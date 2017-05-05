Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education EU

EU Leader Says English Is Losing Importance (politico.eu) 119

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, opted to deliver a speech in French on Friday morning because he said "English is losing importance" in Europe. He gave the comments, which are unlikely to mend fences after a war of words between Brussels and London over Brexit negotiations, at the "State of the Union" conference in Florence's Palazzo Vecchio -- an annual event for European dignitaries. Juncker said he was opting for French because "slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe and France has elections this Sunday and I want the French people to understand what I am saying about the importance of the EU." He spoke in English.

EU Leader Says English Is Losing Importance More | Reply

EU Leader Says English Is Losing Importance

Comments Filter:
  • He made those comments in English.

    • He probably doesn't realize that all the French voter rolls are processed and the data input by Bulgarians who don't speak French.

      Without using English, they wouldn't even be able to have their ballots printed.

      All their government documents have to be translated into all the dozens of EU languages... by the same people. And those people only speak Bulgarian, English, and German. Very few people in the world want to learn French, and that includes people who translate French documents all day! It also includ

    • Of course he did. He was addressing the English speaking people at the time and telling them exactly why it is so important right now (on the eve of an election in France that will decide the fate of the EU in a literal sense) that he speaks French.

      Today English is the most spoken language. But in terms of the future of the EU it is by far not the most important.

      Sunday after the election one hopes that this will change again.

  • english is waning...you go right ahead and believe that

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A Spanish friend of mine wants me to move out to Spain and I'd mentioned one fear was an inability to find work and she was saying I had nothing to worry about because if all else failed, I could teach English lessons because there's a huge demand for native English speakers to teach advanced English. And Spain is classically one of the least willing to learn English because of the wide spread use of Spanish internationally.

      Yeah, having a hard time believing the guy. Probably more of a politically motivat

      • Have you checked out the lousy pay for TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language)? In many cases. it's room and board, and pocket money. People do it when they want to get a "free" experience of living in another country.

    • english is waning...you go right ahead and believe that

      This may be true one day. But my money would be on Chinese, not French, as the successor.

      • Except in the US, where it will be Spanish. Latinos will be bilingual, but most of the rest of the population will be English-only. Makes it easy to have a private conversation in front of unilingual English speakers.

      • Chinese is too difficult for non-native speakers to ever become a glue language that business people would want to learn to speak to other non-native Chinese speakers. Also, almost all Chinese people speak a second language. Younger people English, older people Russian.

        Spanish or German are the only really viable alternatives to English for that use case in most of the world. And what business uses as a glue language is the one that parents will want children to learn in school.

        Chinese is a useful language

      • Arabic, sadly.

  • What people may not be aware of, is that computer languages, especially HTML and JavaScript will require people who want to enter the IT field to know at least elementary English. The keywords in HTML tags recognized by all browsers around the word are in English, as is the JavaScript language. While there are some interpreters of compiled languages like C++ in other languages (Chinese for C++ examples exists) the more popular languages have English keyword bases. (see like of non-English based computer lan

  • In other news... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Jiro ( 131519 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:08PM (#54361257)

    Head of the Corner Burger Stand announces "McDonalds is losing importance."

  • How many Chinese speak English compared with Français?
    How many Indians speak English compared with Français?
    How many Japanese speak English compared with Français?

    C’est un homme stupide

    • Arguably more important: what percentage of EU-27 citizens speak French vs English?

      • Far more speak English than French. Far more speak English than German. German and French are almost equal though very differently distributed.

        More speak English than French and German combined.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gabest ( 852807 )
      Who cares about French? Russian is the way to go for Europe!

  • Each new day yields another affirmation of the wisdom of UK deplorables.

    • How so? Because the head of the EU in a speech addressed directly to French people a day out of an election decided rightfully that speaking in French is far more important to get his point to the right people?

      I'm still keen to hear what wisdom is on offer from a country who by every recent poll quite drastically regrets their knee jerk decision.

  • He's right? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by kamapuaa ( 555446 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:17PM (#54361327) Homepage

    Well to be fair, England leaving the EU does indeed make English less important in the EU.

    • LMOL not to people who conduct business.
    • You're perhaps right that it makes English less important in the political side of the EU but, as oh_my_080980980 pints out, English will continue to be the language of communication between those who need a common language in the EU as they're not going to magically cease doing business with British businesses or those affiliated with English speaking organizations. I think we can look at the airlines to disprove this chap's point. If you listen to ATC from anywhere in the world it's in English. An Iranian

    • But does it really? Let's remove the UK from the EU. The remaining population: Are they more likely to speak English or french?

