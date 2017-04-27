Computer Program Prevents 116-Year-Old Woman From Getting Pension (theguardian.com) 27
Bruce66423 quotes a report from The Guardian: Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution -- but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate, which local authorities recognize as authentic. She went three months without state support for poor elderly Mexicans after she was turned away from a branch of Citibanamex in the city of Guadalajara for being too old, said Miguel Castro, development secretary for the state of Jalisco. Welfare beneficiaries now need individual bank accounts because of new transparency rules, Castro said. "They told me the limit was 110 years," Felix said with a smile in the plant-filled courtyard of her small house in Guadalajara. In an emailed statement, Citibanamex, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said Felix's age exceeded the "calibration limits" of its system and it was working to get her the bank card as soon as possible. It said it was adjusting its systems to avoid a repeat of the situation.
The limit clearly should have been 256 from the beginning.
Even in the summary, it states that they (Citibanamex) are working on correcting the issue and getting her account put in place.
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
There are two issues. First, apparently no programmer on the job was smart enough to consider people over 100 years old. Second, the bank could have just created a temporary account for her claiming she was born in 1901 with a note attached to fixed the date once the system had been patched. Sending her away rather than just fudging the birth date was a pretty foolish thing to do.
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
Because when you think “this will work for 99% of cases” the corollary is “the rest of 1% can go fudge themselves”. Sometimes that is fine, but if a person can't get their pension, that is certainly not ok. Consider this a cautionary tale for programmers.
The computer program isn't preventing anything, it's a bank that wrote shitty software that is preventing it. Do not blame machines for doing exactly what you told them to do!
So crunching some numbers. Hard math ahead, watch out: So one spends 2 decades in school. Works for 5 decades. Is on pension for 5 more decades. So one's productive for less than half of one's whole life, and during that time one must support oneself and another unproductive person (young or old).