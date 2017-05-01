US Adults Will Spend More Than Half the Day Consuming Media, Study Says (emarketer.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report from marketing research firm eMarketer: Thanks to multitasking, US adults' average daily time spent with major media will slightly exceed 12 hours this year, according to eMarketer's latest report. But while our reports early in the decade told a story of robust gains -- with increases in digital usage more than compensating for declines in time spent with nondigital media -- growth has been petering out. Of course, media multitasking is what has made so much usage possible. That is how the figure for time spent can add up to 12 hours a day.
I'm at work right now....
Does reading
/. count as consuming media?
I RTFA. Yes, reading
/. counts as consuming media. Any Internet surfing does for this study. Reading stuff on the Internet while listening to music counts double.
The trick for lying with statistics is to get people not to read the explanation. You just fell for that.
Consuming media might include listening to music, having a TV on in the background, etc. That plus sleeping an average of 6 hours per night so you've really got 18 hours in which to squeeze the 12 of consumption, and it's doable.
How can an employed adult spend 12 hours on media? Either they don't work yet or they don't work any more!
Why don't you ask him?
Sigh. (Score:3)
"And note our method of accounting for simultaneous usage: If someone spends an hour watching TV (for example) and uses a smartphone to surf the web during the same hour, we count this as an hour of usage for each medium, and hence as 2 hours of total media time."
So if you watch a program and browse a website during the advert break, that counts twice (one hour each of TV and surfing for one hour)?
And if you browse 12 websites a day, one an hour for a fraction of a second each, that could count as 12 hours of usage on its own.
Shitty statistics present shitty conclusions.
Here is news for you: In all major enterprises, productivity is very bad already. This will not make any difference.
At least that is what I read from the summary. It sounds a bit like if you leave your web-browser open at Facebook, that counts as "time spent with major media". If so, then this figure is basically nonsense.
Pigs still not flying, hell still warm. Carry on.