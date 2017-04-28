Slashdot Asks: Should an Employee Be Fired For Working On Personal Side Projects During Office Hours? (quora.com) 99
An anonymous reader writes: I found this article that talks about whether an engineer should be fired if s/he is working on a side project. Several people who have commented in the thread say that the employer should first talk to the person and understand why they are working on personal projects during the office hours. One reason, as many suggested, could be that the employee might not have been fairly compensated despite being exceptionally good at the job. In which case, the problem resides somewhere in the management who has failed to live up to the expectations. What do you folks think? Let's not just focus on engineers, per se. It could be an IT guy (who might have a lot of free time in hand), or a programmer.
You were hired to work for THEM (Score:2, Insightful)
Not for yourself. You want to work on your projects, do it on your time. Why is this complicated? It's not.
Exactly.
Obviously if it's authorised 20% time or something then it's fine (but watch the IP agreements, because anything you create on that basis might well belong to your employer legally).
Otherwise, if you want to be paid for your results and not your time, become a freelancer or start your own company and work business-to-business, and have appropriate clauses in your contract about the basis of payment and what is included and not included. Don't be an employee and then try to not be an employee.
Re: You were hired to work for THEM (Score:4, Insightful)
Employer here. If my employees tell me in advance (and a few of them have), that they need to respond to a personal project when coding for me if there is a critical issue when on the clock, then I have no problem with it, provided they "clock out" during that time, and it doesn't severely impact the work they provide me, and my requirements are not urgent (like a pressing bug). I think having open and honest conversation is the best way for me and personally I think it helps me retain ambitious and entrepreneurial talent, but I'm a small time employer, and I imagine large HR departments can be PITAs and unaccomodating.
Re:You were hired to work for THEM (Score:4, Insightful)
It depends, though. At least in most of the US (it varies by state), a salaried employee is supposedly being compensated for the job that they do, not the hours that they keep. If the job requires certain hours, then technically you should be using hourly employees. There are obviously fuzzy areas, and many, many businesses play fast and loose with the rules. Anyway, if the employee is salaried is doing what is asked of them, then they are still guilty of using company resources for a personal project. But that's a far lesser sin than "stealing" hours, which is what is implied in the question.
You should be allowed to use unused clock cycles in your brain twice- but then your personal project *belongs to the company you are working for*, not to you, and they deserve a return on investment.
Well, sadly, probably.... (Score:5, Interesting)
If you are creating new content, inventing a new gadget, etc....and you do it on company time, you may find that you DO NOT OWN what you have created.
Many if not most employment contracts/agreements have verbiage that states that anything you come up with on company time, belongs to the company.
They may not fire you, but they will now own it and you won't make any $$ on the side for it....
Re:Well, sadly, probably.... (Score:4, Interesting)
Most employment agreements are such that the company owns it even if it is outside of normal hours. So inventions you come up with on your own time are not yours.
I guess my gripe is that most companies expect a blurring of your work/personal time when it is in their favor. It is far to common for a boss to call someone at home, or expect work to occur remotely after hours or on weekends. So morally, the opposite should be true.
Salaried positions do NOT require 8 hours of work, they can't legally. It is the flipside of the no-overtime equation. You have to be paid for days you work, but you are paid to do a job, not work a set number of hours. It gets really fuzzy (usually not in a workers favor), but essentially salaried workers are supposed to have a certain amount of autonomy in how they carry out their work.
In days of yore companies like HP, and Google (somewhat laughably) encouraged outside projects with a notion of 10% of your time being an acceptable amount to spend on non-sanctioned fun projects. Many side and home projects turned into major revenue for the company, or a new business. It was viewed as a good thing. It has become much more restricted and legalistic these days.
Move to California and stop being a serf.
https://leginfo.legislature.ca... [ca.gov].
Only if you were stupid enough to sign a contract giving it to them. Not only are such contracts illegal in some states, but you don't have to sign them. Refuse. Watch them quickly get rid of it.
I've seen this on some W2 and 1099 contracts...and I simple line them out saying that what I do outside hours on MY time is my business and my intellectual property.
They usually agree easily as long as you're not in direct competition with them.
Most all of those agreements are boilerplate they got from their lawyers to try to cover everything, b
Most employment agreements are such that the company owns it even if it is outside of normal hours. So inventions you come up with on your own time are not yours.
Ummm, [citation needed] here, I think.
