In Costly Bay Area, Even Six-Figure Salaries Are Considered 'Low Income' (mercurynews.com) 120
An anonymous reader shares an article: In the high-priced Bay Area, even some households that bring in six figures a year can now be considered "low income." That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which recently released its 2017 income limits -- a threshold that determines who can qualify for affordable and subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. San Francisco and San Mateo counties have the highest limits in the Bay Area -- and among the highest such numbers in the country. A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low." The median income for those areas is $115,300. Other Bay Area counties are not far behind. In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, $80,400 for a family of four is considered low income, while in Santa Clara County, $84,750 is the low-income threshold for a family of four.
Re: (Score:2)
It will be good to buy when the bubble pops. Assuming it is a bubble and not your own wishful thinking.
Re: (Score:2)
It will be good to buy when the bubble pops. Assuming it is a bubble and not your own wishful thinking.
I'm waiting for rental prices to pop downward in Silicon Valley. My 50-year-old apartment complex is half-empty. The last time that happened was after the dot com bust (2001) and great recession (2009). A new apartment complex down the street opened Phase III of their development that isn't filling up and Phase II is schedule to open soon. New apartment buildings up and down the light rail lines are being built.
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't a bubble. it is the full extent of the Reality Distortion Field. This is why people in Bay Area have a very distorted view of the rest of the country, you know, people in "fly over country" who are nothing but rubes and hicks. They won't move, because they can't fathom living on 75K a year, when they are virtually poor making $150K. They think 4000-5000 mo House Payments is "normal".
Re: (Score:2)
It's always a bubble.
solution (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Better yet - don't move to Silly Valley in the first place.
There's lots of places (Austin, Portland, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Southern Florida, Chicago, Atlanta, etc) where you can find lots of quite decent tech jobs. They don't pay a glamorous salary and don't have pre-IPO stock options per se, but the cost of living won't break your financial back. As a bonus, you don't have to put up with snobby California politics, people, etc.
;)
Also of note, many big-name corps (e.g. Intel) have offices, labs, etc in
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or do what I did - get a job working for a company based in San Mateo County, but work remotely from your low cost of living in the Midwest.
You can't buy a parking space in San Mateo for what I paid for a 2500 sq. ft. home.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Move, and keep the job remotely.
Then add a second one.
Re: (Score:2)
And a quarter of the functionality.
Re: (Score:2)
MOV dest,src
Modifies flags: none
Copies byte or word from the source operand to the destination operand. If the destination is SS interrupts are disabled except on early buggy 808x CPUs. Some CPUs disable interrupts if the destination is any of the segment registers.
Re: (Score:2)
Just went to visit relatives in Dubuque over Easter. Talk about a turned around decrepit river town! What a great place!
Re: (Score:2)
Hey its cheap though you could buy a damn nice house here for what you pay in rent in the SF bay area.
Living in "Fly over country" does have its advantages.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, but if you believe some of these idiots then renting and always moving is the way to go because you can put money away in retirement funds and be a gazillonaire when you retire
of course it will all be spent on rent in retirement, but that's cause these people are idiots
Re: (Score:2)
I live in Kansas too I've seen some real nice houses in the $250k-$500k range with all sorts of things though my favorite had a private lake.
Re: (Score:2)
What if its deserved condescension?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're right. While people do live in "flyover country", it pales in comparison to where the majority of Americans live.
http://www.citylab.com/design/... [citylab.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Because of our federal system, they have an outsized per person vote. Thus they cry a lot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever thought how terrible of a statement "fly over country" is? Seriously stop and think for a minute about what that actually means, and what a really condescending statement it is.
Maybe the precious snowflakes in flyover country should learn that whole sticks and stones game.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it could. I mean, the three letters agencies have spy planes don't they?
Re: (Score:2)
Wonderful national and state parks to spend the weekend
But do you have a wonderful telephone system?
;)
That's funny... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't pass the smell test... $1920/year (=$160*12) is the maximum income to be eligible for food stamps [...]
That's not what the county office told me back then after the Great Recession. Unemployment was still high (seven job applicant for every open position) and many people had filed for government aid. As a single person, I don't qualified for food stamps because I made too much money.
[...] but you somehow managed to live in SV and feed yourself rice and beans on less than $4k/year?
I was out of work for and lived on $1,600 per month unemployment benefits for two years (2009-2010). I then spent six months living off my savings while working 20 hours a month on a weekend job. When my Chapter Seven bankruptcy
make the H1B minwage $150K then (Score:2)
make the H1B minwage $150K then
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot taxes. Someone earning $100k is probably paying about $25k in federal taxes, so they're "only" left with $75k. In your example, that leaves them with $8400 after the rent.
