Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
United States Businesses Software The Almighty Buck

India's Infosys To Hire 10,000 American Workers After Trump Criticism (bloomberg.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
India's Infosys said it plans to hire 10,000 Americans in the next two years, following criticism from the Trump administration that the company and other outsourcing firms are unfairly taking jobs away from U.S. workers. From a report on Bloomberg: Infosys, which employs about 200,000 people around the world, will expand its local hiring in the U.S. while adding four hubs to research technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The first location will open in Indiana in August 2017 and is expected to create 2,000 jobs for American workers by 2021, the company said.

India's Infosys To Hire 10,000 American Workers After Trump Criticism More | Reply

India's Infosys To Hire 10,000 American Workers After Trump Criticism

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Sometimes, too long is too long. - Joe Crowe

Close