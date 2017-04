Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language?

This question was inspired by news that Stanford's computer science professor Eric Roberts will try JavaScript instead of Java in a new version of the college's introductory computer programming course. The Stanford Daily reports:In 2014 Python and Java were the two most commonly-taught languages at America's top universities , according to an analysis published by the Communications of the ACM. And Java still remains the most-commonly taught language in a university setting, according to a poll by the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education. In a spreadsheet compiling the results , "Python appears 60 times, C++ 54 times, Java 84 times, and JavaScript 28 times," writes a computing professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding "if Java is dying (or "showing its age"...) it's going out as the reigning champ ."I'm guessing Slashdot's readers have their own opinions about this, so share your educational experiences in the comments. What was your first programming language?