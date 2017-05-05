Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck

April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent (npr.org) 57

Posted by msmash from the where-we-are dept.
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Both the unemployment rate, at 4.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 7.1 million, saw only incremental changes in April. The new data follow disappointing results from March, when the Labor Department initially said less than 100,000 jobs were created. In April, some of the biggest job gains came in leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance, financial activities, and mining, the agency says.

April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent More | Reply

April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent

Comments Filter:
  • So, the unemployment news is "nothing particularly exceptional happened in the jobs and unemployment statistics this month, according to the Labor department".
    • No news is good news. The media tries to create as much hysteria as possible. So its good to have an occasional reminder that the general state of the country is on an even keel.

  • Just a numbers game... (Score:4, Funny)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @10:48AM (#54360747) Homepage
    What about the 92 million unemployed Americans who are waiting for new coal mining jobs?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      The we don't give a shit about unemployed miners attitude isn't really working out as a political strategy. What's the upside to piling on the already downtrodden coal miners? Where's the humanity in it?

      A coal miner might have skills that would translate to the oil business, or to working on big infrastructure projects like dams or roads, or mineral mining. But the same people who want them to lose their coal mining jobs also want to make sure there's no opportunity for them in these other industries.

      The

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        But the same people who want them to lose their coal mining jobs also want to make sure there's no opportunity for them in these other industries

        Hillary offered a job training program assistance. When George W. signed a similar law after 9/11, I used the $3,000 tax credit to go back to school, get out of my dead end video game testing job and into my career in IT Support.

        The most common remedy the left seems to offer them is for them to hurry up and die.

        That's the Republican healthcare bill.

        I wonder why they listen to someone like Trump instead?

        Trump promised to bring back coal mining jobs. Which he has no plans to do.

  • https://www.bls.gov/news.relea... [bls.gov]

    Yes, unemployment is open to interpretation and yes, there are different ways of presenting the data. The "usual" figure is U4, but for others U6 might be more meaningful. I think U6 is probably a better estimate, but that's just my opinion. What ISN'T my opinion is that no matter what number you use, unemployment is creeping downwards.

    • Oops, I meant U3 is the usual or official unemployment rate, not U4.

    • Here's what's stupid. Business owners have to report detailed payroll data at least every three months (small business) or more (monthly or weekly, depending on size and state). We could have explicit, accurate data with a simple SQL query. But instead we have a building full of people playing guessing games and sticking their thumbs (or worse) on the scale and producing what are basically flat-out fairy tales.

  • U3 numbers are complete bullshit. Everybody who is paying even the slightest attention knows they are complete bullshit. They are so full of bullshit that they're not even useful for comparative / trending purposes. They have literally only two forms of utility: political propaganda, and targets of mockery. It doesn't matter if it's a Democratic administration or a Republican administration. Even U6 is extremely sketchy: surveys multiplied by guesswork.

    • U-3 tells you what kind of job-seeking competition is out there. As the available employment increases, U-4 discouraged workers would become U-3 active workers, slowing the fall of U-3. That mean U-3 tells you how competitive the job market is.

  • Thank you President Trump! (Score:4, Funny)

    by IGnatius T Foobar ( 4328 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:11AM (#54360857) Homepage Journal
    So happy to see these numbers. President Trump is a truly worthy successor to Lincoln and Reagan. Keep up the good work, sir!

    • Pretty sure you're joking here, but since commenters are already taking you seriously I will just add that you can't put any job figures, good or bad, down to this administration yet. They have currently achieved nothing, no legislation, no budget, nothiiing. Any changes now are leftover from whatever was already happening.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      So happy to see these numbers. President Trump is a truly worthy successor to Lincoln...

      How dare you compare Trump to a loser who couldn't even stop the Civil War! Sad! You need to compare him to a real winner like Andrew Jackson, a man so great that he was able to motivate people and get them moving all across the country!

  • What bugs me about this (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @11:20AM (#54360901)
    is Obama got the blame for post-Bush recession (which to be fair was caused by deregulation started by Clinton) and now Trump gets the credit for Obama's work fixing things.

Slashdot Top Deals

Know Thy User.

Close