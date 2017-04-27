Computer Program Prevents 116-Year-Old Woman From Getting Pension

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Bruce66423 quotes a report from The Guardian: Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution -- but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate, which local authorities recognize as authentic. She went three months without state support for poor elderly Mexicans after she was turned away from a branch of Citibanamex in the city of Guadalajara for being too old, said Miguel Castro, development secretary for the state of Jalisco. Welfare beneficiaries now need individual bank accounts because of new transparency rules, Castro said. "They told me the limit was 110 years," Felix said with a smile in the plant-filled courtyard of her small house in Guadalajara. In an emailed statement, Citibanamex, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said Felix's age exceeded the "calibration limits" of its system and it was working to get her the bank card as soon as possible. It said it was adjusting its systems to avoid a repeat of the situation.

  • Poor design (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The limit clearly should have been 256 from the beginning.

  • Even in the summary, it states that they (Citibanamex) are working on correcting the issue and getting her account put in place.

    There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?

    • Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, 2017 @09:14AM (#54312205)

      There are two issues. First, apparently no programmer on the job was smart enough to consider people over 100 years old. Second, the bank could have just created a temporary account for her claiming she was born in 1901 with a note attached to fixed the date once the system had been patched. Sending her away rather than just fudging the birth date was a pretty foolish thing to do.

    • Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sheramil ( 921315 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @09:16AM (#54312209)
      because somebody was stupid enough to decide that nobody could live longer than 110, despite evidence to the contrary, and they were stupid enough to include that limit in their software in such a way that couldn't be easily modified.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Higaran ( 835598 )
        How about someone in the bank just puts here age in like 10 years younger than she is, what's the big deal if their system thinks he is 106 instead of 116?

    • Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Tranzistors ( 1180307 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @09:20AM (#54312237)

      There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?

      Because when you think “this will work for 99% of cases” the corollary is “the rest of 1% can go fudge themselves”. Sometimes that is fine, but if a person can't get their pension, that is certainly not ok. Consider this a cautionary tale for programmers.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?

        Because when you think “this will work for 99% of cases” the corollary is “the rest of 1% can go fudge themselves”. Sometimes that is fine, but if a person can't get their pension, that is certainly not ok. Consider this a cautionary tale for programmers.

        Yes, why set a limit at 110? Make it 200, we have no recent documented cases of people being that old...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        Because validation rules like this are actually pretty important when it comes to detecting and preventing fraud. The failure here was not that the software could not deal with here being more than 110.

        That is sufficiently an edge case that as frequently as it comes up a call form a bank manager to HQ where they can say something like well enter the date a 1/1/1900 than and we will have an engineer update the record to the correct value ASAP should work.

      • It's also worth bearing in mind that on a national scale, 1% is a shitload of people.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Even in the summary, it states that they (Citibanamex) are working on correcting the issue and getting her account put in place.

      There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?

      Oh come on, the programmers didn't do their job.
      It is that implausible that someone is over 110 years old?
      When writing billing software for hospitals, I had to take into account that there could be twins and triplets with different birth dates from the same birth.
      [Hint: it happens around midnight]

    • Edge case? They fucked up the same way as Gates did with his 640 kB goof, whether he said it or not [quoteinvestigator.com].

  • Computer Program? (Score:4, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @09:07AM (#54312171) Homepage Journal
    Surely you meant "AI" or "deep neural net", not just a "computer program"? It is 2017.

  • The computer program isn't preventing anything, it's a bank that wrote shitty software that is preventing it. Do not blame machines for doing exactly what you told them to do!

    • Except of a law or guideline (also written by people) was preventing her from getting money, you'd still say "Law prevents woman from getting her money."

  • So crunching some numbers. Hard math ahead, watch out: So one spends 2 decades in school. Works for 5 decades. Is on pension for 5 more decades. So one's productive for less than half of one's whole life, and during that time one must support oneself and another unproductive person (young or old).

  • ...I just want to know the magic being her old age.

    Perhaps it's a brand of Tequila she drinks every day that keeps her in such high spirits.

  • In accordance with our records, you should be dead now. Please do the needful...
  • The bigger question is why the limit was 116 and not a round binary number, like say 128.

  • Go into the fucking vault and get the lady her pension money in cash. The bank can eat the loss, the problem is their fault, and at her age, she's earned it.

  • For living so long! On a side note, that's part of the problem with the American "social security" accounts. The so called retirement is age 65, which SHOULD be extended to the average lifespan age of 75. Social security benefits were intended to last a few years at most after retirement. The average lifespan when it started was 65, so people didn't live but a few years past that. Heck, both of my parents are in moderately good health in their mid 80's. Granted, they saved for retirement long before th