Re: (Score:2)
According to http://taxformcalculator.com/tax/100000.html [taxformcalculator.com] someone making $100,000 a year in California has a take home pay of $67,818.01.
If their rent was $5500 they'd have $151 left over each month for expenses.
They'd better move, because they can't afford that place.
Re: (Score:2)
They'd better move, because they can't afford that place.
They can't afford San Francisco. Rentals in Silicon Valley in general, and San Jose in particular, are much cheaper. I make $50K+ year and pay $1466 per month for a 475-sqft studio apartment. A three-bedroom apartment is $3,000+ per month.
Re: (Score:2)
If you making 50K a year and paying $1466 for a studio then your basically putting half of your take home pay towards rent. That is not affordable.
I've been paying 50% in rent since the 1990's, as my late parents have before me since the 1970's. The trick is to save as much of the other 50% as possible.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
$100,000 a year does not equal $8333 a month after taxes.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you actually work for a living? $100,000 a year doesn't equate to $8,333 a month in take-home pay. Try deducting FICA, Social Security, Medicare, and local taxes. That gives you about $4,600 take-home per month. Oh, don't forget insurance premiums and 401(k)/IRA contributions so you can one day afford one day in the far future to retire, so say $4,000 / month take-home.
Rent is more like $3,000 / month, then add electricity, water, trash, insurance, telephone, and Internet.
The rest, if you can find it, c
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to have forgotten a small thing called taxes. If you make 100k/year you don't actually ever see 100k in that year, especially in California. You might see 70k. Maybe.
Re: (Score:2)
After taxes, 100,000 per year becomes 60,000 to 65,000 per year. California is awful.
So, yeah.
Forgive me... (Score:2)
...if I say, I do't give a fuck about San Francisco or the people that can' t make it on $100k salaries.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As someone else, I don't give a fuck whether or not you give a fuck.
Sure you do. Otherwise, you wouldn't have wasted a fuck by commenting.
;)
The number is of little consequence to most (Score:2)
The actual number is of little consequence most.
In most bay area locales, Section 8 housing is basically unavailable for new applicants. Wait lists are estimated to be greater than 8-10 years or simply closed to new applicants [hacsc.org] until further notice because of essentially unbounded wait times and basically zero new section 8 housing inventory.
AFAIKT, the increases of these income threshold numbers only serve to keep a small amount of existing people (the vanishingly small fraction of the 17,000 total served
Remote will destroy the area? (Score:2)
Poster does not understand Algebra (Score:3)
Look, 100k/4 = 25k = low salary. Not unusual at all. Similarly if you have 10 children, but only make 200k, your freakin' POOR.
The basic problem is our culture tries to measures wealth by income rather than net worth.
You can not compare the salary of a young, healthy, single orphan with a married couples supporting two sets of sick parents and multiple kids.
We need to reset our definition of wealth to be based on cash, stocks, mutual funds and real estate in the bank. This means the IRS should ignore your salary and base your taxes on what you own. Ignore the stuff in your IRA and give a set amount to ignore (just as we don't take the first 10k of income for a single person). Start it at 1% and gradually raise it to a max of 5% if you have more than a couple million in the bank.
If we did this, we could get rid of most of the complexity of the tax code, because it is all based on not overcharging the poor, which this system does automatically.
Re: (Score:2)
I know I've seen the idea of taxing wealth commonly derided in the past seemingly with mountains of evidence of why it's worse than taxing income. That said I'm not an economist and can't remember much about why so I'll just point out what I can think of off the cuff.
1. Taxing wealth directly makes it much harder for people to actually build wealth over time as eventually significant portions of your income will be eaten up by it if you're trying to build enough wealth for retirement.
2. Such a policy might
SF salaries are too low (Score:1)
Salaries in general are too low. If you're an engineer in the Bay area, with at least 10 years of experience, in 2017 dollars you should be paid at least $500k.
And so on (Score:1)
A family of four with an income of $105,350 per year is considered "low income." A $65,800 annual income is considered "very low" for a family the same size, and $39,500 is "extremely low."
Making only $27,400 is considered "incredibly low". Whereas an income of $16,900 is "impossibly low". And for those making $8,500, their income is "super-duper low". $0 is right out.
Historic statistics (Score:1)
Gentrification Map (Score:1)
This gentrification map shows the underlying cause to rising prices:
http://www.urbandisplacement.o... [urbandisplacement.org]
I live in the purple strip between San Jose/Sunnyvale. In the last 5 years, house prices (in that area) have gone up 30-50%. In my own neighborhood, 4 houses were demolished to the ground and completely new homes were built in their place (in the last 12 months). Most of these 'modest' homes sold for 1.5 million+. My guess is they would sell for 200-300k in less-demand-areas.
