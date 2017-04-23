Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Education Java Programming

Slashdot Asks: What Was Your First Programming Language? (stanforddaily.com) 67

Posted by EditorDavid from the teaching-technologies dept.
This question was inspired by news that Stanford's computer science professor Eric Roberts will try JavaScript instead of Java in a new version of the college's introductory computer programming course. The Stanford Daily reports: When Roberts came to Stanford in 1990, CS106A was still taught in Pascal, a programming language he described as not "clean." The department adopted the C language in 1992. When Java came out in 1995, the computer science faculty was excited to transition to the new language. Roberts wrote the textbooks, worked with other faculty members to restructure the course and assignments and introduced Java at Stanford in 2002... "Java had stabilized," Roberts said. "It was clear that many universities were going in that direction. It's 2017 now, and Java is showing its age." According to Roberts, Java was intended early on as "the language of the Internet". But now, more than a decade after the transition to Java, Javascript has taken its place as a web language.
In 2014 Python and Java were the two most commonly-taught languages at America's top universities, according to an analysis published by the Communications of the ACM. And Java still remains the most-commonly taught language in a university setting, according to a poll by the Special Interest Group on Computer Science Education. In a spreadsheet compiling the results, "Python appears 60 times, C++ 54 times, Java 84 times, and JavaScript 28 times," writes a computing professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding "if Java is dying (or "showing its age"...) it's going out as the reigning champ."

I'm guessing Slashdot's readers have their own opinions about this, so share your educational experiences in the comments. What was your first programming language?

  • Needed it for an engineering course. My first actual programming course used PL/I
    • A 6-week university course using teletypes on an old IBM. After that the college switched to Multics, PL/1 and 600 Baud VDUs. So much quieter.

      I can still write FORTRAN programs in any of the many, many, languages I use today.

      Also Fortran. Needed it for a physics course in 1969.

    Like many from my era... It took years to undo the damage!
  • On punch cards

  • Of course.

  • Not sure that language has a name, though.

    I have only used Rust. The other languages excluded me.
  • Basic on an Apple II....and pretty much every other computer at that point. That pretty much was the choice for learning how to program back in the mid-80's.

    I also picked up Pascal and C shortly thereafter. C stuck, Pascal didn't. I seem to remember learning COBOL and PL/I at some point, along with a bit of fortran.

    I've learned so many languages over the years, that I've lost count. Right now I have active projects going in C, HTML5/Javascript, and Python. It's gotten to the point where another

  • JavaScript, then PHP, SQL, then python, then C++

    True millennial

  • As a 6 year old I started to teach myself BASIC on a Sharp MZ-80A. Many years later I learned Pascal at school.
  • First computer was an RCA VIP, January 1977 (the TRS-80 and Apple ][ hadn't been introduced yet). To program the VIP, you flipped the RUN/RESET switch up while holding the 'C' key on the hex heypad, then '0' to write memory, then the four-digit address, then entered your hex codes. You had better have written your program out on paper ahead of time. Clear screen was 00E0. After awhile you could read programs just by looking at the hexdump. A lost art.

  • Sinclair Basic on a zx80

  • Having an interpreter appear automatically when you press ctrl-C while playing a game is pretty nice. Too bad that things are less accessible that way today.

  • Sinclair ZX Spectrum BASIC, specifically. Self-taught from the book that came with every Spectrum.

    Later came Pascal (in college), then after a semester of Pascal they switched to C, skipping the basics of C to go straight into second-semester concepts. That spoiled programming for me for a long time.

    These days it's XSLT, Windows cmd, Autohotkey and the occasional bit of Python in a mostly non-programming job.

  • When I grew up the C64 had Basic built into the CLI, so that was the obvious way to start experimenting. But when I later moved over to x86 architecture things started to get a bit messy. I had a short fling with QuickBasic, but quickly needed something more advanced and moved to TurboPascal for a while. Needing more speed I then overcompensated going full x86 asm, which was fun and very helpful for my later career in terms of experience and understanding the hardware. But not very productive, so C/C++ beca

  • On a Sharp PC 1500A.

  • C for servers and tools, c++ for web applications (using libwt).
    I would use C alone if there were a web framework for it.

  • Started learning with SmartBASIC on an Adam/Coleco. Moved up to Apple's Basic on the Apple IIGS, then Apple Assembler.

    When I got a PC, I did some BASIC, then moved on to PASCAL (and took some formal PASCAL classes in high-school), then C++ in college. Learned Perl along the way. Picked up Java at my first job out of college. My second job out of college I learned ActionScript. Now days I do mostly Java and C++.

    I really hope they continue to teach a typeful language. Learning things like memory manageme

  • 30 goto 20
    20 goto 40
    50 goto 30
    60 print "HELLO BASIC, OLD FRIEND!"

    Huh. Why doesn't my program work?

    In all seriousness, I started with BASIC at home and later did a bit with it in middle school. High school was Pascal based, and my university started with C. (There were many languages in between, but since the summary is focusing on schooling ...)

  • Many thanks to a progressive Dutch primary education system.
  • LOGO. Grade school, I think fourth or fifth grade. Version horribly translated in my language.

    • I really liked the logo translations. As a child it was very useful to be able to program in hebrew, when my english was developing.

  • When I was a kid I had exposure to Basic and LOGO and a few other things but the first real programming I actually did would have been in Pascal (Turbo Pascal 6 if I remember correctly). These days most of my coding is in C and C++.

    The most obscure thing I have ever programmed in would probably be assembly language for the 65816 CPU (an enhanced 16 bit version of the famous 6502 CPU). The main claim to fame for the 65816 was as the CPU in the Apple IIGS and also the CPU in the Super Nintendo (SNES ROM hacki

  • There are two separate questions with different answers brought up here:

    1. What language did you first learn?
    2. What is a good first language for people now?

    For me:

    1. FORTRAN on punch cards
    2. Sure, let's bring up a prime Holy War issue, I'm sure we'll have great productive discussion about it!

  • I wrote my first code at high school in about 1976 in Fortran.

    There were no computers at school so the code was written by shading in little ovals on each of a stack of cards using a soft pencil. The cards were sent to a college that had a mainframe. The cards were read and used to generate a stack of punched cards that were returned the next day. You then inspected the cards to see if they correctly coded what you wanted them to code. If not the card was "edited" by covering incorrect holes with tape and

  • The first languages which I used to write properly-speaking programs were C and C++, when studying mechanical engineering at the university. Theoretically, I firstly used Basic in high school, but what we were doing back then cannot be called programming. My career as a programmer started some years later working as a mechanical engineer and with Fortran.
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] But I quickly switched to Basic as that was the language in all the magazines.

  • .. of course. Such a clean and slick language, that made fumbling with the PCs-hardware very easy.

    I use it till today to talk to the ISA/TTL Bus on DOS.

  • C That says it all had to add this nonsens because of posting filter
  • I started with 6800 machine code as I was using a Motorola D2 copy I had build and it had hex key pad for input and 6 digit 7seg LED display for output, so it was not like you could use something fancy like an assembler.
  • I first learn BASIC on a TRS-80 clone, then moved to my own ZX81 clone, where I started programming Z-80 assembly. After a few years, I upgraded to a MSX computer, where I learned Pascal and C. The most important thing I learned was algorithms and data structures. BASIC in those three platforms are so different, that, unless you understood the algorithms, porting programs was not straight forward.

  • On punch cards. We had to post them from our country school to a data center in the nearest town (Invercargill) who would run them and post the output back. Turn around for bug fixes was a week.

