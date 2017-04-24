Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Square Said To Acquire Team From Struggling Social App Yik Yak (bloomberg.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the divide-and-conquer dept.
According to Bloomberg, Square has acquired the engineering team of Yik Yak for "less than $3 million." From the report: The payments processor paid less than $3 million for between five and ten of Yik Yak's engineers, according to the person. Atlanta-based Yik Yak's Chief Executive Officer Tyler Droll will not join Square, the person added, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter. Atlanta-based Yik Yak, which started in 2013, created a smartphone app that allowed people to contribute to anonymous chat groups in a narrow geographical radius -- like college campuses.

