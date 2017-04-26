Suicide of an Uber Engineer: Widow Blames Job Stress (sfchronicle.com) 54
An anonymous reader shares a report: Joseph Thomas thought he had it made when he landed a $170,000 job as a software engineer at Uber's San Francisco headquarters last year. [...] But his time at Uber turned into a personal tragedy, one that will compel the ride-hailing company to answer questions before a judge about its aggressive work culture. Always adept with computers, Joseph Thomas worked his way up the ladder at tech jobs in his native Atlanta, then at LinkedIn in Mountain View, where he was a senior site reliability engineer. He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber, because he felt he could grow more with the younger company and was excited about the chance to profit from stock options when it went public. But at Uber, Thomas struggled in a way he'd never experienced in over a decade in technology. He worked long hours. He told his father and his wife that he felt immense pressure and stress at work, and was scared he'd lose his job. [...] One day in late August, Zecole (the wife) came home from dropping their boys off at school. Joseph was sitting in his car in the garage. She got into the passenger seat to talk to him. Then she saw the blood. Joseph had shot himself. [...] Uber declined to comment on the legal dispute and said Thomas never complained to the company of extreme stress or racial discrimination.
Cry me a river (Score:1, Insightful)
File this under who gives a crap. I make a fraction of that money. I go home exhausted, work frequently out of town. Work long hours for no extra money. With this guys credentials he couldn't get another job? Give me a break.
Re:Cry me a river (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Sometimes being an a-hole is a sign of metal illness as well. I think we should all slow down and not be quick to judge.
Re: (Score:2)
"Sometimes it's a sign of having a realistic outlook on things and not sugar coating them, too."
Yes, but no too, and probably most of the time
Re: Cry me a river (Score:1)
boo hoo hoo complaining you work to hard when making $170,000 a year. what a joke
Re: (Score:1)
Look, the name associated with a comment here is irrelevant. As far as I'm concerned, "plague911" is just as anonymous and meaningless as "Anonymous Coward" is.
Somebody has died, and all you can think about is attacking people here because of the name associated with their comments?!
Here are the only names you should be thinking about right now: Joseph Thomas, Zecole Thomas, Ezekiel Thomas, and Joseph Thomas, Jr.
Please, show some compassion. Please.
Re: (Score:3)
I share your cynicism about the idea that the true cause was an "aggressive work culture" but the same time this was a human being. You, the person hiding behind the screen and the AC title. Don't be an a-hole. Joseph probably had depression, you have a-hole disease.
Also, although job culture could not really have been the root cause, it definitely could be a contributing factor. Someone prone to depression can easily enter a downward spiral when placed under immense stress, to a degree that they're too depressed to take the obvious actions to get out of the stressful environment. If this guy came from LinkedIn and turned down a job at Apple, he obviously had excellent prospects for getting another job, and that would have been the obvious response to excessive job str
Re:Cry me a river (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
I go home exhausted, work frequently out of town
The sane response would be to say, "wow, we really ought to stand together and do something to put an end to this" rather than this crab-bucket syndrome you're perpetuating.
Re: (Score:2)
With this guys credentials he couldn't get another job? Give me a break.
He could have gotten another regular tech job elsewhere. But if he bought into the startup culture, and spent more money than he had because he expected a big payoff with the IPO, a regular tech job couldn't pay the bills for the black hole he gotten himself into.
Choice (Score:1)
"He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber"
If he had a job offer from Apple and choose to go work at Uber it also means he was good at what he does and he could have dropped his new job and find a better one, at Apple or some other place.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because a better job just presents itself whenever you want it?
Was he even looking for another job? That is one of the many things we don't know about this case. We certainly don't have enough information to make any kind of judgements about him or his choices other than he was troubled enough to take his own life.
Regardless of this case, its not good to get yourself into a situation where you are making that kind of money and not providing yourself an escape fund. That said, high cost of living in the area makes it harder to do so.
Living within your means allows
Re: (Score:1)
Walking away is hard. You never know how you will deal with it until you're in the situation. In many cases, toxic situations have the tendency to reduce self-esteem -- after missing a few deadlines, he may have been convinced his talent had dried up. They also tend to create (possibly true and possibly false) impressions about the consequences of leaving -- "never work in this town again", or maybe on a lesser note, now he has nobody to ask for a letter of recommendation. And the thing is, it doesn't take
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
While salary might have been an indirect reason not to quit, I'm gonna lay it out and say "father of 2" pops to mind. The responsibility of having dependents is something I can only grasp. Then again, he committed suicide, so I digress. I think the human mind is too complex and, pardon the obvious, moody to blame such an extreme action on a specific reason. But my personal view is, with 2 kids and that salary, and a managerial position (apparently he did interviews, from the comments below), it was either p
Re: (Score:2)
If he didn't like the culture why didn't he just get another job?
