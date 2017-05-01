Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Adults Will Spend More Than Half the Day Consuming Media, Study Says (emarketer.com) 22

An anonymous reader shares a report from marketing research firm eMarketer: Thanks to multitasking, US adults' average daily time spent with major media will slightly exceed 12 hours this year, according to eMarketer's latest report. But while our reports early in the decade told a story of robust gains -- with increases in digital usage more than compensating for declines in time spent with nondigital media -- growth has been petering out. Of course, media multitasking is what has made so much usage possible. That is how the figure for time spent can add up to 12 hours a day.

