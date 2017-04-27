Computer Program Prevents 116-Year-Old Woman From Getting Pension (theguardian.com) 54
Bruce66423 quotes a report from The Guardian: Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution -- but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment. Felix turns 117 in July, according to her birth certificate, which local authorities recognize as authentic. She went three months without state support for poor elderly Mexicans after she was turned away from a branch of Citibanamex in the city of Guadalajara for being too old, said Miguel Castro, development secretary for the state of Jalisco. Welfare beneficiaries now need individual bank accounts because of new transparency rules, Castro said. "They told me the limit was 110 years," Felix said with a smile in the plant-filled courtyard of her small house in Guadalajara. In an emailed statement, Citibanamex, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said Felix's age exceeded the "calibration limits" of its system and it was working to get her the bank card as soon as possible. It said it was adjusting its systems to avoid a repeat of the situation.
Poor design (Score:2, Insightful)
The limit clearly should have been 256 from the beginning.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Most people applying for bank accounts aren't zero years old. Seems reasonable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most of them aren't 117, either.
Re: (Score:2)
So what's the issue? (Score:1)
Even in the summary, it states that they (Citibanamex) are working on correcting the issue and getting her account put in place.
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
Re: (Score:2)
duh, welcome to computers
we have data in our databases that says 1900 or 2049 or some other data we'll think we will never use because we need data in the column and it can't be blank
computers are nothing more than trying to tell the biggest retart how to follow directions. very specific directions
Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Interesting)
There are two issues. First, apparently no programmer on the job was smart enough to consider people over 100 years old. Second, the bank could have just created a temporary account for her claiming she was born in 1901 with a note attached to fixed the date once the system had been patched. Sending her away rather than just fudging the birth date was a pretty foolish thing to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Someone is new!
This mentality frustrates me to no end. While it may be possible that a single line of code change, or hell even just a minor tweak to a DB field property can be made, this is a freaking Financial application!!!
No change can be made in an hour and actually deployed. There is testing and procedures that must be adhered to in order to maintain a level of quality and stability. If you say, yeah but this is isolated, then why have quality procedures in place to begin with? Sure if this was some
Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:So what's the issue? (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
Because when you think “this will work for 99% of cases” the corollary is “the rest of 1% can go fudge themselves”. Sometimes that is fine, but if a person can't get their pension, that is certainly not ok. Consider this a cautionary tale for programmers.
Re: (Score:1)
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
Because when you think “this will work for 99% of cases” the corollary is “the rest of 1% can go fudge themselves”. Sometimes that is fine, but if a person can't get their pension, that is certainly not ok. Consider this a cautionary tale for programmers.
Yes, why set a limit at 110? Make it 200, we have no recent documented cases of people being that old...
Re: (Score:2)
Because validation rules like this are actually pretty important when it comes to detecting and preventing fraud. The failure here was not that the software could not deal with here being more than 110.
That is sufficiently an edge case that as frequently as it comes up a call form a bank manager to HQ where they can say something like well enter the date a 1/1/1900 than and we will have an engineer update the record to the correct value ASAP should work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Even in the summary, it states that they (Citibanamex) are working on correcting the issue and getting her account put in place.
There is no way to take every edge case into account when designing systems. She is clearly an edge case. Why is this even here?
Oh come on, the programmers didn't do their job.
It is that implausible that someone is over 110 years old?
When writing billing software for hospitals, I had to take into account that there could be twins and triplets with different birth dates from the same birth.
[Hint: it happens around midnight]
Re: (Score:2)
Computer Program? (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, John Oliver still has a job in 2017.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong! (Score:2)
The computer program isn't preventing anything, it's a bank that wrote shitty software that is preventing it. Do not blame machines for doing exactly what you told them to do!
Re: (Score:2)
In my experience, banks write their own software
In my experience, they don't.
Re: (Score:2)
Except of a law or guideline (also written by people) was preventing her from getting money, you'd still say "Law prevents woman from getting her money."
You're right. (Score:2)
In Trump's America your pension has been cancelled.
Productivity over a lifetime (Score:2)
So crunching some numbers. Hard math ahead, watch out: So one spends 2 decades in school. Works for 5 decades. Is on pension for 5 more decades. So one's productive for less than half of one's whole life, and during that time one must support oneself and another unproductive person (young or old).
Forget the computer program... (Score:2)
...I just want to know the magic being her old age.
Perhaps it's a brand of Tequila she drinks every day that keeps her in such high spirits.
Humble request (Score:1)
The bigger question (Score:2)
Just fix the problem (Score:2)
Go into the fucking vault and get the lady her pension money in cash. The bank can eat the loss, the problem is their fault, and at her age, she's earned it.
SHAME on her (Score:2)