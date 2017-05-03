Interns at Facebook, Google Out-Earn the Average American (axios.com) 27
Alayna Treene, writing for Axios: Long gone are the days of unpaid internships, at least at these 25 companies who are paying interns more than what the average American earns. Tech and finance interns in particular -- including at Google, Bloomberg, BlackRock, and Facebook -- earn more per month than the average American, according to data released by Glassdoor Tuesday.
Re: (Score:2)
Internships are really extended multi-month job interviews. That is how my company sees them, and that is how interns should see them. We never offer an internship to someone that we would not want to hire as a permanent employee. After graduation, we offer jobs to about 60% of our former interns, and most of them accept. We make NO job offers to any other graduates.
So the competition for the best interns is really a competition for the best future employees. The competition is fierce, and the best stu
They make the *median* income of SV (Score:5, Interesting)
There are plenty of fields where employees, interns or otherwise, outpace the salaries of the vast majority of Americans; however, put into context, interns at companies based in Silicon Valley are making just about the median income for the area and about 1/3 above the Californian median.
I am not sure what this is supposed to tell us, honestly. Companies wanting to attract top talent need to pay decent wages. Clearly the marketplace is competitive, even pre-graduation, especially for those coming out of top-tier schools with advanced degrees.
I mean, it's very nice that everyone wants to have income equality; however, let's dispel with the notion it's going to happen anytime soon and move along.
Re: (Score:2)
It tells us that at least half of all people in Silicon Valley don't work as software engineers or management.
:-D
Re: (Score:2)
It tells us that at least half of all people in Silicon Valley don't work as software engineers or management.
:-D
That's a popular misconception about Silicon Valley. Not everyone here is a newly minted millionaire, billionaire or zillionaire. You got minimum wage people taking out the trash, virtual ditch diggers like myself cleaning up the messes, and everyone else who isn't management or engineering.
and the cost of liveing in the bay area is very hi (Score:2)
and the cost of living in the bay area is very high out there 60K is crap.
Other places 50-60K is good!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
and the cost of living in the bay area is very high out there 60K is crap.
My company in San Jose rents a five bedroom house for the summer, within walking distance of our offices. Interns bunk two to a room. This free housing makes it much easier to recruit interns from outside the Bay Area, because they save more of their pay and they don't have to look for housing (which is a major time-wasting hassle in SV).
Re: (Score:2)
100k usd in SF was considered low incoming recently (thats a little over 8k/mo), according to another slashdot linked article. and it's probably true.
4500usd/mo housing for a small 1 bed room
35%+ taxes
8.75% tax on purchases
so.. 100k-54k = 46k.. - 35% (and thats a low estimate) = 30k left over of utilities, food, car, insurance, etc.
Seriously... (Score:1)
outcome vs opportunity (Score:4, Insightful)
The article's main point seems to be complaining about income inequality in general which is a complaint of equality of outcomes. Focusing on outcomes never seems to work. The war on poverty has killed too many poor people. More focus on opportunity and let people work out their own outcomes.
Re: (Score:2)
Huh?
Re: (Score:3)
The war on poverty has killed too many poor people.
Huh?
GP is right - being poor is strongly correlated with poor health outcomes. Diabetes, etc. lead to death very prematurely, especially without management. Availability of healthcare isn't the primary factor; people who are in poverty tend to seek care less often and are less compliant on average, regardless of healthcare availability.
The "Great Society" programs in the US have locked people into cycles of poverty. Look at the data for Eastern Kentucky,
Re: (Score:1)
How the dollars fly over time... (Score:2)
and employees from these companies (Score:2)
interns there, when you take other things into consideration such as free housing, free food, free laptop, etc. actually get more than many employees of these companies - and I'm saying engineers.
interning there is a great, great deal.
JavaScript (Score:2)
Ah, that helps explain why so many Big Tech websites are slow as molasses on a two-year-old phone. I bet none of the interns is running a $40 SoC Android device from Walmart.
n.b.: lots of your potential customers* are buying those devices right now.
* you may know 'customers' by the more familiar term 'eyeballs'
/s
Same goes for law firm summer associates (Score:2)
These are arguably in the top 5 of companies at the center of a massive Second Dotcom Bubble. Of course they're going to pay their interns a lot:
- Cost of living in SV, even temporarily, is more than just about anywhere else in the country
- Google and Facebook do most of their hiring from Stanford and other top 10 private-school computer science and engineering departments. People who can afford to go there on their own will expect at least what an investment bank or management consultancy is willing to pay
76% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck (Score:2)