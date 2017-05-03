Hulu Launches Its Live TV Streaming Service (fortune.com) 25
Hulu has officially unveiled its $40-a-month live-television streaming service to help it better compete against larger rivals like Netflix. Fortune reports: On Wednesday morning, Hulu announced the launch of the public beta version of Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $39.99 and allows users to stream live and on-demand programming from more than 50 TV channels running the gamut of live news, entertainment, and sports. The cost of the new service also includes access to Hulu's existing $7.99 premium streaming subscription and access to the company's library of archived content, which includes more than 3,500 film and TV titles. Subscribers to the new live service also get 50 hours of storage for recording programming, the ability to create up to six separate Hulu viewer profiles, and two simultaneous streams per account. The launch comes days after Hulu announced that it secured the final major piece in its live-television puzzle in the form of an agreement with Comcast's NBCUniversal to add several NBC- and Telemundo-owned channels to the Live TV lineup. That deal gave Hulu access to all four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. The new live service also includes popular cable networks such as CNN, ESPN, FX, Fox News, TBS, TNT, and the Disney Channel. The only premium cable network currently available on the new live service is Showtime, which costs an additional $8.99 per month. Cable networks such as HBO, AMC Networks, Viacom's Comedy Central and MTV are among those not currently included in Hulu's new service, though the company said on Wednesday that additional premium network add-ons will be available soon.
With all the streaming services available, it's not much cheaper than cable. I'm happy with my $9.99 Netflix and $7.99 Hulu. Anything above $30 (total for all streaming video) is a waste of money.
Mostly commercial free, shows form some providers get "limited" ads at the beginning and end even with the $4 surcharge. WTF?
regardless, fuck advertisements. that's precisely why many people (myself included) have cut the cord.
it's why netflix is so successful.
At this point time being forced to watch or listen to advertisements is an insult.
Madison Avenue's days are numbered.. (okay not quite yet, but one can hope.)
Brilliant.
That's what I thought... No Walking Dead? No thank you. (The Americans is on FX)
Or Hell No?
Pay streaming service that includes forced commercials. Nope! No thanks! I will stick with cable and my TiVo plus Netflix.
People are dropping cable to get away from expensive bundles. The only company that seems to truly understand this is Netflix. And unlike Hulu, Netflix is available world-wide.
it's really.. 10 bucks for netflix, 0 dollars for anything else not foudn on netflix and that's available on TPB (or wherever)
Really the value proposition here definitely swings towards services like hulu, or barring that $70+ per month for cable tv right? The prospect of getting to pay MORE for an inferior product is absolutely the way to go.
We shouldn't be supporting anybody who does that.
