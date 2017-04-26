Most Millennials Have an Unrealistic View of Their Retirement Prospects, Analysts Say (hsbc.com) 94
From a blog post on research firm HSBC: HSBC calls for millennials to wake up to living and working longer, as research finds only 1 in 10 expects to work past 65. Most millennials have an unrealistic view of their retirement prospects according to a new report from HSBC. The latest report in The Future of Retirement series, Shifting sands, finds that on average millennials expect to retire younger than other working age generations. Millennials expect to retire at 59, two years younger than the working age average of 61. The survey of over 18,000 people in 16 countries finds that only 10 percent of millennials expect to continue working after 65 -- even as their generation faces unprecedented financial pressures and state retirement ages continue to rise around the world. This is despite 59 percent of millennials agreeing they will live much longer and will need to support themselves for longer than previous generations.
I was thinking that I won't be able to retire the way things are.
Ever see the reality show "Live Free or Die?"
That's my retirement plan.
Nor I. But when I was 25 I thought I would retire at 55 (and actually all things remaining equal, my plan and habits would have enabled it). But all things do not remain equal. Unexpected, previously undesirable and sometimes unforeseeable things happen in life: wives, children, crashing economies, jobs constantly being shifted overseas, etc.
Exactly.
I'm a gen X'er and I *know* I won't have a pension. Even if I retire, the government or the pension providers will default on me - either through inflation, or just because the damn pension providers will flatly announce they just don't have anything left in their coffers. I know this because they've already done it to my dad, who was born in the silent generation. So it's nothing new, but it sure won't get no better.
I was thinking the same thing. I feel I am an above average saver and have zero debt, yet I still think I won't have enough to retire comfortably at 65 at this rate. I can only imagine what those who are neck deep in debt must feel. Although, those who are that deep in debt probably don't think very much so it makes sense they feel they can retire at 59.
Unrealistic for you, maybe (Score:1)
They don't expect to live past 65, given the state of healthcare in this country.
jail / prison has better healthcare then the ER! (Score:2)
jail / prison has better healthcare then the ER!
No, it doesn't. It's a popular meme around here but completely untrue. In jail, they will offer you some base level of care for serious problems but prison officials get to determine how serious it is and if it gets treated. Jail providers tend not to be on the right side of the bell curve, so even if you get to see the doc or midlevel, you may end wishing you hadn't.
Sheesh...quit whining.
People lived well past 65 in years past with less healthcare and tech than we have today.
Actually a LOT of health is up to the people themselves.
Eat right...exercise regularly, don't smoke....and only do fun chemicals in moderation if you must, and you'll be well on your way to a long healthy life, barring any catastrophic happenings, like getting hit by a bus.
THAT is actually what insurance is supposed to be, only for catastrophic, unexpected health occurrences. If you lived healthy, and if they would encourage HSA's and the like for the routine medical care you need...insurance for catastrophic events would be MUCH cheaper, and most all health care prices would go down. We used to have a system like that when I was a kid, insurance then was called "Major Medical", and it wasn't sky high. Insurance is for accidents, not routine maintenance. Its that way for your car, it should be that way for you too.
I whole heartedly agree with 99.99% of your post, but this part caught my eye.
The US Govt (at least on the Federal level) is mandated by the US Constitution to provide for defense...that is one of its few enumerated responsibilities and powers.
"The survey of over 18,000 people in 16 countries
The view fails to account getting &*#@ed (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't forget, what jobs we can't export we want to import cheap labor for. Because we're so smart.
As a boomer, when i went to college, it was $180 a semester. Even adjusted for inflation that's a fraction of the cost today.
Tuitions went up enormously when the law was changed to allow loans not forgiven by bankruptcy.
Boomers are running about 10 years behind my age for every major landmark.
That being said- save hard, don't pamper yourself with eating out and starbucks and you can still retire years earlier.
yeah but on the other hand by the time they reach 59 they probably wont be able to get a job anymore with the way the economy is going... thats a form of "retirement"
I don't think they actually talked to any of them. (Score:5, Insightful)
Millenials don't expect to work past 65 because they'd be surprised if they make it past 50 without committing suicide.
I don't think Uber [slashdot.org] can employ *that* many people.
Who did they talk to? (Score:5, Insightful)
I have never met someone below the age of 30 that thought they had a chance of retiring at all. The majority expects Social Security to be gone, they have never seen a job with a pension, and they just lived the prime of their lives through the economic recession shattering both 401k investments and realestate.
Millenials are keenly aware of how screwed they are.
I just retired at age 57. I bought my own home and even though I'm not rolling in dough I don't have to work to live. No house payment and if I make it to 62 I can expect around 2K more per month which will set me up pretty nice. I spent a lifetime working in avionics with a 60K yearly income at retirement. I still expect to work but no longer at a daily grind kind of pace. I look to do projects and temp work just to make play money. Not bad for a high school education.
I'm in my ate thirties (Score:2)
and you've accurately described my world view.
Save 30%, retire early (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, the math is not hard. Live a simple life that concentrates on happiness instead of stuff, and make saving a healthy percentage of your income. You will be financially independent and have the option to retire well before 50.
Or you can choose to save 10% or less, inflate your lifestyle at every raise and work until you are 70+. More likely you will get laid off in your 50's and have to "retire" badly when all you can find is low wage jobs.