      Outside of France, Belgium and Luxembourg which shared common territories recently enough that the language is adopted in the country who else speaks French:
      Netherlands 29%
      Roumania 17%
      Ireland 17%
      Italy 16%
      Portugal 15%
      Germany 14%
      Austria 11%
      The rest 10%

      So way to go, your speech was not understood by the vast majority of the population. Now let's do the same thing to English.

      Ireland 95

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by qaz123 ( 2841887 )
      English is dominant because of the US. If the US loses its status, English will do it too. But I don't see it in the near future at least

    • For one, English is still the language of the United States who is still and exceedingly important trade and military partner with most of the world. That alone makes English pretty important. Likewise while the UK may be leaving the EU, they'll still be trading with the EU, nothing really changes there.

      However the real importance of English comes not from the nations where it is the primary language, but all the nations where it isn't. The reason is that while English is only the 3rd or 4th most spoken fir

  • Huh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Funny, I was just thinking the EU was losing importance...

  • Pourquoi? (Score:3)

    by xession ( 4241115 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:22PM (#54361389)
    This guy must be an idiot. The only language that is spoken by a roughly equivalent number of people in the world is Mandarin Chinese. Unless Junker intends to push for people switching to Mandarin, he should probably just sit down and stop making an ass of himself.

    Its a good thing when there are fewer barriers to communication in the world. English for the most part, won on the global stage as the cross-over language. Short of another World War, I see little likelihood of this ever changing, especially when considering its embedded adoption in the technology sector.

    • I can see Mandarin Chinese taking over, especially if China is the first to colonize the Moon and other planets, while other nations are chasing their tails.

    • for communication within the EU it's strange to use a language with no native speakers, obviously the logical choice for Germans would be Arabic

  • A petty if not justifiable or desperate move from EU.
    It's basically on the brink of collapse, and that's not exactly a good thing. If France elects Marine Le Pen and goes for Frexit, EU is basically over. I didn't think they'd make it this obvious, but of course the only move EU has right now is to the ego of the richest countries left.

    • You don't frighten us, English pig dogs. Go and boil your bottoms, you sons of a silly person. I blow my nose at you, so-called "Arthur King," you and all your silly English K-nig-hts.

  • Should be German (Score:3)

    by Parker Lewis ( 999165 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:25PM (#54361415)
    So, if he want to talk about importance, he should speak in German.

  • Don't know if this is true, but it's a damn good story:

    At a NATO military conference, the French admiral was complaining, "Why do we have to speak English at all of these events?"
    The Dutch admiral replied, "Because the British, Canadians, and Americans made sure we don't have to speak German."

  • When he realises English is the lingua franca in Europe I shall experience great schadenfreude.

  • He said that English is losing its importance and then gave his speech in French? That sounds like a Monty Python joke.

  • No disrespect to the French but this is pretty typical of the French politicians. As I recall, a previous French president was fluent in English but both spoke French and had a translator for anything public. It's just a matter of cultural/national pride for them. I understand why they do it and there is no need to hold it against them or the people of France.

  • I have a lot of French and Russian friends that i've made during my travels. One thing that i've noticed between them is a sort of mild cultural annoyance that their language isn't as dominant like English or even to an extent Spanish.

    The UK was an EU anchor tenant. No amount of EU sour grapes will change that fact. Even without them, everyone will still be wanting to speak English.

  • He's not right yet

  • So you're saying a Frenchman said English is losing importance?
    Sounds like typical butthurt Frenchie behavior to me.

    Disclaimer: I was born and brought up French. I think the language wars are fucking stupid and hate it when French people walk into a restaurant, making a scene at the fact the waiter doesn't speak perfect fucking French (add emphasis on the "fucking").

    Fucking get over it!

  • The EU head honcho says English is losing importance after the UK leaves the EU.

    It's left as an exercise to the reader to determine whether this message is backed by

    a) reality
    b) politics

  • English will be an important language for the next couple hundred years. Chinese recently became an important language to know (within the last 30 years). What English (as a language) is losing isn't important, but dominance. Twenty years ago, you would have heard that EVERYONE should learn English because it's the global language of business. Today, economics has changed and now you can be part of the global market while not knowing English. Moreover, with the (marginally) dominant nationalist/isolationist

Slashdot Top Deals

Where it is a duty to worship the sun it is pretty sure to be a crime to examine the laws of heat. -- Christopher Morley

Close