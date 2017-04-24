How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All (theatlantic.com) 18
Thelasko shares an excerpt from a report via The Atlantic, which describes how price discrimination is used in online shopping and how businesses like Amazon try to extract consumer surplus: Will you pay more for those shoes before 7 p.m.? Would the price tag be different if you lived in the suburbs? Standard prices and simple discounts are giving way to far more exotic strategies, designed to extract every last dollar from the consumer. We live in the age of the variable airfare, the surge-priced ride, the pay-what-you-want Radiohead album, and other novel price developments. But what was this? Some weird computer glitch? More like a deliberate glitch, it seems. "It's most likely a strategy to get more data and test the right price," Guru Hariharan explained, after I had sketched the pattern on a whiteboard. The right price -- the one that will extract the most profit from consumers' wallets -- has become the fixation of a large and growing number of quantitative types, many of them economists who have left academia for Silicon Valley. It's also the preoccupation of Boomerang Commerce, a five-year-old start-up founded by Hariharan, an Amazon alum. He says these sorts of price experiments have become a routine part of finding that right price -- and refinding it, because the right price can change by the day or even by the hour. (Amazon says its price changes are not attempts to gather data on customers' spending habits, but rather to give shoppers the lowest price out there.)
Oh noes (Score:2)
"Standard prices and simple discounts are giving way to far more exotic strategies, designed to extract every last dollar from the consumer."
You mean they want your money and will do anything to get it? Shocking, simply shocking.
Re: Oh noes (Score:2)
No. The parent is saying that prices will be individual specific. Price watch sites won't help with that.
Blue light specials... (Score:2)
Yeah, because brick and mortar stores have never had flash sales and temporary price reductions people would literally have to run across the store to take advantage of. And Home Shopping Network, QVC, etc, never reduced prices on things at different times of the day or when inventory didn't sell as expected.
No one makes anyone buy anything. (Score:2)
Prices vary everywhere for a myriad of reasons. BTW, I love this quote
"The right price -- the one that will extract the most profit from consumers' wallets"
No shit Sherlock. The goal is always to charge the highest price the market will bear. This is nothing new.
What clueless douche doesn't realize is that the article is really about which sale price will produce the most sales with the highest profit. What dipshit anti-capitalist doesn't realize is that there are websites and tools that consumers can u
extract the most profit (Score:2)
Online ? Authors never shopped in real life (Score:2)
Because I hate to tell you, but stores in Beverly Hills charge more than they do in Compton for the exact same product.
And their are these things called "sales" and "coupons" to differentiate pricing even at the same store.
Yes, online makes it a bit more obvious, and yes, smart people can kill the cookies that are more likely to raise your price than reduce it (they assume no cookie = new customer, so they offer lower prices).
Study should be redone, comparing price differential online with those off-line.
My user_agent (Score:2)
"Mozilla/Linux"
He's a cheap SOB and will expect everything for free.
Not the place we buy things that makes.us suckers (Score:2)
...but that we buy "things" so often and feel we need them, instead of saving for the future so that we can have one when all these things will have been used up anyway
Re: (Score:2)
What exactly are you saving for? If you die at 89 year old tomorrow with $10 million in the bank, what good was that $10 million to you?
This is a straw-man. You presuppose conditions that are not only of your own devising, but are highly unlikely and exceedingly rare. Most don't even live to 89, and most that do aren't sitting on that kind of a pile of cash, or if they are it's because they're still earning through their investments and are living the way that they want to, they're not denying themselves.
Most people that make a point of planning their long-term finances do so with an eye toward maintaining a comfortable standard of living
The real trick to price discrimination (Score:2, Informative)
The actual article is much more nuanced than the headline. The most interesting thing that was found with large retailers and price discrimination was not that people saw different prices for the same thing (that apparently seldom happens - to easy for people to get upset about) but that, based on your consumer profile, the particular models of whatever you are looking for are different. If you are high income and searching for headphones, you will see different models (and different brands) than if the sys
Re: (Score:3)
Don't worry, clickbait headline (Score:2)
The headline makes the content look far more devious than it is. There are two things you should know about price discrimination and online shopping:
1) If you get the cheapest price online, then you shouldn't worry about price discrimination.
2) Price discrimination often isn't price discrimination at all. Pay more for shoes after a certain time? Perhaps the people that shop after 7PM are more likely to take advantage of the customer service and return policies, so they are actually paying for the shoes and
They sure are lothe to get to the point (Score:2)