. Today I use mostly Bash Scripting with extensions for hardware manipulation.

    A quick comment on BASIC. The disadvantage of Basic is sphagetti code du

  • CRT terminals were still in the future. Later; FORTRAN, PDP-11 machine code, Forth, and various flavors of assembly language. It was really a big deal when Turbo Pascal was released.
  • I learned programming at university using the FORTRAN language, picked up Basic on my own later when one of the engineering profs bought a Data General Nova on his own dime so we'd get some "minicomputer" experience. But my first job required assembly programming on a military Univac 1218. I loved that thing (then), because it was so computery: every register was displayed on the front panel and you could set/clear the bits by pushing the light button, and when it ran, they all flashed. Very very cool. Prog

  • It simply refuses to die.. even when it's dead.

    • It simply refuses to die.. even when it's dead.

      Well, it always did have lousy garbage collection... :-)

  • Apple Soft Basic, only messed around with INTEGER Basic to 'patch' some games.
    6502 assembly and Sweet 16
    Atztec C ... still on an Apple ][, never relly understood that types basically were completely ignored, error messsages were a pain in the ass. But I learned about the tool chain you need(ed) for 'real programming'.
    Pascal, then Modula 2
    Then around 1988, 'better C' (wrote some GUI stuff in C for OpenView connecting some Prolog programs to each other)
    Quickly later I switched from Pascal on Macs to a subset

  • Comal 80 in the 80's

  • TCL (Score:2)

    by jrq ( 119773 )
    on a PDP-11

  • Should have been C or assembly. They way I was taught, which is how I think it should be taught, you start with transistors and work your way up. Logic gates, circuits, integrated circuits, assembly, compilers, high-level languages. C lets you see how the language is integrating to the hardware below it. You have registers, heap memory and a stack, interrupts, pointer arithmetic. Python et al are all just theory. C is reality. From there, you can move up to learning high-level things.

    I'm not saying

  • It came on the Amstrad CPC, and you needed to type commands like run"monty just to run your games. Magazines had type-ins and 'pokes' and so on.Back then there was nowhere to hide from the need to at least know how to type 10 print "hello"... 20 goto 10... run.

  • Filling out bubble cards for an IBM 1160 - ca. 1977. Program printouts came back two days later.

    Teacher was a drunk the administration couldn't fire, most kids used the class to a) socialize or b) make pictures out of different letters. I remember a particularly impressive Corvette logo.

    My proudest achievement was figuring out how to program multiplication/division as repeated addition/subtraction. All by myself, just using the manual.

  • 6502 on the C64 followed by 68000 on the Amiga and Atari ST. Cracking games and the demo scene. First high level language was Pascal followed by C and Modula 2. Later C on Macintosh (MPW) & c++ on NeXTStep along with Objective-C. Now I'm doing C++ on Linux.
  • My 1st language was assembler in the 80's Sinclair ZX line (mainly ZX Spectrum 48k). Back on the time, i used count t-states (cpu cycles) and manual optimize assembler code. Good times prior internet and even modems where we exchanged assembler routines via normal post mail letters.. like heavy letters every 4 weeks or so, side by side with "almost girl friend" flirt letter.. oh good times when coming home after school wondering for new mail responses :D Anyway, back to topic i was lucky to start down bott

  • Basic. Dartmouth Basic. (At school on an interactive terminal to a Prime 300 IIRC)
    Fortran (At school. On punch cards fed to some IBM mainframe in the basement.)
    Intel 8080 assembler (At school, IMSAI 8080 running MP/M)
    Fortran (At work, PDP-11 running RSX-11M)
    Macro-11 (At work, PDP-11
    Pascal (At Work, in service class)

    At some point I heard about C and got "The C programming Language" and started to learn that. I've used that for more projects in the ensuing 30+ years than anything else. Along the way I also le

  • Changed my major to CS in 1974; my first CS class (BYU), we started with a IBM 360 pseudo-machine code (on punched cards) and then moved on to actual 360 assembly (also on punched cards). Later in the semester, we had to buy a FORTRAN text (which I still have), teach ourselves FORTRAN, and pass a proficiency test. (My professor for that class was Dr Alan Ashton, who would end up being on of the co-authors of Word Perfect. Great teacher.)

    At the same time, I started working part time for a computer-assisted t

  • Growing up near the college, they had free accounts. My High School had a teletype & modem.
    Later, my school got Commodore CBM/PET systems.

    We also had a SuperPet. It had APL, Interpreted Pascal which I tried. It had Fortran, Cobol and 6809 Basic which I didn't try.
    I had an Apple ][+ and did lots of Basic, some assembly and Apple Pascal with the built in Bugger. Simply recompiling would sometimes clear up errors.

    In college, I learned Fortran (MS and Vax) and dabbled with Turbo Pascal. After college, C

  • For a few years HyperTalk (the programming language of HyperCard) and a single reference book was my only contact with programming.

  • ...an interpreted version of Fortran for the IBM 1620. The machine had 10K BCD digits plus the deluxe 10K add-on; the interpreter took up 15K of that, so you had 5K for your program. I/O was on cards or a console typewriter.

    We also had a compiler for Fortran IV.

  • I started with BASIC on a Commodore Vic-20 and P.E.T. then moved on to assembly on a Commodore C-64 (thank you Jim Butterworth for your two books). After that, I programmed in Pascal, C and Visual Basic dependent on what I needed to get done and how much time I needed to dedicate to it.
  • I started learning BASIC in the summer time with a Timex 2048, in the autumn a TRS-80 at school, by november BASIC in XTs, and December went full head down on Z80 assembly.
  • PL/I as part of CS 1 & CS 2 as an undergrad in the late 1970's on Amdahl System 360 clone. Punched cards, green & white striped 132 column printouts. One-day turnaround to submit, compile, run, get output. Then on to PDP-11 Macro-11, MOS Technology 6502 assembler, COBOL, Pascal, Xerox Interlisp-D, C, C++, Python, Ruby, JavaScript, Objective-C, Swift, etc.
  • yeah, I'm that old

