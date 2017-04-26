Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Suicide of an Uber Engineer: Widow Blames Job Stress

An anonymous reader shares a report: Joseph Thomas thought he had it made when he landed a $170,000 job as a software engineer at Uber's San Francisco headquarters last year. [...] But his time at Uber turned into a personal tragedy, one that will compel the ride-hailing company to answer questions before a judge about its aggressive work culture. Always adept with computers, Joseph Thomas worked his way up the ladder at tech jobs in his native Atlanta, then at LinkedIn in Mountain View, where he was a senior site reliability engineer. He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber, because he felt he could grow more with the younger company and was excited about the chance to profit from stock options when it went public. But at Uber, Thomas struggled in a way he'd never experienced in over a decade in technology. He worked long hours. He told his father and his wife that he felt immense pressure and stress at work, and was scared he'd lose his job. [...] One day in late August, Zecole (the wife) came home from dropping their boys off at school. Joseph was sitting in his car in the garage. She got into the passenger seat to talk to him. Then she saw the blood. Joseph had shot himself. [...] Uber declined to comment on the legal dispute and said Thomas never complained to the company of extreme stress or racial discrimination.

    File this under who gives a crap. I make a fraction of that money. I go home exhausted, work frequently out of town. Work long hours for no extra money. With this guys credentials he couldn't get another job? Give me a break.

      by plague911 ( 1292006 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @10:10AM
      I share your cynicism about the idea that the true cause was an "aggressive work culture" but the same time this was a human being. You, the person hiding behind the screen and the AC title. Don't be an a-hole. Joseph probably had depression, you have a-hole disease.

        Sometimes being an a-hole is a sign of metal illness as well. I think we should all slow down and not be quick to judge.

        boo hoo hoo complaining you work to hard when making $170,000 a year. what a joke

        You, the person hiding behind the screen and the AC title.

        Look, the name associated with a comment here is irrelevant. As far as I'm concerned, "plague911" is just as anonymous and meaningless as "Anonymous Coward" is.

        Somebody has died, and all you can think about is attacking people here because of the name associated with their comments?!

        Here are the only names you should be thinking about right now: Joseph Thomas, Zecole Thomas, Ezekiel Thomas, and Joseph Thomas, Jr.

        Please, show some compassion. Please.

      • I share your cynicism about the idea that the true cause was an "aggressive work culture" but the same time this was a human being. You, the person hiding behind the screen and the AC title. Don't be an a-hole. Joseph probably had depression, you have a-hole disease.

        Also, although job culture could not really have been the root cause, it definitely could be a contributing factor. Someone prone to depression can easily enter a downward spiral when placed under immense stress, to a degree that they're too depressed to take the obvious actions to get out of the stressful environment. If this guy came from LinkedIn and turned down a job at Apple, he obviously had excellent prospects for getting another job, and that would have been the obvious response to excessive job str

      by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @10:24AM
      It's a tragedy that this guy killed himself but I'm sure that working for a bunch of assholes was just a contributing factor the guy had clearly successfully moved jobs several times in the past and I'm sure it wouldn't have been difficult for him to do it again. That his widow is suing Uber over his suicide just smacks of jumping on the "Everyone Hates Uber" bandwagon

    • I go home exhausted, work frequently out of town

      The sane response would be to say, "wow, we really ought to stand together and do something to put an end to this" rather than this crab-bucket syndrome you're perpetuating.

      With this guys credentials he couldn't get another job? Give me a break.

      He could have gotten another regular tech job elsewhere. But if he bought into the startup culture, and spent more money than he had because he expected a big payoff with the IPO, a regular tech job couldn't pay the bills for the black hole he gotten himself into.

    "He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber"

    If he had a job offer from Apple and choose to go work at Uber it also means he was good at what he does and he could have dropped his new job and find a better one, at Apple or some other place.

    • If he didn't like the culture why didn't he just get another job?

      • While salary might have been an indirect reason not to quit, I'm gonna lay it out and say "father of 2" pops to mind. The responsibility of having dependents is something I can only grasp. Then again, he committed suicide, so I digress. I think the human mind is too complex and, pardon the obvious, moody to blame such an extreme action on a specific reason. But my personal view is, with 2 kids and that salary, and a managerial position (apparently he did interviews, from the comments below), it was either p

      • If he didn't like the culture why didn't he just get another job?

        TFS says he "was excited about the chance to profit from stock options when it went public".

        This should be a warning never to place financial gain above your own health.

