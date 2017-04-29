Italian Police Say Amazon Has Evaded $142 Million of Taxes

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Milan tax police have told Amazon they believe the world's largest online retailer has evaded around 130 million euros ($142 million) of taxes in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Friday. The allegedly unpaid taxes refer to the period between 2011 and 2015, when Amazon made revenues of around 2.5 billion euros in Italy, the source said. The tax police's findings have been handed to Milan prosecutors, the source added. Amazon issued a statement denying it had evaded any taxes, and said its profits in Italy, on which taxes are paid, had been low due to its considerable investments in the country.

  • No way! (Score:3)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Saturday April 29, 2017 @09:04AM (#54324711)

    A huge multinational corporation like Amazon is dodging taxes? SAY IT ISN'T SO!

    • Yup, Italy would be better off without them.

      • If they're not paying taxes, then yes, Italy is better off without them. Let other businesses that are willing to pay taxes fill the void. Otherwise, taxpayers (individual and business) are indirectly subsidizing Amazon because they have to make up the tax revenue shortfall.

  • My respect for Bezos continues to grow.
  • If you're going to steal tax money, you have to have the word "police" somewhere in the name of your business.

  • here in the usa we have a separate government branch that handles taxes and enforcement, the IRS. (Internal Revenue Service) And that name is usually spoken with a bit of a grind of teeth of course.

    But in Italy... do they really have their police enforcing tax codes?

    What does Amazon have in the way of a "local presence" in Italy to justify taxing them? And what sort of taxes are we talking about here? (do they have like a warehouse or distribution center there? guessing they do, but just confirming) S

  • Just so that everyone knows: "Tax avoidance" is anything that allows you to pay less taxes that is _legal_. "Tax evasion" is anything that allows you to pay less taxes that is _illegal_.

    With tax avoidance, the worst that can happen is that the tax office changes what you have to pay. You cannot be prosecuted for tax avoidance. With tax evasion, you can go to jail. Here the claim is "tax evasion".

    Well, that is assuming that whoever translated it from Italian got it right. There have been plenty of cases

