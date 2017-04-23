Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language? (stanforddaily.com) 67
This question was inspired by news that Stanford's computer science professor Eric Roberts will try JavaScript instead of Java in a new version of the college's introductory computer programming course. The Stanford Daily reports: When Roberts came to Stanford in 1990, CS106A was still taught in Pascal, a programming language he described as not "clean." The department adopted the C language in 1992. When Java came out in 1995, the computer science faculty was excited to transition to the new language. Roberts wrote the textbooks, worked with other faculty members to restructure the course and assignments and introduced Java at Stanford in 2002... "Java had stabilized," Roberts said. "It was clear that many universities were going in that direction. It's 2017 now, and Java is showing its age." According to Roberts, Java was intended early on as "the language of the Internet". But now, more than a decade after the transition to Java, Javascript has taken its place as a web language.
In 2014 Python and Java were the two most commonly-taught languages at America's top universities, according to an analysis published by the Communications of the ACM. And Java still remains the most-commonly taught language in a university setting, according to a poll by the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education. In a spreadsheet compiling the results, "Python appears 60 times, C++ 54 times, Java 84 times, and JavaScript 28 times," writes a computing professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding "if Java is dying (or "showing its age"...) it's going out as the reigning champ."
I'm guessing Slashdot's readers have their own opinions about this, so share your educational experiences in the comments. What was your first programming language?
Fortran (Score:2)
I can still write FORTRAN programs in any of the many, many, languages I use today.
Basic (Score:1)
ACK Basic on a TRS-80. Wasn't very long before that was swept away by Z80 assembly language though. I remember magazines of the day containing articles that included listings (can't remember if it was asm or hex) that I would diligently enter. And then debug. I don't think that reading hex opcodes is something that the youft still get to experience, more's the pity.
Javascript is OK. It's a bit like lisp in sheep's clothing, and that goes all the way back to the beginning.
Highschool was only more Bas
Fortan (Score:1)
Basic (Score:1)
Of course.
Yeah, me too. Good memories of something that in retrospect was not that great.
TI-57 (Score:2)
Rust (Score:3)
Showing my age... (Score:2)
I also picked up Pascal and C shortly thereafter. C stuck, Pascal didn't. I seem to remember learning COBOL and PL/I at some point, along with a bit of fortran.
I've learned so many languages over the years, that I've lost count. Right now I have active projects going in C, HTML5/Javascript, and Python. It's gotten to the point where another
Starting teaching myself in 2007 with... (Score:2)
JavaScript, then PHP, SQL, then python, then C++
True millennial
BASIC (Score:1)
CHIP-8 (Score:2)
Sinclair Basic on a zx80 (Score:1)
Sinclair Basic on a zx80
GWBasic (Score:2)
Having an interpreter appear automatically when you press ctrl-C while playing a game is pretty nice. Too bad that things are less accessible that way today.
BASIC, of course (Score:2)
Sinclair ZX Spectrum BASIC, specifically. Self-taught from the book that came with every Spectrum.
Later came Pascal (in college), then after a semester of Pascal they switched to C, skipping the basics of C to go straight into second-semester concepts. That spoiled programming for me for a long time.
These days it's XSLT, Windows cmd, Autohotkey and the occasional bit of Python in a mostly non-programming job.
Basic of course (Score:2)
Basic (Score:2)
On a Sharp PC 1500A.
C and C++ (Score:2)
I would use C alone if there were a web framework for it.
SmartBASIC (Score:2)
Started learning with SmartBASIC on an Adam/Coleco. Moved up to Apple's Basic on the Apple IIGS, then Apple Assembler.
When I got a PC, I did some BASIC, then moved on to PASCAL (and took some formal PASCAL classes in high-school), then C++ in college. Learned Perl along the way. Picked up Java at my first job out of college. My second job out of college I learned ActionScript. Now days I do mostly Java and C++.
I really hope they continue to teach a typeful language. Learning things like memory manageme
10 GOTO 50 (Score:2)
30 goto 20
20 goto 40
50 goto 30
60 print "HELLO BASIC, OLD FRIEND!"
Huh. Why doesn't my program work?
In all seriousness, I started with BASIC at home and later did a bit with it in middle school. High school was Pascal based, and my university started with C. (There were many languages in between, but since the summary is focusing on schooling
...)
Logo (Score:2)
LOGO (Score:2)
I really liked the logo translations. As a child it was very useful to be able to program in hebrew, when my english was developing.
Pascal (Score:2)
When I was a kid I had exposure to Basic and LOGO and a few other things but the first real programming I actually did would have been in Pascal (Turbo Pascal 6 if I remember correctly). These days most of my coding is in C and C++.
The most obscure thing I have ever programmed in would probably be assembly language for the 65816 CPU (an enhanced 16 bit version of the famous 6502 CPU). The main claim to fame for the 65816 was as the CPU in the Apple IIGS and also the CPU in the Super Nintendo (SNES ROM hacki
Two separate questions (Score:2)
There are two separate questions with different answers brought up here:
For me:
Fortran (Score:1)
I wrote my first code at high school in about 1976 in Fortran.
There were no computers at school so the code was written by shading in little ovals on each of a stack of cards using a soft pencil. The cards were sent to a college that had a mainframe. The cards were read and used to generate a stack of punched cards that were returned the next day. You then inspected the cards to see if they correctly coded what you wanted them to code. If not the card was "edited" by covering incorrect holes with tape and
C & C++ (Score:2)
LOGO (Score:2)
Borland Turbo Pascal .. (Score:2)
.. of course. Such a clean and slick language, that made fumbling with the PCs-hardware very easy.
I use it till today to talk to the ISA/TTL Bus on DOS.
1st language (Score:1)
Does machine code count? (Score:2)
BASIC on a TRS-80 clone (Score:1)
AGOL W (Score:2)
On punch cards. We had to post them from our country school to a data center in the nearest town (Invercargill) who would run them and post the output back. Turn around for bug fixes was a week.