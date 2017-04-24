Unroll.me 'Heartbroken' After Being Caught Selling User Data To Uber (cnet.com) 29
The chief executive of email unsubscription service Unroll.me has said he is "heartbroken" that users felt betrayed by the fact that his company monetises the contents of their inbox by selling their data to companies such as Uber. Over the weekend, The New York Times published a profile of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, in which, among other things, it reported that following an acquisition by shopping app Slice in 2014, Unroll.me developed a side-business: selling aggregated data about users to the very apps they were unsubscribing from. Uber was one of Slice's big data arm Slice Intelligence's customers. CNET adds: While Unroll.me did not specifically admit to selling data to Uber, it has apologised for not being "explicit enough" in explaining how its free service worked. "It was heartbreaking to see that some of our users were upset to learn about how we monetize our free service," CEO Jojo Hedaya said on the Unroll.me blog. While reiterating that "all data is completely anonymous and related to purchases only," Hedaya admitted, "we need to do better for our users" by offering clearer information on its website.
Let me extrapolate a little to make the CEO-talk clearer.
heartbroken = "I'm heartbroken I got caught"
monetises = scams / profiteers
side-business = shady shit we don't want our front-business associated with.
aggregated data = Doesn't include your name explicitly.
unsubscribing = Acquiring a profiteering middle-man to skim some of that money off the top.
explicit enough = details hidden in the fine print, page 233 of the TOS.
free service = not free, we are doing exactly what you used our service to prevent.
It was heartbreaking to see that some of our users were upset to learn about how we monetize our free service = You weren't supposed to find out.
we need to do better for our users = we're gonna keep doing what we're doing.
Hope this helps.
Oh quit being so dramatic. They sold statistics. This is the same thing as when the BLS publishes the CES showing that American households in the median income quintile direct 12.1% of their spending to food oh my god you're in that quintile and your data is being published!!!
heartbroken = "I'm affraid our customers run away and now I can't selly stock for a lot of $$$ to some investor".
All this hatred against Uber is getting mighty suspicious! What is up with that? A taxi is a just a taxi after all.
Taking an unlicensed taxi simply means getting into a car with a total stranger. Most of the drivers are probably OK, and most of them probably drive reasonably OK cars; but you don't know that. You could be unfortunate and get the serial rapist, the drunk or the guy who drives something that is falling apart, although it looks OK on the outside.
Taking a licensed taxi simply means getting into a car with a total stranger. Most of the drivers are probably OK, and most of them probably drive reasonably OK cars; but you don't know that. You could be unfortunate and get the serial rapist, the drunk or the guy who drives something that is falling apart, although it looks OK on the outside.
There really isnt that much difference in Uber vs normal drivers.
If you don't pay. (Score:3)
Exactly. Because hardware (whether direct purchase or rented AWS time) doesn't grow on trees that people can just go out and pick during the fall harvest, and neither do programmers (who like high salaries).
Well...duh (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong, I use them for very specific purposes, but...
Many sites do not work correctly, even on paid vpns. From languages changing to broken javascript, to slowness it makes for an aggravating user experience for an average user.
If you use your regular browser and log into sites, or even once launch your regular browser and surf, all the ad-trackers from google, facebook et all will just learn that you are on such and such VPN IP instead of such and such ISP IP.
Really? (Score:1)
Nothing is totally free (Score:2)
And it's not like paid services don't necessarily sell your data, either - after all, revenue is revenue.
Look out behind you JoJo (Score:2)
Awesome! (Score:3)
Just the kind of mealy-mouthed non-apology I expect from a modern CEO.
This guy is going places.
So very "heartbroken". (Score:1)
I'll bet he felt "heartbroken", too, the first time he caught himself masturbating on Christmas day.