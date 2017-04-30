Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook (techcrunch.com) 24

An anonymous reader writes: "Google [is] commanding 58% of U.S. K-12 schools. Windows is in second with around 22% and the combined impact of MacOS and iOS are close behind at 19%," reports TechCrunch, citing figures from consulting firm Futuresource. But now Chromebooks are under fire from cheaper iPads and Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 Cloud laptop with its cloud-based software. "For many schools, the dream of a one-device-per-child experience has finally been realized through a consumer technology battle waged by the biggest names in the industry... Fostering an entire generation of first-time computer users with your software and device ecosystem could mean developing lifelong loyalties, which is precisely why all this knock-down, drag-out fight won't be drawing to a close any time soon." That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

  • The girls in the seventh grade thought I came from a "poor" family because we didn't have cable to watch MTV and we didn't own an Apple ][ computer. I hated the Apple ][ with a passion. Before the Apple ][, were just kids. After the Apple ][, we were kids with socioeconomic markers. Being the proverbial fat kid in school, I had all the wrong kinds of socioeconomic markers.

  • That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

    I remember the first digital computing aid I had in my elementary school. I still have it and I carry it everywhere. I have grown quite attached to it, over the years. It was more than a computing aid. It had lot more uses and in fact serving as a computing aid was just an after thought. It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right. And, yes, I do have great loyalty to it.

  • Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?

    We didn't have computers in our high schools.

    Now get off my lawn!

  • Typing this on a RM 380Z. [wikipedia.org].

  • device per child a single terminal with 10 in monitor and keyboard using "gasp" CASSETTE TAPES to store data sitting on a cart wheeled from room to room, then no, not loyalty to that brand at all. Maybe you were one of the lucky ones who had an Apple II in your school, or even more than one, again on wheeled carts that moved from classroom to classroom.

    School districts are so strapped for cash now whatever is cheapest is what they get. One device per student is a nice idea, provided the business you're cont

