In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income' (mercurynews.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares an article: In the high-priced Bay Area, even some households that bring in six figures a year can now be considered "low income." That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which recently released its 2017 income limits -- a threshold that determines who can qualify for affordable and subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. San Francisco and San Mateo counties have the highest limits in the Bay Area -- and among the highest such numbers in the country. A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low." The median income for those areas is $115,300. Other Bay Area counties are not far behind. In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $80,400 for a family of four is considered low income, while in Santa Clara County, $84,750 is the low-income threshold for a family of four.
I guess we'll just not have anyone serving us in any of our supermarkets or restaurants then.
which will drive more people out and will make the housing market more affordable
yeah, it really sucks the way people want to live in the places where their employment options are the greatest. What a bunch of entitled assholes
Which decision is that? Living in San Francisco? Having a low end job?
I'm all for personal responsibility, but do you have any idea what a simple 1200 SqFt home goes for in this place? If you make 100K you are not going to be making the mortgage payments on that small single family residence...
Personally, I'd move (and I did just that because used to live there), but I get that some folks don't feel as free to flee California and the liberal wasteland of absolutely Democratic controlled governments.
Do you really need to turn this into a rant about a 'liberal wasteland...'. San Francisco is expensive because people want to live there. Period. Democratic controlled governments have nothing to do with it other than either
1. contributing to the desirability of the places - whether you care to believe that or not.
2. being elected by the people who chose to live there for some other reason - which is more or less the same thing.
I'm all for personal responsibility, but do you have any idea what a simple 1200 SqFt home goes for in this place?
In this overcrowded space, 1200 SqFt dedicated to your use is NOT simple, that is a Luxurious home that only the rich can afford. The price is high BECAUSE the demand is high. The simple answer is: Eventually the cost will be so high that you're financially justified in spending more $$$ on commuting, telecommuting, or working someplace else.
High demand and low available space EQUALS
Half the homes in Santa Clara County are above $1m (and half are below that). If you are a single income household making around $100K, you will find it increasingly difficult to purchase an average home in Silicon Valley. The rents and home values in the rest of the Bay Area tend to follow along with the South Bay's increases.
For me, my below average home in Silicon Valley is preferable to a bigger home elsewhere. Weather is nice, lots of things I like to do nearby, and good job prospects.
It will be good to buy when the bubble pops. Assuming it is a bubble and not your own wishful thinking.
It will be good to buy when the bubble pops. Assuming it is a bubble and not your own wishful thinking.
I'm waiting for rental prices to pop downward in Silicon Valley. My 50-year-old apartment complex is half-empty. The last time that happened was after the dot com bust (2001) and great recession (2009). A new apartment complex down the street opened Phase III of their development that isn't filling up and Phase II is schedule to open soon. New apartment buildings up and down the light rail lines are being built.
It isn't a bubble. it is the full extent of the Reality Distortion Field. This is why people in Bay Area have a very distorted view of the rest of the country, you know, people in "fly over country" who are nothing but rubes and hicks. They won't move, because they can't fathom living on 75K a year, when they are virtually poor making $150K. They think 4000-5000 mo House Payments is "normal".
solution (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Better yet - don't move to Silly Valley in the first place.
There's lots of places (Austin, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Southern Florida, Chicago, Atlanta, etc) where you can find lots of quite decent tech jobs. They don't pay a glamorous salary and don't have pre-IPO stock options per se, but the cost of living won't break your financial back. As a bonus, you don't have to put up with snobby California politics, people, etc.
Move, and keep the job remotely.
Then add a second one.
It is so unfair. (Score:2, Funny)
Hey its cheap though you could buy a damn nice house here for what you pay in rent in the SF bay area.
Living in "Fly over country" does have its advantages.
What if its deserved condescension?
Have you ever thought how terrible of a statement "fly over country" is? Seriously stop and think for a minute about what that actually means, and what a really condescending statement it is.
Maybe the precious snowflakes in flyover country should learn that whole sticks and stones game.
Well, it could. I mean, the three letters agencies have spy planes don't they?
That's funny... (Score:3)
make the H1B minwage $150K then (Score:2)
make the H1B minwage $150K then
What? (Score:1)
You forgot taxes. Someone earning $100k is probably paying about $25k in federal taxes, so they're "only" left with $75k. In your example, that leaves them with $8400 after the rent.
$100,000 a year does not equal $8333 a month after taxes.
Forgive me... (Score:2)
...if I say, I do't give a fuck about San Francisco or the people that can' t make it on $100k salaries.
The number is of little consequence to most (Score:2)
The actual number is of little consequence most.
In most bay area locales, Section 8 housing is basically unavailable for new applicants. Wait lists are estimated to be greater than 8-10 years or simply closed to new applicants [hacsc.org] until further notice because of essentially unbounded wait times and basically zero new section 8 housing inventory.