I can't imagine how this is possibly legal, even if it was in there. Yeah, if you use *company provided assets* to develop your invention, sure. You're using their stuff to do it, so they could reasonably argue they should own it (or at least part of it). But if I use my own time, my own assets, my own learning, and it's not even related to my work (e.g., they can't claim that I'm using knowledge learned on the job or something, I could see them trying to argue that)
Many if not most employment contracts/agreements have verbiage that states that anything you come up with on company time, belongs to the company.
Many if not most employment contracts/agreements for software engineers and the like have verbiage that states that anything you come up with on company or personal time, belongs to the company.
Read your contract carefully before starting a side business.
Stop working for assholes. In 17 years I've had one employer try to do that to me. Every other one I've signed, including with major tech companies, explicitly state the opposite.
Sadly? (Score:2)
Should an employee be fired for sitting and watching Baseball for a few hours on the company dime? How about watching the Flintstones? Playing Internet Poker? Those are all non-productive items as well, so why would you expect special treatment because you are doing something "techie" which does not help the business?
Companies should have discretion because they are _PAYING_ the person to be on the job earning money for the company.
If you disagree, go start up your own company on your own dime and allow
Should an employee be fired for sitting and watching Baseball for a few hours on the company dime? How about watching the Flintstones? Playing Internet Poker?
Posting to Slashdot?
That is exactly what I was thinking as I was reading this. Most companies that I've worked for "own" any IP that I build using company resources including company time. If you are bringing your personal laptop in and working on it only during your personal lunch time or something, you might have a leg to stand on, but during working hours? I have managed hundreds of developers in my career and while I haven't had this exact scenario, I have reprimanded people for working on projects other than their assigne
There may be extenuating circumstances. What if said 'day job' is not really a day job, but one where the employee must be at beck and call day and night. A few hours here and there of personal time may be the only way to get back this time. Not all jobs are straightforward 40-hour a week jobs any more.
If he gets paid extra for overtime... (Score:4, Interesting)
Different people have different arrangements, I'm sure a lot of people here are strictly 8-5. But in my world I'm expected to be available and on call around the clock based on the specific function I perform (it's a lot of hurry up and wait). So I may be working at 11PM, but at 2PM I may be free. I do not get paid any extra for overtime. So who is to say that I'm on company time?
While the simple answer might be that I should always be on task during work hours, I strongly doubt my bosses would like me to just abdicate when a job finishes at 11PM and needs my attention but doesn't get it until the next morning, nor do they want to pay for another person to do it (even if that were remotely possible, which it isn't). So if I'm dicking around in the middle of the day, and I'm at the office just to maintain office hours, it should be assumed that I'm simply not on company time right now.
While the simple answer might be that I should always be on task during work hours, I strongly doubt my bosses would like me to just abdicate when a job finishes at 11PM and needs my attention but doesn't get it until the next morning, nor do they want to pay for another person to do it (even if that were remotely possible, which it isn't). So if I'm dicking around in the middle of the day, and I'm at the office just to maintain office hours, it should be assumed that I'm simply not on company time right now.
But unless you've worked out some special arrangement your employer, it wouldn't be assumed that you're not on company time when you're in the office "working", and depending on your employment contract, your company may own whatever you're working on on their time and equipment.
In my company, when you're you put in significant after-hours work, you take time off from the office, you don't go to the office and pretend you're working.
If you have signed something in writing to that affect. If no such contract exists, and it is found that the employee is spending significant uncompensated after-hours time working for the employer, then the courts should tell everyone involved to get lost.
I think this will drive the best possible behaviors: either
a) employers will formalize all arrangements and employees can take it or leave it (or as is usually done, conceal it well), or
b) investors can be warned that employees are not fully harnessed and
OMG (Score:2)
...One reason, as many suggested, could be that the employee might not have been fairly compensated despite being exceptionally good at the job. In which case, the problem resides somewhere in the management who has failed to live up to the expectations.
What sort of clap-trap is this excuse. If an employee tries to use it, I'd consider it more evidence that the employee should be fired.
Bottom line: if you don't like the management of the company, then leave. If you are doing side work on the job, that is the equivalent of goofing off.
Quit your whining and get back to working the job you are being paid for.
Depends on the industry and work environment (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Depends on the industry and work environment (Score:5, Interesting)
I once worked at a company where the embedded software team was based around one guy who was the ultimate control freak. They needed to speed up software development, so upper management kept giving him more people for his team. He refused to let them write any software, so his team just kept growing because upper management thought the problem was still capacity. One guy I knew well did a masters degree while sitting two desks from his boss. I talked to him about this (when he wasn't busy working on his thesis), and he said he asked his boss every day if he had any work for him to do, and his boss always said he would get back to him. He was on a good salary too, and I think the company helped pay for his course, and gave him study days to attend lectures.
