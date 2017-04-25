BitTorrent Inventor Bram Cohen Will Start His Own Cryptocurrency (torrentfreak.com) 33
Bram Cohen, the creator of BitTorrent, has showed deep interest in cryptocurrency in the past, and now it looks like he is going to start his own. From a report: Without going into technical details, Cohen believes that Bitcoin is wasteful. He suggests that a cryptocurrency that pins the mining value on storage space rather than processor time will be superior. In an interview with TorrentFreak's Steal This Show, Cohen revealed that his interest in cryptocurrencies is not merely abstract. It will be his core focus in the near future. "My proposal isn't really to do something to BitCoin. It really has to be a new currency," Cohen says. "I'm going to make a cryptocurrency company. That's my plan." By focusing on a storage based solution, BitTorrent's inventor also hopes to address other Bitcoin flaws, such as the 51% attack. "Sometimes people have this misapprehension that Bitcoin is a democracy. No Bitcoin is not a democracy; it's called a 51% attack for a reason. That's not a majority of the vote, that's not how Bitcoin works."
Obligatory XKCD (Score:4, Informative)
https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]
Cue Oprah (Score:2)
You get a cryptocurrency! And You get a cryptocurrency!
Everyone gets a cryptocurrency!
I'll start my own cryptocurrency (Score:2)
With hookers and black jack.
Actually, forget the cryptocurrency.
Retard (Score:4, Insightful)
"Sometimes people have this misapprehension that Bitcoin is a democracy. No Bitcoin is not a democracy; it's called a 51% attack for a reason. That's not a majority of the vote, that's not how Bitcoin works."
That's exactly how Bitcoin works.
If you control more than 50% of the nodes storing the blockchain, you can manipulate the currency to your heart's content.
If you do it in such a way that someone notices, people will fork the blockchain. Forking the blockchain has already happened due to other issues. And it went about as smoothly as anyone could have hoped for.
PROTIP: If this new cryptocurrency involves any sort of premine or exclusivity period, it's a scam.
Re:Retard (Score:4, Interesting)
Except that you can't. If you have more hashing power than the rest of the world combined, you can: change the order of transactions. That's all that you can do.
Re: (Score:3)
This is correct. If you have 51% of the hashing power for a period of time you can double spend (ie spend your bitcoin; take it back and spend it again - the BTC version of counterfitting). Of course if you do that you devaluate the value of BTC
However, BTC is getting too centralized. One of the basic premises behind BTC was that anyone and everyone can mine to one degree or another with their CPU. With the advent of ASICS that's no longer the case.
Only with CPU only hashing
Missing the point (Score:5, Insightful)
Sorry Bram, but you are missing the point. Hashing is used in bitcoin precisely because it is useless. It can't be faked, and it can't be stored for later. It is an irrevocable commitment right now.
I wish you luck with monetizing distributed storage, or decentralized distribution, or whatever your new project ends up as. But the design of bitcoin is not a programming challenge for you to solve. It is a carefully interlocked design, made by someone (or some people) who has (or have) a far beyond average understanding of money and cryptography. Many people with less insight have attempted to "improve" things, and all have failed.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry Bram, but you are missing the point. Hashing is used in bitcoin precisely because it is useless. It can't be faked, and it can't be stored for later. It is an irrevocable commitment right now.
I wish you luck with monetizing distributed storage, or decentralized distribution, or whatever your new project ends up as. But the design of bitcoin is not a programming challenge for you to solve. It is a carefully interlocked design, made by someone (or some people) who has (or have) a far beyond average understanding of money and cryptography. Many people with less insight have attempted to "improve" things, and all have failed.
Well, I'm not defending Bram on his quest, but I would say that based on this presentation [stanford.edu] at least he seems to know enough to know that he doesn't know how to do it yet (which is one step above those that don't even know what they don't know yet)...
It all may be a failure in the end, but at least there is a germ of an idea in there (which is more than I can say for most snake oil).
Re: (Score:2)
This. There is a reason why we are still using PGP, SSH, and SSL. It is because creating a new cryptographic protocol takes the best minds out there... and even then, there will be attacks that people didn't even think about like side channel stuff, quantum crypto, and other items, so the protocol always needs updating, if not a complete overhaul. Even then, old standbys like the OpenPGP format are showing their age, due to not supporting forward secrecy and using less efficient binary to ascii algorithm
Re: (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
Yeah it is, that's the exact definition of majority.
Re: (Score:1)
There can be only one (Score:3)
Unless things change on the global scare, I don't think there will ever be more than one big-player in the cryptocurrency scene.
Why do people do bitcoin? 1) To operate anonymously outside the system. 2) It is widely recognized as having value by a large enough subset of people to be exchanged.
Whereas #1 can be duplicated, and maybe even improved upon. #2 is going to be difficult. There already IS a cryptocurrency that can be exchanged this way- there doesn't really seem to be much need to create another one, and with BitCoin being so easily exchanged, why would anyone use an alternate crypto currency?
The only way we will see another currency emerge is if it is BETTER than BitCoin in some way (more secure perhaps?) In which case it would REPLACE BitCoin, not supplement it.
There will only ever be one Crypto Currency at a time that is viable.
Ever hear of Dogecoin or any of the others anymore? They get announced but fade out of existence.
One question (Score:2)
Why do we need a new currency?
What is the compelling business case that BTC, ETH, LTC, NMC or PPC cannot address perhaps with an update?
I get that everyone wants to invent a new cryptocurrency and own ten millions coins when they are worth $0.0001 until they make them a multimillionair...but really, what's in it for the rest of us?
The worst bitcoin flaw, according to Bram Cohen (Score:2)
... it doesn't make Bram Cohen rich enough.