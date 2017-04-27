Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Almighty Buck Operating Systems Software Technology

Computer Program Prevents 116-Year-Old Woman From Getting Pension (theguardian.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the Y2K-problem dept.
Bruce66423 quotes a report from The Guardian: Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution -- but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate, which local authorities recognize as authentic. She went three months without state support for poor elderly Mexicans after she was turned away from a branch of Citibanamex in the city of Guadalajara for being too old, said Miguel Castro, development secretary for the state of Jalisco. Welfare beneficiaries now need individual bank accounts because of new transparency rules, Castro said. "They told me the limit was 110 years," Felix said with a smile in the plant-filled courtyard of her small house in Guadalajara. In an emailed statement, Citibanamex, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said Felix's age exceeded the "calibration limits" of its system and it was working to get her the bank card as soon as possible. It said it was adjusting its systems to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Computer Program Prevents 116-Year-Old Woman From Getting Pension

Close