Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook (techcrunch.com) 53
An anonymous reader writes: "Google [is] commanding 58% of U.S. K-12 schools. Windows is in second with around 22% and the combined impact of MacOS and iOS are close behind at 19%," reports TechCrunch, citing figures from consulting firm Futuresource. But now Chromebooks are under fire from cheaper iPads and Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 Cloud laptop with its cloud-based software. "For many schools, the dream of a one-device-per-child experience has finally been realized through a consumer technology battle waged by the biggest names in the industry... Fostering an entire generation of first-time computer users with your software and device ecosystem could mean developing lifelong loyalties, which is precisely why all this knock-down, drag-out fight won't be drawing to a close any time soon." That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?
The first computer I remember using in school was an Apple II, I think it was in fifth grade. I remember playing Lemonade Stand and Oregon Trail. When I got into high school, they had computer labs that were made up of Apple IIs, Apple IIEs and some Apple II clones. Didn't see an PCs until a few years later when I took data processing (basically dBase III) and "office procedures" classes.
I hated the Apple ][ back in the day... (Score:4, Interesting)
But hey, you turned out OK.
The asshats on Slashdot would disagree. They're still pissing and moaning on this thread [slashdot.org].
There were socioeconomic indicators long before the Apple ][, even if you didn't notice them.
True. But the situation with the Apple ][ was a bit perverse. From 1984 to 1996, people kept telling me to get into computers and I disagreed with them even though I was building PCs from scratch. I was in a dead end restaurant job when my roommate told me that his company wanted to hire a software testing intern in 1997. I got the job and the rest became history. Would my life have been different if I haven't hated the Apple ][ in 1984?
My computer in elementary school. (Score:1)
That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?
I remember the first digital computing aid I had in my elementary school. I still have it and I carry it everywhere. I have grown quite attached to it, over the years. It was more than a computing aid. It had lot more uses and in fact serving as a computing aid was just an after thought. It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right. And, yes, I do have great loyalty to it.
It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right.
The middle digits were quite useful in many situations.
Computers in high school? (Score:4, Funny)
We didn't have computers in our high schools.
Now get off my lawn!
Of course. (Score:2)
Typing this on a RM 380Z. [wikipedia.org].
if you mean by (Score:1)
device per child a single terminal with 10 in monitor and keyboard using "gasp" CASSETTE TAPES to store data sitting on a cart wheeled from room to room, then no, not loyalty to that brand at all. Maybe you were one of the lucky ones who had an Apple II in your school, or even more than one, again on wheeled carts that moved from classroom to classroom.
Logic (Score:2)
I should be a diehard Trash 80 and apple ][ fan. Linux so don't think the plan worked.
Hey, me too! Fairfax county, Virginia.
That was my second one. The first was made by Wang...
(not a joke)
Ah high school (Score:3)
Personal computers came after my high school days, but I do remember;
a teacher bringing in an abacus for us to use
most of the top-achieving students were pretty fast with a slide rule (still have mine somewhere....)
Shouldn't we be teaching children how to critically think instead?
The political parties don't want smarter voters.
They can use inexpensive raspberry pi's for fuck sake and probably learn more.
If any device falls into the "I can't do my job or that task without this one special unique tool" category, it's the Raspberry Pi. Kids are more likely to find Macs and Windows at their future jobs.
Commodore PETs (Score:2)
Pre-PC/Mac era (Score:3)
Brand loyalty is a tricky one when all the companies that made computers when I was at school are gone. What I did learn from exposure to primitive 8 bit machines was variety and flexibility which took me into software development. Later when Macs and PCs hit schools, the level of interest kids had in programming or even understanding computers dropped so we ended up with a generation of kids who couldn't do much more than type up a letter in MS Word compared with my generation which were writing hand coded assembly and building robots. Thank goodness Linus came along with his kernel and we were able to have a real OS on cheap PC hardware and that has given me a solid career so if there's any brand loyalty it is to Linux. While I use a Mac today (best tool for the job when dealing with a mixed environment) I'm a Linux admin and programmer by profession. The fight by these companies to control the market is bad, we need a mixture and devices like the Raspberry Pi are what we should be using to get kids hooked. Typing up letters and doing spreadsheets is not computing but seems to be all the schools are prepared to teach.
We had slide rules (Score:2)
Apples and Oranges (Score:2)
No pun intended.
Google isn't pushing the Chromebook, they're pushing Chrome and Google services -- the entire cloud experience. The Chromebook just makes it brain-dead simple for schools.
I think Google would be just as happy with Apple or Microsoft computer in there, as long as they were loaded with Chrome.
Hard to be loyal (Score:2)
It is hard to be loyal to a brand that is gone. Our schools had one apple II in the library, and a lab full of Commodore machines. I had a trs-80 color computer, and a Sinclair zx-81 at home. I don't and won't use a apple anything, and the others are all gone. It is pretty much an intel with whatever flavor of Linux serves the purpose and my windows 10 laptop for work. They all do the tasks they are designed for.
Good luck with that, ... (Score:2)
... and let me know how it works out for you.
I remember MS-DOS, and Windows 3.1 being the in thing when I got into computers. At my first job, MS Visual Studio was a very nice IDE.
At my first job I also learned how sticking to the ANSI-C specification helped our code run on multiple platforms. Combined with the make utility (with small variations between platforms) we got as close to producing cross-platform code as one could wish in the pre-Java days.
free software (Score:1)
This is terrible. Only free software should be used at schools.
Chromebooks vs off-site BM 1176 with cards (Score:2)
Seriously, pencil in the cards and wait two days for a print out to see how your program ran. All that instilled in me was a hatred for off-site card based programming.
I know it is difficult to give up the educational space, but I can't see how Microsoft has a chance. Based on previous posts, I'll know I'll get hammered by Microsoft fanboys/employees (who post as AC) who feel that Win 10 is competitive against ChromeOS, but it really isn't.
Brand loyalty? Oy. (Score:2)
We had a lot of odd minicomputers in my high school, but the one I used most in school was a Digital Equipment PDP-8. You loaded the bootstrap from a paper tape reader, and you loaded the paper tape reader program by switches on the front panel which allowed you to set memory address contents word by word and set the program counter to a particular octal address. Input/output was through a teletype that printed on a roll of paper.
What computer? (Score:2)
When I got to college I was able to sneak into a lab and use an ASR33 teletype on the Telex network to remotely log on to Dartmouth to use BASIC.
At my own school it was cards in a window, come back later for the printed output. And you'd better have an account that paid for it.
