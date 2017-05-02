Tesla Executives Linked To Investment In a Startup That Focuses On 'Materials Recycling' (cnbc.com) 2
According to CNBC, "Two Tesla executives have been named as directors of a company called Redwood Materials, which appears to focus on technology to recycle and reuse manufacturing materials." From the report: Jeffrey Straubel, chief technical officer, and Andrew Stevenson, head of special projects at the auto firm, were on a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing highlighting a $2 million fundraiser for the Redwood Materials. The document was first uncovered by data platform CB Insights on Monday. Straubel and Stevenson are named as executive officers and directors of this company. Stevenson is also down as chief financial officer. Redwood Materials describes itself as making "advanced technology and process development for materials recycling, remanufacturing, and reuse," on its website. The SEC filing shows that the company was set up in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California. It has raised $2 million from just one investor but the name of the backer is not disclosed. The extent of Tesla's involvement with Redwood Materials is unclear, but if it were a partner, customer or even investor, it would certainly make sense. The company, which is run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been focused on ways to make its supply chain more efficient in order to scale and meet demand. Using a company like Redwood Materials would allow Tesla to own more of the supply chain, potentially helping to boost production, and in a more sustainable way, given that it would be recycling materials to be manufactured into different parts.
