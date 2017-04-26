British Cops Will Scan Every Fan's Face At the Champions League Final (vice.com) 24
Using a new facial recognition surveillance system, British police will scan every fan's face at the UEFA Champions League on June 3rd and compare them to a police database of some 500,000 "persons of interest." "According to a government tender issued by South Wales Police, the system will be deployed during the day of the game in Cardiff's main train station, as well as in and around the Principality Stadium situated in the heart of Cardiff's central retail district." From the report: Cameras will potentially be scanning the faces of an estimated 170,000 visitors plus the many more thousands of people in the vicinity of the bustling Saturday evening city center on match day, June 3. Captured images will then be compared in real time to 500,000 custody images stored in the police information and records management system alerting police to any "persons of interest," according to the tender. The security operation will build on previous police use of Automated Facial Recognition, or AFR technology by London's Metropolitan Police during 2016's Notting Hill Carnival.
The stereotypical dystopian world where people shuffle around without ever looking up is already here.
We just didn't know that cameras would be the reason.
Nah, just sell those glasses frames that confused facial recognition systems:
http://www.theverge.com/2016/1... [theverge.com]
*everyone* is the Queen of England.
Just have somebody pummel your face so it swells all funny. I'll volunteer to assist. You might even look better after.
... Amazon servers incorrectly responded to a DDoS:
Groucho Marx Glasses [amazon.com]
I'm going, but since I'm not a fan, I won't be scanned.
Nice work Airstrip One.
The American definition of 'Person of Interest' is someone who has not been formally accused or charged with a crime, which means they don't have enough evidence yet. If you don't have enough to charge a person, you shouldn't have enough to run public facial recognition scans for them.
If you're ready to arrest them on sight, that's enough for me. That's a good standard.
But what about everyone else? Do you really think the cops won't keep every face they capture, for comparison against future images from security cameras? Do you think they won't start analyzing who shows up where and the correlation with criminal activity to create lists of suspects?
They cast this net as far and wide as the technology permits unless and until they're reined in by law. Given enough cameras and enough processing power, they'd gladly follow every citizen all day long, because it'd make their job much easier.
The public needs to decide just how much privacy they're willing to sacrifice in the name of security, and get their legislative representatives to give that decision the force of law... or the cops will take all their privacy without even blinking. Not because they're evil, but because their job is to catch bad guys, not consider the moral and philosophical issues of the tools and methods they use to catch them.
Face dazzle paint in team colors, reversible pattern hoodie and scarf, fake nose and or eyebrows (team colors).
Hit ratio drops from 50 percent false positive to below threshold.
Basically, if it worked during WW II, it still works. That's how inaccurate facial recognition actually is. It's even worse for women than for men.
They have 170,000 * 500,000 faces, for a total of 85,000,000,000 comparisons. If you have a 99% chance of sucess (ie, NOT identifying grandma as a wanted terrorist), then a 1% failure rate will give you 850,000,000 wrong comparisons.
In tests with football-crowd-sized sets of people, the very best recognizers hit 80% and the worst were below 20% accurate. See http://www.washington.edu/news... [washington.edu]
