India's Infosys To Hire 10,000 American Workers After Trump Criticism (bloomberg.com) 8
India's Infosys said it plans to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years, following criticism from the Trump administration that the company and other outsourcing firms are unfairly taking jobs away from U.S. workers. From a report on Bloomberg: Infosys, which employs about 200,000 people around the world, will expand its local hiring in the U.S. while adding four hubs to research technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The first location will open in Indiana in August 2017 and is expected to create 2,000 jobs for American workers by 2021, the company said.
Yes! (Score:2)
10,000 new worker? (Score:2)
It's About Pay: Outsourcing to Insourcing (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Anybody here who would work for Infosys?
They'll be lucky to get C student, recent college graduates, useless air thieves to apply. Apparently, just like in India.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the weird thing about the Trumpster. He's a big talker and most of the things that he says are BS, but he's probably made more progress with getting companies to bring US jobs back to this country than the Obama administration did in the last 4 years.
That doesn't mean that I like him or his policies, but I have to give credit where it's due.
Re: (Score:2)