TFS says he "was excited about the chance to profit from stock options when it went public".
This should be a warning never to place financial gain above your own health.
Re: (Score:2)
"He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber"
If he had a job offer from Apple and choose to go work at Uber it also means he was good at what he does and he could have dropped his new job and find a better one, at Apple or some other place.
As a rule of thumb suicidal people don't make rational decisions. In this case since the terror of losing the job was one of the things that put him over the edge.
Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.
Yep they have a tendency to cling like hell to the very things that are making them depressed and suicidal in the first place
Re: (Score:2)
Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.
OTOH, he sort of did the ultimate walk-away, leaving his family behind to fend for itself.
Re: (Score:2)
A company's culture reflects the people at the top (Score:1)
There should be no surprise that the workplace culture of a company run by a thoroughly bad egg like Travis Kalanick would be similarly malodorous.
Re: (Score:2)
"A company's culture reflects the people at the top"
It could very well be the case here, and considering the stereotypical negative bashing other employees have reported only reinforces that.
It's true (Score:2)
Some Bay Area tech companies are real meat grinders. I've definitely been so stressed out and overworked that it affected me emotionally. But that's a long way from suicide. I can't imagine what Uber could do to an employee that is different than some of the worst companies I've worked at. I suspect that some people are more sensitive to on the job pressure, or other psychological conditions may be at play here. And I would have hoped someone in that situation seek counseling or quit their jobs before getti
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Some Bay Area tech companies are real meat grinders. I've definitely been so stressed out and overworked that it affected me emotionally. But that's a long way from suicide. I can't imagine what Uber could do to an employee that is different than some of the worst companies I've worked at. I suspect that some people are more sensitive to on the job pressure, or other psychological conditions may be at play here. And I would have hoped someone in that situation seek counseling or quit their jobs before getting to the point of suicide.
You are approaching this from a rational viewpoint. Pretty much by definition, someone who commits suicide isn't doing the same (outside of people in constant untreatable pain and so on).
Re: (Score:2)
"fortune and fulfillment" - this. I
I believe having those 2 is probably the key to a happy life. It doesn't even mater if you're wise or intelligent - as long as you do what you like and make enough to get whatever you feel you need, you will be OK. Of course society and its consumerism step in to screw that amazing balance, but that's what society needs to move forward, not you, at least not immediately. What YOU need is either the endurance to keep that balance, or allow some risk for your own inclusion i
How do they know it's work related? (Score:5, Insightful)
He worked long hours. He told his father and his wife that he felt immense pressure and stress at work, and was scared he'd lose his job...
Look , were all scared we'd lose our job. That's the nature of [most] work these days.
What I have learned in the west is that people do not really "enjoy life." They live to work. Laws surrounding how family matters are handled do not necessarily favor the male. These could all have had a hand in this.
I must say I am sorry for the family's loss. I also think we in the west need to take life easier a bit. It's not all about money. We should also understand that elsewhere in the world, there are folks who seem to be happier with much less than what we have here.
I know this, for I am well travelled. To conclude, let's not start blaming the employer right away. There's definitely much more to this than this piece says.
Re: (Score:2)
Good point. She might have helped drive him to this end; if he felt he had no one to talk to and confide in about feeling terrible, that might be why he killed himself.
The wife might be trying to blame Uber to deflect her feeling of guilt.
He might also not have had much or any life insurance, and now the family is totally rudderless.
weasel words (Score:2)
Uber declined to comment on the legal dispute and said Thomas never complained to the company of extreme stress or racial discrimination.
Why do I get the feeling that he complained about being "really stressed" but technically not "extreme stress"? Oh yeah, it's because Uber is a bunch of shysters that would gladly stab you in the back and sell your children into slavery if they knew they could get away with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Uber is a bunch of shysters that would gladly stab you in the back
Sadly, it would be easier to list the employers you couldn't say that about than the ones you could.
Suggestion for this (Score:2)
For people reading this, my suggestion is to make an effort to simply be kind and/or friendly to people you work with or interact with. Maybe it will help someone who really needs it.
If something is so bad that you can't be kind or friendly, find another job or make whatever other change you need to make.
Selfless (Score:1)