Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
The Almighty Buck

In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income' (mercurynews.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: In the high-priced Bay Area, even some households that bring in six figures a year can now be considered "low income." That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which recently released its 2017 income limits -- a threshold that determines who can qualify for affordable and subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. San Francisco and San Mateo counties have the highest limits in the Bay Area -- and among the highest such numbers in the country. A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low." The median income for those areas is $115,300. Other Bay Area counties are not far behind. In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $80,400 for a family of four is considered low income, while in Santa Clara County, $84,750 is the low-income threshold for a family of four.

In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income' More | Reply

In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income'

Comments Filter:
  • move

    • Better yet - don't move to Silly Valley in the first place.

      There's lots of places (Austin, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Southern Florida, Chicago, Atlanta, etc) where you can find lots of quite decent tech jobs. They don't pay a glamorous salary and don't have pre-IPO stock options per se, but the cost of living won't break your financial back. As a bonus, you don't have to put up with snobby California politics, people, etc. ;)

      Also of note, many big-name corps (e.g. Intel) have offices, labs, etc in

    • Move, and keep the job remotely.

      Then add a second one.

    • MOV dest,src
      Modifies flags: none

      Copies byte or word from the source operand to the destination operand. If the destination is SS interrupts are disabled except on early buggy 808x CPUs. Some CPUs disable interrupts if the destination is any of the segment registers.

  • All those hedonistic godless people are showered with such high incomes, while the God fearing folks in the fly over country are getting very low wages. Why, God! Why are you testing your faithful believers so much?

  • That's funny... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @04:14PM (#54300563) Homepage
    When I was out of work for two years (2009-2010) and underemployed for six months (working 20 hours per month) in Silicon Valley, I couldn't qualify for food stamps because I made too much money (20 x $16 = $320) as a single adult. After I filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy in 2011, I still didn't qualify for food stamps. You have to work 20 hours per month at minimum wage (~$160) to qualify for food stamps. I ate a lot of rice and beans during that time.

  • make the H1B minwage $150K then

  • $100,000/yr = $8333/mo. Lets say your rent is up there at $5500/mo, that still leaves you with $2833/mo to feed yourself, your spouse and your 2 children. The remainder of what you have to spend nearly $34,000 for the year to pay your bills, buy food and buy whatever other crap you need. A helleva lot of people don't even make that much and support a family of 4 on a single income and their salary hasn't yet even covered their housing expenses. The lower amounts they mention, I can agree with, considering c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by eth1 ( 94901 )

      You forgot taxes. Someone earning $100k is probably paying about $25k in federal taxes, so they're "only" left with $75k. In your example, that leaves them with $8400 after the rent.

    • Let me live on your tax free planet. 100K/year = ~5000 (ish) per month once uncle sam gets his cut. No way a family of 4 could live semi-decently (not in the ghetto) on a paltry 100K.
    • With taxes $100K / year is more like 5000/month at best. And that doesn't include any other monthly costs like utilities, insurance and vehicle.

    • $100,000 a year does not equal $8333 a month after taxes.

  • ...if I say, I do't give a fuck about San Francisco or the people that can' t make it on $100k salaries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      As someone who lives in Silicon Valley on $50K+ per year and rub shoulders with people who make minimum wage on public transit, we don't care about nouveau riche poor.

  • The actual number is of little consequence most.

    In most bay area locales, Section 8 housing is basically unavailable for new applicants. Wait lists are estimated to be greater than 8-10 years or simply closed to new applicants [hacsc.org] until further notice because of essentially unbounded wait times and basically zero new section 8 housing inventory.

    AFAIKT, the increases of these income threshold numbers only serve to keep a small amount of existing people (the vanishingly small fraction of the 17,000 total served

Slashdot Top Deals

"If you can, help others. If you can't, at least don't hurt others." -- the Dalai Lama

Close