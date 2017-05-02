YouTube Finally Embraces Google's Material Design, Puts Focus On Content (googleblog.com) 31
Google's Material Design specs are finally coming to the YouTube desktop site, the company said on Tuesday. The feature isn't rolling out to all just yet, but you can test drive it here. My initial impressions after playing with the new design: lots and lots of white space, but the optional dark theme looks pretty. Here's how the company describes the changes: The key principles of this new design are:
1. Simplicity: The only thing you should be concerned about is watching the content you love. The new design is clean and fresh, thanks to the removal of visuals that can distract from your browsing or watching experience. We're focused on making the content shine!
2. Consistency: The new design is aligned across Google platforms, including the YouTube mobile app, while still providing the features you know and love.
3. Beauty: We strive to combine beauty and purpose to create an effortless experience.
Make a system any fool can use... (Score:1)
and only a fool will want to use it.
Two out of three (Score:3)
Well, simplicity I'll grant, and maybe consistency.
But a clean miss on beauty. Flat is ugly. Always has been. Always will be. No matter what's "trendy."
What's the deal with the scrollbar at the right? (Score:2)
Dark Theme (Score:2)
How to Opt Out? (Score:3)
"Test drive" implies it's temporary. How do I get decent Youtube back? The "test drive" link is http://youtube.com/new?optin=t... [youtube.com] but https://www.youtube.com/new?op... [youtube.com] doesn't reverse it.
"Test drive" implies it's temporary. How do I get decent Youtube back? The "test drive" link is http://youtube.com/new?optin=t... [youtube.com] but https://www.youtube.com/new?op... [youtube.com] doesn't reverse it.
Re:How to Opt Out? (Score:4, Informative)
Usability? That's so 1990s.. Now it's all about aesthetics... ugly ass aesthetics.
Am I the only one who thinks Usability should be a key design principle?
No, you aren't. They've ignored it here, and they screwed it up even worse in the similar Google Voice redesign. Addition of unnecessary whitespace inevitably means the user has to do more work to get the same (useful) information. Google Voice redesign decreased usability -- for no apparent reason -- in other ways as well, but that's probably off-topic here.
Glory of Consumption (vomit) (Score:2)
The only thing you should be concerned about is watching the content you love.
We have entered the era of the glorification of the consumer. All you should do is consume, and feel happy about it.
Not because they care about you. Because the consumer can be monetized.
Infinite scroll... Meh... (Score:2)
Yup. It prevents me from using CTRL-F to quickly find the text I'm looking for. It also prevents rapid scrolling with the scroll bar (or a fast mouse wheel).
Slow response, looks like ass (Score:3)
Got this for about 2 hours yesterday while I was editing some video and two things immediately struck me:
(This is all running Firefox with no-plugins on a Core i7 with 16 GB of memory)
1. Almost all the UI elements lagged, my suspicion is that content is loaded as needed. The comments section has been loading on demand for a while but now it seems to extend to other functions too now
2. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I beheld none; smaller lighter fonts, less contrast, burying things under modal dialogs (seriously why is a popup necessary for sharing the URL?)
Speaking of modal dialogs some of the notifications now appear under the video layer (making it impossible to interact with)
Google has a habit of testing crap like this on a subset of us and waiting for annoyed responses to fill up the Google Product Forums, I haven't checked to see what's there today but my guess is other users experienced similar behavior (unless I just got lucky in which case "go me")
An interface for dumb people (Score:2)
More white space
= less words
= less content
= less thinking
= more scrolling until you actually find what you want.
I suppose Youtube's most profitable customers are unable to deal with a screen packed full of information, but I'd prefer not to waste my time scrolling until I find what I need.
FAD (Score:1)
The packaging changes a little and the older front end devs get force retired.
How is this an improvement for anyone? It's just seems like a hamster wheel.