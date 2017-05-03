Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Hulu Launches Its Live TV Streaming Service

Posted by BeauHD
Hulu has officially unveiled its $40-a-month live-television streaming service to help it better compete against larger rivals like Netflix. Fortune reports: On Wednesday morning, Hulu announced the launch of the public beta version of Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $39.99 and allows users to stream live and on-demand programming from more than 50 TV channels running the gamut of live news, entertainment, and sports. The cost of the new service also includes access to Hulu's existing $7.99 premium streaming subscription and access to the company's library of archived content, which includes more than 3,500 film and TV titles. Subscribers to the new live service also get 50 hours of storage for recording programming, the ability to create up to six separate Hulu viewer profiles, and two simultaneous streams per account. The launch comes days after Hulu announced that it secured the final major piece in its live-television puzzle in the form of an agreement with Comcast's NBCUniversal to add several NBC- and Telemundo-owned channels to the Live TV lineup. That deal gave Hulu access to all four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. The new live service also includes popular cable networks such as CNN, ESPN, FX, Fox News, TBS, TNT, and the Disney Channel. The only premium cable network currently available on the new live service is Showtime, which costs an additional $8.99 per month. Cable networks such as HBO, AMC Networks, Viacom's Comedy Central and MTV are among those not currently included in Hulu's new service, though the company said on Wednesday that additional premium network add-ons will be available soon.

  • With all the streaming services available, it's not much cheaper than cable. I'm happy with my $9.99 Netflix and $7.99 Hulu. Anything above $30 (total for all streaming video) is a waste of money.

    • If Hulu wants to make more money, they should stop forcing paying customers to watch commercials. That's the main reason I don't have a Hulu subscription, and i'm sure i'm not alone.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )
        I don't see the problem.... Hulu Plus only costs $12 (compared to $8 for the basic service) and you get commercial free. So $4 a month extra for commercial free. I am disappointed in the service, as shortly after I subscribed they seem to have lost a lot of the current (day-of or day-after) shows that I'm interested in. If I want to watch past seasons of something, I have netflix. However, for the shows I do watch, $4 for no commercials is very nice. I'd pay double the price of Hulu plus to get all the

        • Mostly commercial free, shows form some providers get "limited" ads at the beginning and end even with the $4 surcharge. WTF?

          • I believe, and I may be wrong about this, that those ads are actually part of the video provided to Hulu, rather than being inserted by Hulu themselves.

            • regardless, fuck advertisements. that's precisely why many people (myself included) have cut the cord.

              it's why netflix is so successful.

              At this point time being forced to watch or listen to advertisements is an insult.

              Madison Avenue's days are numbered.. (okay not quite yet, but one can hope.)

  • Looks like a big bundle of stuff, where you pay for things you don't want. Just like when I canceled cable.

    Brilliant.
  • So Hulu negotiated deals with it's Parent companies? Amazing.

    Hulu announced that it secured the final major piece in its live-television puzzle in the form of an agreement with Comcast's NBCUniversal

    Hulu @ Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]

    Hulu (stylized as hulu) is an American subscription video on demand service owned by Hulu LLC, a joint venture with The Walt Disney Company (through Disney–ABC Television Group) (30%), 21st Century Fox (through Fox Entertainment Group) (30%), Comcast (through NBCUniversal) (30%), and as o

  • No AMC? That's a non-starter. I selected PSVue because it was the only one that had the channels that I want (which includes AMC) and has a decent user interface (which means no Sling). I don't even use the PSVue service very often, I just watch most shows the next day on Hulu without commercials. I mostly use PSVue to record Walking Dead and The Americans.

    • That's what I thought... No Walking Dead? No thank you. (The Americans is on FX)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )
      The ability to skip commercials on their "DVR" service would cost an extra $20 (expanding your hours from 50 to 200, also). So now at $60/month for commercial skipping where you don't even get some of the best current shows, it's really just a waste. The promise of streaming services is failing - it's still far easier to deal with a nightmare like comcast and their DVR service than to get 5 different online streaming services, all with different UIs and restrictions, to legally get all the content you're

  • Or Hell No?

  • Pay streaming service that includes forced commercials. Nope! No thanks! I will stick with cable and my TiVo plus Netflix.

  • People are dropping cable to get away from expensive bundles. The only company that seems to truly understand this is Netflix. And unlike Hulu, Netflix is available world-wide.

  • Wow. $10 for Netflix vs $40 for useless live TV crap. What a tough choice. NOT.

    • it's really.. 10 bucks for netflix, 0 dollars for anything else not foudn on netflix and that's available on TPB (or wherever)

      Really the value proposition here definitely swings towards services like hulu, or barring that $70+ per month for cable tv right? The prospect of getting to pay MORE for an inferior product is absolutely the way to go.

      side note: a clue that these companies could take regarding their business models.. if you have to resort to legislation in order to drive the behavior of your consum

  • We shouldn't be supporting anybody who does that.

  • Are they for real? They would have to pay me $40/mo to watch those commercial-ridden, mostly worthless, channels.