Depends on how much (Score:1)
A few minutes here and there? I'd say no.
Days at a time? Heave-ho!
And possibly on what. When you write a script to automate a task and put it on github, you may have saved a lot of work with the script for yourself and just shared it instead of keeping it only at your workstation. On the other hand, maybe the employer would want to sell it
... as you're actually created it for them.
I know an engineer who (along with 3 others) was left on an empty floor while they waited for a project to start, it was a couple of months.
When the project started, management found they had disassembled all the cubes on the floor and constructed a maze. The only way into the actual work area was crawling under a desk.
Office hours? (Score:2)
Salary? Office hours?
He should be fired for working on an unauthorized personal project using work equipment, because that says 'he is just too stupid'. The hours don't enter into it. How hard is it to securely terminal server to your home computer? Which would change the issue from stupidity to sneakiness, but that's another discussion.
It's a secure terminal session. They can't prove anything.
Removes the 'fire him for being stupid' issue, but raises the 'fire him for being sneaky' issue.
It's not called office hours for nothing (Score:2)
You're getting paid during office hours to work for the company, not to work on your personal projects.
Also, to basically everyone reading this: you're also not paid to read Slashdot - GET BACK TO WORK!
Also, to basically everyone reading this: you're also not paid to read Slashdot - GET BACK TO WORK!
Well played.
Compiling! [xkcd.com]
TFA has an interesting take on this. The author writes that, typically, the employer has already broken the employment agreement by failing to give appropriate raises for someone who has done more work more than his/her peers. Thus the employee responds to the failure to compensate appropriately by working on side projects.
There is another big implication (Score:2)
The code belongs to your employer. You do not have the right to distribute it without his consent. Not in your name and not with a licence you're choosing. It's his code, because he payed for the development time.
You're not paid by time if you're salaried. You're paid for performance.
Depends on pay structure (Score:1)
Paid by hour, fired.
Paid by performance, no problem.
I don't see a problem. (Score:2)
I'm confident that my participation in the daily scrum meeting is in no way harmed by my Uber gigs.
Yes. (Score:2)
Can an employee be fired for watching porn on company time? Yes.
Can an employee be fired for reading novels on company time? Yes.
What makes working for another employer on company time different in a way that doesn't cost them their job?
By Betteridge's law of headlines (Score:2)
Depends on context (Score:1)
Fire my company when I work after hours or weekend (Score:3)
By that logic I should fire my company for making me work after hours and weekends on their projects.
If you're an hourly employee, its different. If you are a salaried employee you are paid to do a set of tasks and projects. If you complete those that's really what matters. If I need to work on side project for 20 minutes at 1PM and then need to work on a work project at 2AM it all works out in the end.
Case by case (Score:1)
Assuming there is no conflict of interest, it should be treated the same as reading a non-work-related book, listening to music on a personal device, or take ng a nap.
In some situations these actually improve overall productivity and should not be discouraged.
In other cased they are a symptom of dissatisfaction or boredom, and the employer should try to address those issues.
In other cases they really are just stealing time from the employer or they are setting a bad example that outweighs any benefit to the
Fired? (Score:1)
Except that if you do complete all your work and have time to work on personal projects then chances are I'm paying someone I don't need or your coworkers are taking up the slack either I fire you and shift your work to your coworkers if it's a work shortage problem or I fire you and hire a replacement that won't make their coworkers take up the slack while they do their personal projects on my dime.
Depends on factors not covered in the question (Score:2)
Daylighting. Some companies (Google, for example) embrace it, while others try to stamp it out.
Does the employee contract state that working on outside projects is not allowed, on company equipment and/or on company time?
Does the contract state that anything external that the employee works on automatically becomes IP of the company (good luck with trying to enforce that in some countries)?
The employee contract usually defines responsibilities for both the employee and the employer. Using the employee contr
Personal vs Research? (Score:3)
As a senior engineer I'm expected to keep an eye out for technology that may be useful for the company. I set time aside to poke around, see what's out there, and play with new stuff. Some of this may end up being only of personal interest, while some of it may end up being useful for the company. Until I have a look at it, I won't know.
I'll spend half a day on something on my own responsibility, a morning or an afternoon, before I seek buy-in from my boss to proceed further.
