Etsy Announces Its CEO Is Stepping Down; Plans To Cut 8% of Workforce

Etsy is saying goodbye to CEO Chad Dickerson and CTO John Allspaw , and hello to former Skype and Evite CEO Josh Silverman and VP of Engineering Mike Brittain. "The Board decided that it was time for new leadership to take Etsy forward and I support that decision," Dickerson said in the announcement , later adding, "I have the greatest degree of confidence in the long-term growth opportunities for Etsy under Josh's leadership." The press release also outlined plans to "eliminate approximately 80 positions, which is approximately 8% of the total workforce." TechCrunch reports: