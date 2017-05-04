The Parts of America Most Susceptible To Automation (theatlantic.com) 30
Alana Semuels writes via The Atlantic about the parts of America most susceptible to automation: Much of the focus regarding automation has been on the Rust Belt. There, many workers have been replaced by machines, and the number of factory jobs has slipped as more production is offshored. While a lot of the rhetoric about job loss in the Rust Belt has centered on such outsourcing, one study from Ball State University found that only 13 percent of manufacturing job losses are attributable to trade, and the rest to automation. A new analysis suggests that the places that are going to be hardest-hit by automation in the coming decades are in fact outside of the Rust Belt. It predicts that areas with high concentrations of jobs in food preparation, office or administrative support, and/or sales will be most affectedâ"places such as Las Vegas and the Riverside-San Bernardino area may be the most vulnerable to automation in upcoming years, with 65 percent of jobs in Las Vegas and 63 percent of jobs in Riverside predicted to be automatable by 2025. Other areas especially vulnerable to automation are El Paso, Orlando, and Louisville. Still, the authors estimate that almost all large American metropolitan areas may lose more than 55 percent of their current jobs because of automation in the next two decades.
and prison pop will go way up as healthcare will b (Score:2)
and prison pop will go way up as healthcare will be much better there with no to very low cost. Then that shit high risk pools that you may not have the funds to pay for.
Re: (Score:2)
and prison pop will go way up as healthcare will be much better there with no to very low cost.
Any time you want to be edumacated just visit google and search for something like "prison health care" and then cry and cry as you see prisoners not even receiving treatment for real afflictions, let alone the cosmetic surgery and shit people imagine that prisoners are receiving.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. If the do-gooders impose higher and higher sin taxes (say on cigarettes) and then wonder why a peaceful transfer of products turns violent as people inevitably try to avoid the onerous tax.
You want a smaller prison population? Do not criminalize everything. Limit as much as possible police enforcement to violence and theft.
The corner stone of a free society is the agreement that:
"I will not try to kill you and take your stuff If you don't try to kill me a
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt it. Even with food prep, even though things have advanced, if robot chef technology is good enough, it would have been moved to every fast food joint by now, but even today, robochefs are still a novelty, at best making a "custom" pizza.
Of course, we have had jobs go by the wayside before. Farm workers, for example. However, the difference is that in the past, the US had a decent educational system, where a buggy whip maker could retrain to be an auto mechanic. That is really gone, especially wi
Re: (Score:2)
Umm, TFA said "automatable by 2025". Note that it's not 2025 yet, and that "automatable by 2025" in no ways implies "automatable right now"....
Re: (Score:2)
Who does this impact ? Everyone (Score:3)
If you do anything on your job which you can be automated, which is repetitive, those tasks will eventually be automated.
This does not automatically mean your job will be automated completely, but your job will change.
Or as Edsger W. Dijkstra said: higher level programming languages: People thought that those languages would solve the programming problem [make it easier]. But when you looked closely the trivial aspects of programming had been automated while the hard ones remained.
Any "Objective Repeatable Task" is automatable (Score:2)
Objective: The goal can be clearly defined in simple words. There are few input parameters to the problem that affect the output. The output is easily measured. The decision process for the input parameters has just a few steps.
Repeatable: The input parameters are similar and the outcome is similar.
Examples: Roofing. Laundry. Cooking. Manufacturing.
Re: (Score:2)
When did roofing become automated?
It hasn't, but it will. We'll stop building these retarded flammable asphalt shingle roofs sooner or later, and just put up metal roofs which can absolutely be put up by a robot. By modern standards it's not even a difficult job to have a robot do. Everything the machine has to do has been done in the automotive industry for decades. And it's a really smart job to automate, too, because anything done on a roof is among the most dangerous jobs in construction, whether it's roofing itself, or solar installati
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Trump (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I just wonder how long it will take these people to realize that Trump is NOT getting their jobs back.
A lot of people are woefully short on imagination. They never learned to daydream for themselves, which is why they are so prone to repeating talking points verbatim. They have to have someone else's dream, because they don't have their own. All that was crushed out of them. But creativity is a key problem-solving tool; it's not enough to achieve success on its own unless the world happens to be looking for abstract artists, but it's a mandatory tool.
These people are not going to realize they've been hoodwi
All of them. (Score:3)
Once upon a time it took 100% of humans 100% of their time to stay a live and gather enough food. Then we started to specialize.
In 1987 2% of Americans farmed, and that's was the lowest number (total) since the 1800s. In 1820, when they were reported at less than 2.1 million, or about 72 percent of the American work force of 2.9 million. By 1850, farm people made up 4.9 million, or about 64 percent, of the nation's 7.7 million workers. The farm population in 1920, when the official Census data began, was nearly 32 million, or 30.2 percent of the population of 105.7 million, the report said. So we've gone from 100 to 72 to 64 to 30 to 2% of the population need to just make food to keep our species going.
How many people did horses 'automate'? If you look at the cumulative improvements at a single task how many people with sticks [youtube.com] can a single tractor [youtube.com] replace? Think of how many 'jobs' we could bring back if we outlawed tractors? It doesn't mean that a 'farmer' has gone away, it just means they do something different. An engineer in 2017 has had most of what an engineer did in 1917 'automated'.
Computers have been automating computer jobs since they were invented. Compilers are just "robots" that turn high level C into Assembly. I don't even write my own C any more, Simulink does a much better and consistent job at it. The autogenerated code may be a bit verbose but it's very explicit and bester right
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Once upon a time it took 100% of humans 100% of their time to stay a live and gather enough food
Nope. Hunter-gatherers had more free time than you do. Medieval serfs did get fucked over pretty hard, though. They did what they were told from sundown to sunup, and they only got time off for religious ceremonies. Even pyramid builders may have been better-paid.
Re: (Score:2)