Microsoft And Apple Target Schools In War With Chromebook (techcrunch.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes: "Google [is] commanding 58% of U.S. K-12 schools. Windows is in second with around 22% and the combined impact of MacOS and iOS are close behind at 19%," reports TechCrunch, citing figures from consulting firm Futuresource. But now Chromebooks are under fire from cheaper iPads and Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 Cloud laptop with its cloud-based software. "For many schools, the dream of a one-device-per-child experience has finally been realized through a consumer technology battle waged by the biggest names in the industry... Fostering an entire generation of first-time computer users with your software and device ecosystem could mean developing lifelong loyalties, which is precisely why all this knock-down, drag-out fight won't be drawing to a close any time soon." That raises an interesting question. Do Slashdot readers remember the computers that were used in their own high schools -- and did that instill any lifelong brand loyalty?
The first computer I remember using in school was an Apple II, I think it was in fifth grade. I remember playing Lemonade Stand and Oregon Trail. When I got into high school, they had computer labs that were made up of Apple IIs, Apple IIEs and some Apple II clones. Didn't see an PCs until a few years later when I took data processing (basically dBase III) and "office procedures" classes.
My actual first introduction to computers was my uncle, who had a Commodore 64, and between playing with that and in Appl
I hated the Apple ][ back in the day... (Score:2)
There were socioeconomic indicators long before the Apple ][, even if you didn't notice them.
True. But the situation with the Apple ][ was a bit perverse. From 1984 to 1996, people kept telling me to get into computers and I disagreed with them even though I was building PCs from scratch. I was in a dead end restaurant job when my roommate told me that his company wanted to hire a software testing intern in 1997. I got the job and the rest became history. Would my life have been different if I haven't hated the Apple ][ in 1984?
My computer in elementary school. (Score:2)
I remember the first digital computing aid I had in my elementary school. I still have it and I carry it everywhere. I have grown quite attached to it, over the years. It was more than a computing aid. It had lot more uses and in fact serving as a computing aid was just an after thought. It was a truly digital system, 5 on the left palm and 5 on the right. And, yes, I do have great loyalty to it.
Computers in high school? (Score:2)
We didn't have computers in our high schools.
Now get off my lawn!
Of course. (Score:2)
Typing this on a RM 380Z. [wikipedia.org].
if you mean by (Score:1)
device per child a single terminal with 10 in monitor and keyboard using "gasp" CASSETTE TAPES to store data sitting on a cart wheeled from room to room, then no, not loyalty to that brand at all. Maybe you were one of the lucky ones who had an Apple II in your school, or even more than one, again on wheeled carts that moved from classroom to classroom.
School districts are so strapped for cash now whatever is cheapest is what they get. One device per student is a nice idea, provided the business you're cont