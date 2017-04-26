Adidas Creates Trainers Made From Plastic Ocean Debris in Bid To End Pollution (telegraph.co.uk) 13
Adidas is building on its previous commitment to turn plastic pollution into high-performance products. Next month, the German sportswear will begin selling three new editions of its popular UltraBoost shoe, all made from plastic debris found in the ocean. From a report: Helping to achieve its goal of creating one million pairs of the Ultra Boost style, Parley for the Oceans will produce trainers made from recycled ocean waste. Made up of 11 reused plastic bottles in each pair, the Ultra Boost' laces, lining and sock lining covers will be made of other recycled products, making for an environmentally-friendly high-performance product.
Wonder how much they'll cost? (Score:2)
Can't wait to see that $120 price tag on ocean plastic shoes from $0.50 worth of drinking bottles. This changes everything.
Good thing I still wear Converse All-Stars.
Well, that brilliant idea didn't last long, now did it?
Water? You mean like in the toilet?
Superb marketing idea (Score:2)
What Chinese clothing companies have been doing for ages, making 'fleece' clothing out of shredded plastic bottles because they're so cheap a raw material that it even pays to ship thousands of tons of them from Europe to China before processing them, now will be part of an environmentalist image that will help get the Adidas owners even more stupidly rich. Of course, cargo ship exhaust gases won't show up in the ads...