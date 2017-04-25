Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income'

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: In the high-priced Bay Area, even some households that bring in six figures a year can now be considered "low income." That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which recently released its 2017 income limits -- a threshold that determines who can qualify for affordable and subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. San Francisco and San Mateo counties have the highest limits in the Bay Area -- and among the highest such numbers in the country. A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low." The median income for those areas is $115,300. Other Bay Area counties are not far behind. In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $80,400 for a family of four is considered low income, while in Santa Clara County, $84,750 is the low-income threshold for a family of four.

  • move

    • Better yet - don't move to Silly Valley in the first place.

      There's lots of places (Austin, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Southern Florida, Chicago, Atlanta, etc) where you can find lots of quite decent tech jobs. They don't pay a glamorous salary and don't have pre-IPO stock options per se, but the cost of living won't break your financial back. As a bonus, you don't have to put up with snobby California politics, people, etc. ;)

      Also of note, many big-name corps (e.g. Intel) have offices, labs, etc in

      • im just outside NYC - charlotte bound myself for these very reasons

      • Or do what I did - get a job working for a company based in San Mateo County, but work remotely from your low cost of living in the Midwest.

        You can't buy a parking space in San Mateo for what I paid for a 2500 sq. ft. home.

    • Move, and keep the job remotely.

      Then add a second one.

    • MOV dest,src
      Modifies flags: none

      Copies byte or word from the source operand to the destination operand. If the destination is SS interrupts are disabled except on early buggy 808x CPUs. Some CPUs disable interrupts if the destination is any of the segment registers.

  • That's funny... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @04:14PM (#54300563) Homepage
    When I was out of work for two years (2009-2010) and underemployed for six months (working 20 hours per month) in Silicon Valley, I couldn't qualify for food stamps because I made too much money (20 x $16 = $320) as a single adult. After I filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy in 2011, I still didn't qualify for food stamps. You have to work 20 hours per month at minimum wage (~$160) to qualify for food stamps. I ate a lot of rice and beans during that time.

  • make the H1B minwage $150K then

  • ...if I say, I do't give a fuck about San Francisco or the people that can' t make it on $100k salaries.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      As someone who lives in Silicon Valley on $50K+ per year and rub shoulders with people who make minimum wage on public transit, we don't care about nouveau riche poor.

  • The actual number is of little consequence most.

    In most bay area locales, Section 8 housing is basically unavailable for new applicants. Wait lists are estimated to be greater than 8-10 years or simply closed to new applicants [hacsc.org] until further notice because of essentially unbounded wait times and basically zero new section 8 housing inventory.

    AFAIKT, the increases of these income threshold numbers only serve to keep a small amount of existing people (the vanishingly small fraction of the 17,000 total served

  • I know many of you think the year of remote work will coincide with the year of the Linux desktop, but I am getting the sense that companies are tired of paying for office space. When remote really does go mainstream what will happen to jobs and real estate in these areas?

  • Poster does not understand Algebra (Score:3)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @04:51PM (#54300827) Homepage

    Look, 100k/4 = 25k = low salary. Not unusual at all. Similarly if you have 10 children, but only make 200k, your freakin' POOR.

    The basic problem is our culture tries to measures wealth by income rather than net worth.

    You can not compare the salary of a young, healthy, single orphan with a married couples supporting two sets of sick parents and multiple kids.

    We need to reset our definition of wealth to be based on cash, stocks, mutual funds and real estate in the bank. This means the IRS should ignore your salary and base your taxes on what you own. Ignore the stuff in your IRA and give a set amount to ignore (just as we don't take the first 10k of income for a single person). Start it at 1% and gradually raise it to a max of 5% if you have more than a couple million in the bank.

    If we did this, we could get rid of most of the complexity of the tax code, because it is all based on not overcharging the poor, which this system does automatically.

    • I know I've seen the idea of taxing wealth commonly derided in the past seemingly with mountains of evidence of why it's worse than taxing income. That said I'm not an economist and can't remember much about why so I'll just point out what I can think of off the cuff.

      1. Taxing wealth directly makes it much harder for people to actually build wealth over time as eventually significant portions of your income will be eaten up by it if you're trying to build enough wealth for retirement.

      2. Such a policy might

  • SF salaries are too low (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Salaries in general are too low. If you're an engineer in the Bay area, with at least 10 years of experience, in 2017 dollars you should be paid at least $500k.

  • A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low."

    Making only $27,400 is considered "incredibly low". Whereas an income of $16,900 is "impossibly low". And for those making $8,500, their income is "super-duper low". $0 is right out.

  • Has there always been a large difference in salaries and cost of living in SF?

  • This gentrification map shows the underlying cause to rising prices:

    http://www.urbandisplacement.o... [urbandisplacement.org]

    I live in the purple strip between San Jose/Sunnyvale. In the last 5 years, house prices (in that area) have gone up 30-50%. In my own neighborhood, 4 houses were demolished to the ground and completely new homes were built in their place (in the last 12 months). Most of these 'modest' homes sold for 1.5 million+. My guess is they would sell for 200-300k in less-demand-areas.

