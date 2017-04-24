Amazon Launches Marketplace For Digital Subscriptions (talkingnewmedia.com) 4
Amazon said on Monday it is launching a platform for companies with subscription services -- from newspapers, magazines to TV streaming. The "Subscribe with Amazon" marketplace allows consumers to buy subscriptions to products like SlingTV streaming, Headspace meditation, Dropbox Plus, as well as workout videos, online classes, meal plans and even matchmakers. The marketplace also features more traditional subscriptions, similar to those that have become popular on Amazon's Kindle tablets, including the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, Wall Street Journal and New Yorker.
OMG, Amazon will know I use Sling TV
I bet they will sell it to Time Warner or Comcast who'll send goons to beat me until I switch back to cable