April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent (npr.org) 42
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Both the unemployment rate, at 4.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 7.1 million, saw only incremental changes in April. The new data follow disappointing results from March, when the Labor Department initially said less than 100,000 jobs were created. In April, some of the biggest job gains came in leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance, financial activities, and mining, the agency says.
Is this real numbers? Can these numbers be trusted? Is the administration inflating the numbers? Ask your self this before sharing. last month they where weaker lots of data pointing to even weaker numbers ahead. Now suddenly its great numbers?
No (see "Statistics" 101), No, and Yes. This is not something new or unique either. The Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, etc.. numbers were all bullshit too. The only difference is in how much bullshit goes into the published statistics, and of course who's party holds power when the numbers get published.
Is this real numbers? Can these numbers be trusted?
Is the administration inflating the numbers?
No, no, and yes. (Except that the administration is deflating the unemployment numbers, not inflating them).
http://www.shadowstats.com/ [shadowstats.com] shows, in the graph on the home page, that true unemployment in the USA is currently about 22%. Explanation and details can be found in http://www.shadowstats.com/art... [shadowstats.com]
Just a numbers game... (Score:4, Funny)
oh - now you suddenly care about unemployment numbers?
I've always cared about the unemployment numbers, especially since I was out of work for two years (2009-2010), underemployed (working 20 hours per month) for six months, and filing for Chapter Seven bankruptcy.
I don't recall you pooh-poohing news like this when Obama was in office - in fact you trumpeted how good these numbers were and conservatives should shut up.
I don't recall telling anyone to shut up. As a moderate conservative, I'm a great believer in both the 1st and 2nd Amendments.
That sounds like an attempt to change the subject. This thread is about the latest official unemployment figures.
The we don't give a shit about unemployed miners attitude isn't really working out as a political strategy. What's the upside to piling on the already downtrodden coal miners? Where's the humanity in it?
A coal miner might have skills that would translate to the oil business, or to working on big infrastructure projects like dams or roads, or mineral mining. But the same people who want them to lose their coal mining jobs also want to make sure there's no opportunity for them in these other industries.
Obligatory BLS table of U1-U6 numbers (Score:3)
https://www.bls.gov/news.relea... [bls.gov]
Yes, unemployment is open to interpretation and yes, there are different ways of presenting the data. The "usual" figure is U4, but for others U6 might be more meaningful. I think U6 is probably a better estimate, but that's just my opinion. What ISN'T my opinion is that no matter what number you use, unemployment is creeping downwards.
Oops, I meant U3 is the usual or official unemployment rate, not U4.
Here's what's stupid. Business owners have to report detailed payroll data at least every three months (small business) or more (monthly or weekly, depending on size and state). We could have explicit, accurate data with a simple SQL query. But instead we have a building full of people playing guessing games and sticking their thumbs (or worse) on the scale and producing what are basically flat-out fairy tales.
Please, please, please stop quoting U3 numbers (Score:2)
U3 numbers are complete bullshit. Everybody who is paying even the slightest attention knows they are complete bullshit. They are so full of bullshit that they're not even useful for comparative / trending purposes. They have literally only two forms of utility: political propaganda, and targets of mockery. It doesn't matter if it's a Democratic administration or a Republican administration. Even U6 is extremely sketchy: surveys multiplied by guesswork.
Too many people work without paying taxes, therefore count as unemployed or they are too comfortable living with mommy, daddy or sugar daddy.
You got too many alternative facts mixed up in that statement. Just focus on one. No need to do three at a time.
Thank you President Trump! (Score:2, Insightful)
Pretty sure you're joking here, but since commenters are already taking you seriously I will just add that you can't put any job figures, good or bad, down to this administration yet. They have currently achieved nothing, no legislation, no budget, nothiiing. Any changes now are leftover from whatever was already happening.
