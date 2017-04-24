Amazon Might Be Planning To Use Driverless Cars for Delivery (fortune.com) 44
Amazon could be eyeing driverless car technology as a way to get items to people's doors faster, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. From an article: It seems nearly every tech and auto giant are now evaluating autonomous vehicle technology. Google-owner Alphabet recently spun out its self-driving car unit, Waymo, into its own subsidiary. Apple was just granted a license in California to test autonomous vehicles. Ford and General Motors are also doubling down on creating autonomous vehicles. Amazon's ambitions, however, may not be to actually build these cars. Instead, the e-commerce giant has a team of around a dozen employees thinking of ways to potentially use the nascent technology to expand its own retail and logistics operations. Operating fleets of driverless trucks to ship items bought from its marketplace could help lower costs for the company.
Theft? (Score:2)
Presumably they can use one of the many cameras on the device to record the criminals and report them to law enforcement. In this sense, they're less vulnerable than any human-driven truck without a camera.
It's easy to mug me when I'm walking down the sidewalk, but most people don't do it.
and when people become criminals as inmates get more then people on street how are we going to pay for that?
If that's a concern, why not just drop any Amazon markings? At that point, the car would be indistinguishable from any other self-driving car on the road. It's possible that self-driving cars in general may become targets, but as another poster has already pointed out, the fact that they're pretty much guaranteed to record the crime in great detail will act as a deterrent for most would-be thieves, I should think.
Considering how many criminals post their crimes on Facebook, I wouldn't be so sure.
You make a compelling point. I suppose I forget just how stupid people really can be.
Or, here in New England, the side door. (The front door is only for brides and undertakers)
That was my concern too. Drop them around the mailbox like the fscking catalog people do? Guess where I will not be ordering from, then.
Don't worry, upgraded version 2.0 of the driver-less truck will drive right up to your sofa...
Where are the robots... (Score:2)
No drivers, just deliver-people? (Score:2)
So, Amazon will use driverless cars to deliver goods. How do you suppose those goods get from the car, to the 3rd floor apartment, or in onto the porch of the house, or if there are special instructions, through the gate and onto the step at the back door? A drone based in the vehicle? I think you're going to have to have someone involved there to get the package to where it needs to go.
There are countless ways to solve this. It's a good thing you're not in charge of the project, not that you're even putting any effort into solving your own hypothetical problems.
The easiest and most obvious is that the vehicles will just stop outside of the house/apartment and the person will walk to the street and unlock the package with a phone.
Then you will be in the 1% of people who would rather pay $5 for shipping rather than walk 20 ft from the door to the curb and have no charge.
Having an Amazon locker right outside your front door is a vastly superior option for most people than what they are currently doing. There will always be exceptions, but just expect to pay extra to be in that tiny minority.