Your simple plan is dependent on having above average salary, not getting sick and no close family member getting sick. Low salary forces you into simple life and you still wont save all that much. It is kinda hard when cheap rent in bad district eats all money you earn. It is hard to concentrate on happiness when you drive almost hour and half each day to get home after long hours.
Math is easy, it is just that economy does not guarantee everyone well paid job you can easily save from.
I put all my 401K into government securities 2 years before I retired just because I feared exactly that. I lost out badly on the Trump bump to the stock market but I seriously thought Hilliary would get elected. Still, better safe than sorry.
Posting anonymously as there's a bit too much personal financial info in this post.
I'm technically a millennial (though on the upper end of the age range). My net worth is slightly north of $1M, and I made roughly $1M gross in the past 2 years or so. About 40% of that went to taxes, and the large majority of it into assets - net worth nearly doubled in the last 3 years or so.
Actually, it's hardly that simple. While you espouse a perfectly reasonable plan, there are lots of things that can get in your way. That job that concentrates on happiness (whatever that is) just laid you off. You run through your savings in 9 months looking for another job. Then your wife comes down with breast cancer.
I see this stuff all of the time. It's not just American Hedonism that is going to screw the Millenials - it's hedonism, no safety net and an economy run by those nice people that broug
Granted those happen- but buying too much house, eating out too much, buying too much car, traveling too much, buying clothing that's too nice, drinking after work, starbucks, and many other activities enjoyed by the young do not help.
I lived on half I made and saved the rest from 1987 onwards. I retired 16 years early.
You forgot to include a few steps:
-Be lucky enough to never face a serious health issue.
-Be lucky enough to never be unemployed for an extended period of time due to forces beyond your control.
-Have zero family or friends that failed the previous two steps. Or even better, zero family or friends.
Work from 20 to 50, save 30%, and expect to live from 50 to 90 off those savings? I can do the math on my fingers to see that's not going to work.
Even if someone saved 100% for 30 years, inflation will ensure they can't live off that for 40 years afterwards.
Work from 20 to 50, save 30%, and expect to live from 50 to 90 off those savings? I can do the math on my fingers to see that's not going to work.
Even if someone saved 100% for 30 years, inflation will ensure they can't live off that for 40 years afterwards.
I think by "save" he meant "invest."
Retirement is unreealistic, period (Score:3)
X has unrealistic expectations about Y (Score:3)
In other news, I hear a bunch of buggy makers expect to be able to pass their trade down to their grandson.
Or coal miners expecting a boom in coal consumption.
Or unskilled laborers expecting those pesky computers and robots to disappear someday.
Or Americans expecting to work less, produce less but get paid more than the other 80% of humanity forever and ever.
i have enough money for the rest of my life (Score:2)
So they're only very slightly optomistic? (Score:3)
Millennials expect to retire at 59, two years younger than the working age average of 61
So they're only slightly more optimistic than actual stats would play out? I bet that's par for the course for any generation when they were still 20 years out from retirement.
Plan to succeed or plan to fail... (Score:2)
The Wall Street Journal had a recent article about people who are least concerned about outliving their retirement savings are most likely to be a financial risk. The days of retiring at 65 and dropping dead at 70, which was the reality when Social Security got set up in the 1930's, are long gone..
https://blogs.wsj.com/experts/2017/02/17/the-people-least-concerned-about-outliving-their-savings-may-be-most-at-risk-financially/ [wsj.com]
The days of retiring at 65 and dropping dead at 70, which was the reality when Social Security got set up in the 1930's, are long gone..
Actually, they dropped dead much earlier than that.
Only 53.9% of men and 60.6% of women made it to 65. https://www.ssa.gov/history/li... [ssa.gov]
And HSBC is a honest broker here (Score:5, Informative)
So it's not that the millennials are unrealistic, they are saving a plenty, it's that the Fed and other national banks are keeping the interest rates artificially low to boost asset prices and prop up failing mega-banks including HSBC. So please HSBC, tell me more about how I need to "save" more for the retirement so that the government can bail you and your ilk out again when you blow up the economy with asset bubbles.
My search for 'hsbc ripoff' resulted in 36,000 results. This is one of the nastiest financial institutions on earth. The Wiki will explain some of the controversies around this London/Hongkong monstrosity but there is no easy way to grasp the financial pain that they have inflicted on ordinary individuals. Avoid at all cost!
Isn't it obvious? (Score:2)
Ob (Score:2)
Is there anything they *do* have a realistic view about?
Not designing UIs, that's for sure.
We must beat the optimism out of them!!! (Score:2)
Otherwise they might not be as accepting of their next 60 years of shit pay for shit jobs.
Unrealistic expectations = any at all (Score:2)
OTOH, since robots will have all the jobs, they won't have anything to retire from.
Who wants to retire? (Score:2)
I'm in my 40s, so I've started thinking about it. You know what? I can't see myself retiring, and it's not about money.
I just wouldn't know what to do with myself other than become a couch potato. I've already travelled the world as much as I care to (and have a bit more travelling to do to keep the spouse happy).
I'm not rich enough to just do 'whatever', but have more than I need to get by. Unless I win the lottery so I can fiddle around on a large scale, I'll keep working just for something useful to
Jobs for 65 YOlds? (Score:2)
Makes sense (Score:2)
Millennials are starting to work later than previous generations, so they plan to make up for it by retiring earlier.
Millennials are kids (Score:2)