Re:Poor life decisions (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess we'll just not have anyone serving us in any of our supermarkets or restaurants then.
Re: (Score:2)
which will drive more people out and will make the housing market more affordable
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
For the same reason as the SanFranciscans on high wages are subsidizing Tennessee's shitty economy. Remember - CA is a net contributor to the US economy, it takes out less from the tax pool than it puts in.
Re: (Score:2)
Let me google that for you
https://wallethub.com/edu/stat... [wallethub.com]
Re: (Score:2)
you realize Tennessee takes in way more federal money than it pays out, and that California does exactly the opposite right? Like it or not these economic centers are the engine that keeps this country running. The tax dollars they pay go to supporting the people of Tennessee and other states.
Re: (Score:2)
SF? Restaurants staffed by robot waiters and groceries delivered by Amazon drones. Gourmet, of course.
Re:Poor life decisions (Score:5, Insightful)
yeah, it really sucks the way people want to live in the places where their employment options are the greatest. What a bunch of entitled assholes
Except (Score:2)
California is one of those states that send more money to the Feds then they get back SOOOOO Tennessee dollars aren't going to California to subsidize those California people getting section 8 vouchers other Californians are doing the subsidizing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which decision is that? Living in San Francisco? Having a low end job?
I'm all for personal responsibility, but do you have any idea what a simple 1200 SqFt home goes for in this place? If you make 100K you are not going to be making the mortgage payments on that small single family residence...
Personally, I'd move (and I did just that because used to live there), but I get that some folks don't feel as free to flee California and the liberal wasteland of absolutely Democratic controlled governments.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you really need to turn this into a rant about a 'liberal wasteland...'. San Francisco is expensive because people want to live there. Period. Democratic controlled governments have nothing to do with it other than either
1. contributing to the desirability of the places - whether you care to believe that or not.
or
2. being elected by the people who chose to live there for some other reason - which is more or less the same thing.
Now it's quite po
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair though, san fran could do some things to lower the cost of housing, like allowing for larger apartment building to be built and such. I'm not a fan of this "democratic cities" bullshit either but in this case they are making some decisions that are in some ways making the situation worse. Not like it would be cheep overnight if they did things differently, but it might slow the growth rate of the average persons rent.
Re: (Score:2)
Liberal or Conservative doesn't matter, many places put up barriers to more affordable housing, high rises and the like. The affluent like their views and large estates and will put up regulatory barriers to prevent the hoi pollio from moving into "their" neighborhoods. See Cape Cod residents fighting off shore wind generation because it will mess with their precious view or Gated Communities etc.
The Hamptons make it almost impossible for new construction due to minimum lot sizes and other methods to keep
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you really need to turn this into a rant about a 'liberal wasteland...'. San Francisco is expensive because people want to live there. Period. Democratic controlled governments have nothing to do with it other than either
(Rant mode on)
Are you kidding? Have you see the tax rates and real-estate development regulations in these parts of the USA? The liberal mindset is nuts...
Don't forget Cali is about to go bankrupt, as is San Francisco. Just wait and see how "desirable" it is when it's in receivership. (Have a look at Detroit and how it died for how this goes down). It's going to get a lot worse and a lot more expensive before it gets better there. Was I the only one who saw the mass robbery on BART the last few days? D
Re: (Score:2)
NYC only became desirable after Giuliani cracked down on crime, littering, squeegee guys, and got rid of the red light district around times square. After that people started to move back into the city and rents soared even higher.
https://www.brickunderground.c... [brickunderground.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I'm all for personal responsibility, but do you have any idea what a simple 1200 SqFt home goes for in this place?
In this overcrowded space, 1200 SqFt dedicated to your use is NOT simple, that is a Luxurious home that only the rich can afford. The price is high BECAUSE the demand is high. The simple answer is: Eventually the cost will be so high that you're financially justified in spending more $$$ on commuting, telecommuting, or working someplace else.
High demand and low available space EQUALS
PSA (Score:2)
Come to Illinois, but the rural areas.
Your neighbors will be Republican but the state votes to the Democrat side because of Chicago.
But don't move to Chicago, it's expensive there.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Half the homes in Santa Clara County are above $1m (and half are below that). If you are a single income household making around $100K, you will find it increasingly difficult to purchase an average home in Silicon Valley. The rents and home values in the rest of the Bay Area tend to follow along with the South Bay's increases.
For me, my below average home in Silicon Valley is preferable to a bigger home elsewhere. Weather is nice, lots of things I like to do nearby, and good job prospects.