Trump Order Helps Offshore Drilling, Stops Marine Sanctuary Expansion

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In an executive order signed on Friday, President Trump directed his secretary of the interior to review current rules on offshore drilling and exploration. This review is likely to result in a relaxation of the strict protections the previous administration put on offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic and in the Arctic. According to the Washington Post, a review of the rules is likely to "make millions of acres of federal waters eligible for oil and gas leasing." At the same time, Trump's executive order directed the secretary of commerce to cease designating new marine sanctuaries or expanding any that already exist. According to USA Today, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is also "directed to review all designations and expansions of marine monuments or sanctuaries designated under the Antiquities Act within the last 10 years." The Post says this "includes Hawaii's Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which Obama quadrupled in size last year, and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts off Massachusetts." Although these reviews could take some time to complete, they put in motion a bid to favor extraction industries like oil and gas mining. "Today, we're unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs," Trump reportedly told the Associated Press.

  • Okay. How about off Florida? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @11:38PM (#54323539)

    Is there oil off the coast of Mar-a-Lago? Trump pitched a fit [bbc.com] about a wind farm off the coast of Scotland near his golf course there. Wonder how he'd feel about a few oil drilling platforms or a spill?

    • Is there oil off the coast of Mar-a-Lago?

      All wells drilled off Florida's east coast have been dry. There have been successful wells south of Florida, in the strait, and to the west in the Gulf of Mexico.

      But Florida is a swing state, and it would be a political disaster to drill there. Instead, he can push drilling off the coast of Massachusetts, where he has nothing to lose, or in Alaska, which is so red that drilling is actually popular there. Alaska residents get an annual royalty check from their state government.

      • But Florida is a swing state, and it would be a political disaster to drill there.

        I don't know if that's true. Miami-Dade and anything south is overwhelmingly blue. Drilling south of Miami or the keys won't change any hearts or minds.

  • Not being able to drill for enough oil really isn't the problem with America's economy. Someone should tell this fucking idiot.

  • We deserve Trump (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Foxhoundz ( 2015516 ) on Saturday April 29, 2017 @12:42AM (#54323699)
    You know that, right? We wanted this. Wanted the chaos. God help us all.

    • We didn't vote for him (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He wasn't the person chosen by 'we the people'. So all the "America deserve this"/ "this is what America has come to"/ "blame ourselves" bullshit, that's *not* what America is.

      It's not even what the Republican party is. They were hijacked too. A combination of their rule rigging (remember the 2012 Teleprompter "the ayes have it"?). And the endless voter disenfranchisement and gerrymandering, means they don't have a solid majority to keep them pro-America.

      At times, you could watch Fox and turn over to Russia

    • Re:We deserve Trump (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday April 29, 2017 @03:00AM (#54324039)

      You know that, right? We wanted this. Wanted the chaos. God help us all.

      I wanted Bernie but was willing to settle for Hillary. I did not want this, the people who voted for Trump wanted this.

  • Purely symbolic (Score:3)

    by onkelonkel ( 560274 ) on Saturday April 29, 2017 @01:02AM (#54323747)

    At $45 / bbl who is going to be doing any offshore exploring?

    • Exxon, Shell, BP, the list goes on. Just open a newspaper dedicated to the industry to see how investments in deep water are continuing. Exxon only awarded a contract to start on the Lisa deep-water field 3 days ago. BP announced a go ahead for Mad Dog Phase 2 (in the Gulf), Shell only just started up a new field in December and only 2 weeks ago Shell announced $13billion investment in a new deep-water field in Nigeria, that came hot on the heels of approving capital for the development of the Ursa basin (i

  • The lying bag of fat we call Trump is an outrage. We need far more protection of the rivers and oceans than we have ever had before. We need to totally get rid of coal and we need to reduce the use of oil and gasoline as well. Climate change is behind quite a few of the wars in the Arab regions and we are already paying a dreadful price for past and current pollution. What we do not need is a sleeze bag trying to destroy conservation efforts.

    • Climate change is behind quite a few of the wars in the Arab regions

      SHUSH! That's not an argument against in their book, fool. Remember, we spend a shitload on "aid" to Israel which is spent keeping down the Palestinians. Our government does not want stability in the middle east any more than it wants it in Mexico.

  • Like when Obama expanded offshore drilling (before the Deepwater Horizon disaster):

    http://www.politico.com/story/2010/03/obama-expands-offshore-drilling-035223

  • Does no one read the article? Even the little summary has it. "This review is likely to result in a relaxation of the strict protections the previous administration". Likely hardly sounds like enough to make the assumptions in the article. Do people really just glaze over this shit and ignore it? No wonder it's so crazy now a days. People have no reading comprehension anymore. This story is nothing more that an opinionated piece of drivel from a left leaning tech site that doesn't even cover tech well anymo

  • Good (Score:1)

    by rey2 ( 4925673 )
    very good