...laura
This is a question? (Score:2)
If the employee spends 2-3 hours on a personal project in the middle of the day, puts in 11 hours total and records 8 hours of work, not necessarily a problem. This *can* lead to other issues, like fielding an unusual amount of personal calls throughout the day.
If they are spending 20-30% of company time on a personal project (time), that is a problem. Emphasis on company time versus personal time. No matter what the scenario is, it fits when described as company vs personal. Working from home, I split c
Increased productivity (Score:2)
Work life balance (Score:2)
No, they shouldn't. Many employers expect employees to be available outside of work hours for emergencies, critical tasks or to meet deadlines.
I check my work email frequently outside of office hours, which is essentially unpaid work. So if I take time during the day for personal projects I feel it evens out.
At the end of the day, as long as the work is being done to the quality, scope, budget and timeline as originally planned then who cares how or when it gets done.
I see my salary as a compensation for wo
The way you ask it? Yes. (Score:2)
The way you ask it, it sounds as if you say: Should I be fired if I used the time the company pays me to do something else, like sitting in a bar or doing my second job.
The answer is "hell yes". There is no reason not to. It is called company time for a reason. Even in socialist Europe you will be fired for that.
I can turn the question around: If you hire me to do some work in your house, would you be ok if I cleaned the next doors swimming pool during that time?
The way it is asked has nothing to do with IT
There is no one correct answer (Score:2)
It depends on the facts of the situation. Ex:
1. Service company where contract stipulates you can only bill while meeting customer requirements.
2. Service company where contract stipulates you must be "butt-in-seat" for 40 hours.
3. Product company where the person is goofing off.
4. Product company where the person is a solid performer, maybe even at the top and produces consistently good results.
WRT...
#1 Absolutely.
#2 Depends on the optics (such as are they keeping it on the down low) and whether the contra
Office hours should be a dying concept (Score:2)
You sign a contract, you must abide to it. If you have to work 8 hours a day, you must "supply" them to your employer in whatever form he allows it (along a day, week, month, year-span, eventually they must add up). If you work on a schedule, the same applies: that schedule is theirs.
We engineers have a highly intellectual job, so for some reason, at some point closely after we first start our adult life, we feel our jobs are harder and should be somewhat different than normal "day jobs". What we forget is
You can't generalize. (Score:2)
Anyone who works on unauthorized personal projects should certainly expect to be subject to firing. But as a supervisor I would make the decision to fire based on what is best for my employer. That depends on a lot of things.
I don't believe in automatic zero tolerance responses. The question for me is whether the company better off booting this guy or disciplining him. Note this intrinsically unfair. Alice is a whiz who gets all of her work done on time and to top quality standards. Bob is a mediocre pe
Absolutely not (Score:2)
It should be positively encouraged. I also believe offices should be furnished with beds, so we can take a nap when we want. And we should all have an additional computer with an up to date graphics card and 4K monitor that we can install Steam on.
This seems reasonable to me. What say you, fellow programmers?
Question of efficiency (Score:2)
I've seen people pushed out for this before and I've seen the same companies struggle to fill t
Gee, that's a real black and white question... (Score:2)
Structural, or one-off? During a busy period or while he would otherwise be staring out the window? For money, or as a hobby? After having been warned not too, or as a first offense? Doing something that will ultimately take business (not just hours) away from the company, or completely unrelated?
At the lower end of the scale, I don't see much difference between an engineer hobbying around a bit on a lazy afternoon and, say, a female employee rushing out to pick up a sick child from daycare unexpectedly. On
Maybe, Maybe Not (Score:2)
There are several factors to consider, including, in no particular order:
1) Is he otherwise getting his job done?
2) Is there a conflict of interest?
3) Is company policy clear on the issue?
4) Can his side work benefit his employer?
There are many other factors, too. My company's policy is clearly spelled out: we are allowed to have side jobs and businesses, as long as there is no conflict of interest, no misuse of company property, and as long as they don't interfere with getting our work done.
We have found
Related question (Score:2)
Should an employee be fired for viewing slashdot at work?
Depends (Score:2)
Wow, the number of utterly heartless, black and white thinking people on this thread is amazing.
It totally depends on a variety of factors, although I agree that 'insufficient compensation' isn't one of them.
First and foremost, is it impacting the job that you're being paid to do? If not, then who cares? Hell, if it's something interesting it may even open up an opportunity for the company to branch out into that other thing if the employe was interested in sharing that other expertise.
If it does impact t