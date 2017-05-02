Studios, Writers Guild Avert Strike With Last-Minute Deal (hollywoodreporter.com) 9
Jonathan Handel, writing for The Hollywood Reporter: Talks between the Writers Guild of America and AMPTP studio alliance went down to the wire Monday night but ultimately resulted in a three-year deal, averting a threatened walkout that could have cost jobs and homes, hit the California economy with a $200 million blow per week, accelerated cord-cutting and driven audiences off linear channels and onto digital platforms. David Young, executive director of WGA West, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a deal had been reached. Leaving the closed door meetings, Patric Verrone, who was WGA president last time the guild went on strike in 2007-2008, told THR it was a good deal for the writers. Michael Winship, president of Writers Guild East, echoed Verrone's comments and added that the union effectively mobilized the membership with the authorization.
Seems it's original material that's missing these days. There's loads of pretty faces that can recite lines with a medium emotional range.
Say what you want but if there was no demand for their work no one would bother to negotiate with them.
I can't believe either side let things get this far, because it just makes the truth more obvious and the more obvious it is, the faster the revolution goes.
Neither studio nor writer had any leverage here. Both sides had everything to lose and nothing to win.
One day we'll admit broadcast is a dead medium and concentrate on delivery of on-demand streams over the Internet, perhaps leaving a few FTA PBS stations in a much reduced spectrum so the poorest and most rural folk still have something.
Of course, as the airwaves are national property, so the copper, fiber optic, and microwaves of the Internet should also be. Information infrastructure is too critical in the Information Age to let regional monopolies hold it hostage.
So monopoly is evil but you'd hand over control of the net to the biggest monopolist of them all? Radio is fundamentally different. It does not have the infrastructure and maintenance costs of cabling.
