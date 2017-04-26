British Cops Will Scan Every Fan's Face At the Champions League Final (vice.com) 14
Using a new facial recognition surveillance system, British police will scan every fan's face at the UEFA Champions League on June 3rd and compare them to a police database of some 500,000 "persons of interest." "According to a government tender issued by South Wales Police, the system will be deployed during the day of the game in Cardiff's main train station, as well as in and around the Principality Stadium situated in the heart of Cardiff's central retail district." From the report: Cameras will potentially be scanning the faces of an estimated 170,000 visitors plus the many more thousands of people in the vicinity of the bustling Saturday evening city center on match day, June 3. Captured images will then be compared in real time to 500,000 custody images stored in the police information and records management system alerting police to any "persons of interest," according to the tender. The security operation will build on previous police use of Automated Facial Recognition, or AFR technology by London's Metropolitan Police during 2016's Notting Hill Carnival.
The stereotypical dystopian world where people shuffle around without ever looking up is already here.
We just didn't know that cameras would be the reason.
Nah, just sell those glasses frames that confused facial recognition systems:
http://www.theverge.com/2016/1... [theverge.com]
*everyone* is the Queen of England.
Just have somebody pummel your face so it swells all funny. I'll volunteer to assist. You might even look better after.
... Amazon servers incorrectly responded to a DDoS:
Groucho Marx Glasses [amazon.com]
I'm going, but since I'm not a fan, I won't be scanned.