    • "He turned down an offer from Apple to go to Uber"

      If he had a job offer from Apple and choose to go work at Uber it also means he was good at what he does and he could have dropped his new job and find a better one, at Apple or some other place.

      As a rule of thumb suicidal people don't make rational decisions. In this case since the terror of losing the job was one of the things that put him over the edge.

      Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.

      • Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.

        Yep they have a tendency to cling like hell to the very things that are making them depressed and suicidal in the first place

      • Don't expect suicidal people to voluntarily walk away from the things troubling them, they may not believe walking away is an option.

        OTOH, he sort of did the ultimate walk-away, leaving his family behind to fend for itself.

    • Well, remember that you have a limited number of job-changes (and you don't know up front just how many that is) before nobody will hire you. Plus, leaving one job after just a few months is a big red flag. What I can't reconcile is that we're supposedly highly in-demand, yet our working conditions get worse and worse each year. Shouldn't we be the ones with the leverage here?

  • There should be no surprise that the workplace culture of a company run by a thoroughly bad egg like Travis Kalanick would be similarly malodorous.

    • "A company's culture reflects the people at the top"

      It could very well be the case here, and considering the stereotypical negative bashing other employees have reported only reinforces that.

  • Some Bay Area tech companies are real meat grinders. I've definitely been so stressed out and overworked that it affected me emotionally. But that's a long way from suicide. I can't imagine what Uber could do to an employee that is different than some of the worst companies I've worked at. I suspect that some people are more sensitive to on the job pressure, or other psychological conditions may be at play here. And I would have hoped someone in that situation seek counseling or quit their jobs before getti

    • Pixar was unique in Silicon Valley companies in that we had deadlines that could not move. The film had to be in theaters before Christmas, etc. I'd see employees families come to Pixar to have dinner with them. I took the technical director training but decided to stay in studio tools, first because Pixar needed better software more than they needed another TD, and second because of the crazy hours.
      • It didn't HAVE to be in theaters before Christmas. It just had to be to maximize revenue. There is no such thing as a immovable deadline, unless it is to prevent an asteroid strike.
        • So, when do you pay your taxes? :-)
        • They would have had an agreement with the distributor, most likely with hefty penalty clauses. I guess technically they could simply pay those penalties, and consider it a reduction in revenue, but revenue that low results in the studio going bankrupt. It's not really much of a choice.

    • Some Bay Area tech companies are real meat grinders. I've definitely been so stressed out and overworked that it affected me emotionally. But that's a long way from suicide. I can't imagine what Uber could do to an employee that is different than some of the worst companies I've worked at. I suspect that some people are more sensitive to on the job pressure, or other psychological conditions may be at play here. And I would have hoped someone in that situation seek counseling or quit their jobs before getting to the point of suicide.

      You are approaching this from a rational viewpoint. Pretty much by definition, someone who commits suicide isn't doing the same (outside of people in constant untreatable pain and so on).

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @10:20AM

    He worked long hours. He told his father and his wife that he felt immense pressure and stress at work, and was scared he'd lose his job...

    Look , were all scared we'd lose our job. That's the nature of [most] work these days.

    What I have learned in the west is that people do not really "enjoy life." They live to work. Laws surrounding how family matters are handled do not necessarily favor the male. These could all have had a hand in this.

    I must say I am sorry for the family's loss. I also think we in the west need to take life easier a bit. It's not all about money. We should also understand that elsewhere in the world, there are folks who seem to be happier with much less than what we have here.

    I know this, for I am well travelled. To conclude, let's not start blaming the employer right away. There's definitely much more to this than this piece says.

  • Uber declined to comment on the legal dispute and said Thomas never complained to the company of extreme stress or racial discrimination.

    Why do I get the feeling that he complained about being "really stressed" but technically not "extreme stress"? Oh yeah, it's because Uber is a bunch of shysters that would gladly stab you in the back and sell your children into slavery if they knew they could get away with it.

    • Uber is a bunch of shysters that would gladly stab you in the back

      Sadly, it would be easier to list the employers you couldn't say that about than the ones you could.

  • For people reading this, my suggestion is to make an effort to simply be kind and/or friendly to people you work with or interact with. Maybe it will help someone who really needs it.

    If something is so bad that you can't be kind or friendly, find another job or make whatever other change you need to make.

  • Dude's scared he'll lose his job and won't be able to provide for his family. Clocks out and leaves wife grasping at the straw of maybe being able to get Uber to settle and avoid poverty.

