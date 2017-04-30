Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Education Google Microsoft Portables Apple

Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook (techcrunch.com) 53

Posted by EditorDavid from the competing-for-classrooms dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Google [is] commanding 58% of U.S. K-12 schools. Windows is in second with around 22% and the combined impact of MacOS and iOS are close behind at 19%," reports TechCrunch, citing figures from consulting firm Futuresource. But now Chromebooks are under fire from cheaper iPads and Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 Cloud laptop with its cloud-based software. "For many schools, the dream of a one-device-per-child experience has finally been realized through a consumer technology battle waged by the biggest names in the industry... Fostering an entire generation of first-time computer users with your software and device ecosystem could mean developing lifelong loyalties, which is precisely why all this knock-down, drag-out fight won't be drawing to a close any time soon." That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook More | Reply

Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook

Comments Filter:

  • I hated the Apple ][ back in the day... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @02:47PM (#54329673) Homepage
    The girls in the seventh grade thought I came from a "poor" family because we didn't have cable to watch MTV and we didn't own an Apple ][ computer. I hated the Apple ][ with a passion. Before the Apple ][, were just kids. After the Apple ][, we were kids with socioeconomic markers. Being the proverbial fat kid in school, I had all the wrong kinds of socioeconomic markers.

  • That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

    I remember the first digital computing aid I had in my elementary school. I still have it and I carry it everywhere. I have grown quite attached to it, over the years. It was more than a computing aid. It had lot more uses and in fact serving as a computing aid was just an after thought. It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right. And, yes, I do have great loyalty to it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right.

      The middle digits were quite useful in many situations.

  • Computers in high school? (Score:4, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @02:52PM (#54329707)

    Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

    We didn't have computers in our high schools.

    Now get off my lawn!

  • Typing this on a RM 380Z. [wikipedia.org].

  • device per child a single terminal with 10 in monitor and keyboard using "gasp" CASSETTE TAPES to store data sitting on a cart wheeled from room to room, then no, not loyalty to that brand at all. Maybe you were one of the lucky ones who had an Apple II in your school, or even more than one, again on wheeled carts that moved from classroom to classroom.

    School districts are so strapped for cash now whatever is cheapest is what they get. One device per student is a nice idea, provided the business you're cont

  • I should be a diehard Trash 80 and apple ][ fan. Linux so don't think the plan worked.

  • Ah high school (Score:3)

    by PuddleBoy ( 544111 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:17PM (#54329827)

    Personal computers came after my high school days, but I do remember;

    a teacher bringing in an abacus for us to use
    most of the top-achieving students were pretty fast with a slide rule (still have mine somewhere....)

  • My school had a room full of Commodore PETs with cassette tape drives to load space invaders from. We were also given access to the nearby university's mainframe with teletype terminals with rolls of paper. These of course printed out your username and password, which was then safely disposed of in the bin next to each terminal. That was the new mainframe. In the next room were the terminals for the punch cards for the old one. Loyalty? Not so much.......

  • Pre-PC/Mac era (Score:3)

    by GreatDrok ( 684119 ) on Sunday April 30, 2017 @03:44PM (#54329935) Journal

    Brand loyalty is a tricky one when all the companies that made computers when I was at school are gone. What I did learn from exposure to primitive 8 bit machines was variety and flexibility which took me into software development. Later when Macs and PCs hit schools, the level of interest kids had in programming or even understanding computers dropped so we ended up with a generation of kids who couldn't do much more than type up a letter in MS Word compared with my generation which were writing hand coded assembly and building robots. Thank goodness Linus came along with his kernel and we were able to have a real OS on cheap PC hardware and that has given me a solid career so if there's any brand loyalty it is to Linux. While I use a Mac today (best tool for the job when dealing with a mixed environment) I'm a Linux admin and programmer by profession. The fight by these companies to control the market is bad, we need a mixture and devices like the Raspberry Pi are what we should be using to get kids hooked. Typing up letters and doing spreadsheets is not computing but seems to be all the schools are prepared to teach.

  • In my high school physics class, everyone was required to bring their own slide rule. I still have it. Can't say it inspired any loyalty, tho.

  • No pun intended.

    Google isn't pushing the Chromebook, they're pushing Chrome and Google services -- the entire cloud experience. The Chromebook just makes it brain-dead simple for schools.

    I think Google would be just as happy with Apple or Microsoft computer in there, as long as they were loaded with Chrome.

  • It is hard to be loyal to a brand that is gone. Our schools had one apple II in the library, and a lab full of Commodore machines. I had a trs-80 color computer, and a Sinclair zx-81 at home. I don't and won't use a apple anything, and the others are all gone. It is pretty much an intel with whatever flavor of Linux serves the purpose and my windows 10 laptop for work. They all do the tasks they are designed for.

  • ... and let me know how it works out for you.

    I remember MS-DOS, and Windows 3.1 being the in thing when I got into computers. At my first job, MS Visual Studio was a very nice IDE.

    At my first job I also learned how sticking to the ANSI-C specification helped our code run on multiple platforms. Combined with the make utility (with small variations between platforms) we got as close to producing cross-platform code as one could wish in the pre-Java days.

    I guess my love for Windows waned slowly but surely a

  • This is terrible. Only free software should be used at schools.

  • Seriously, pencil in the cards and wait two days for a print out to see how your program ran. All that instilled in me was a hatred for off-site card based programming.

    I know it is difficult to give up the educational space, but I can't see how Microsoft has a chance. Based on previous posts, I'll know I'll get hammered by Microsoft fanboys/employees (who post as AC) who feel that Win 10 is competitive against ChromeOS, but it really isn't.

    ChromeOS works very well, has a good ecosystem and has many differ

  • We had a lot of odd minicomputers in my high school, but the one I used most in school was a Digital Equipment PDP-8. You loaded the bootstrap from a paper tape reader, and you loaded the paper tape reader program by switches on the front panel which allowed you to set memory address contents word by word and set the program counter to a particular octal address. Input/output was through a teletype that printed on a roll of paper.

    I have to say that this primitive hardware was as satisfying in its way to

  • When I got to college I was able to sneak into a lab and use an ASR33 teletype on the Telex network to remotely log on to Dartmouth to use BASIC.

    At my own school it was cards in a window, come back later for the printed output. And you'd better have an account that paid for it.

    Didn't really get to 'cut my hacker teeth' until my sophomore year, when some oddball ins-and-outs of contract financing left me with a student job where I had, a couple times a day, the remainder of a one-hour time slot with my work

Slashdot Top Deals

In less than a century, computers will be making substantial progress on ... the overriding problem of war and peace. -- James Slagle

Close