EU Leader Says English Is Losing Importance (politico.eu) 119
An anonymous reader writes: Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, opted to deliver a speech in French on Friday morning because he said "English is losing importance" in Europe. He gave the comments, which are unlikely to mend fences after a war of words between Brussels and London over Brexit negotiations, at the "State of the Union" conference in Florence's Palazzo Vecchio -- an annual event for European dignitaries. Juncker said he was opting for French because "slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe and France has elections this Sunday and I want the French people to understand what I am saying about the importance of the EU." He spoke in English.
Yes, interesting. What makes you think he did? According to all news reports I have been able to find, he spoke French.
I may have been mistaken. I may have read this quote and misapplied "The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he would deliver his speech in English. “ If incorrect thanks for pointing that out.
He probably doesn't realize that all the French voter rolls are processed and the data input by Bulgarians who don't speak French.
Without using English, they wouldn't even be able to have their ballots printed.
All their government documents have to be translated into all the dozens of EU languages... by the same people. And those people only speak Bulgarian, English, and German. Very few people in the world want to learn French, and that includes people who translate French documents all day!
Of course he did. He was addressing the English speaking people at the time and telling them exactly why it is so important right now (on the eve of an election in France that will decide the fate of the EU in a literal sense) that he speaks French.
Today English is the most spoken language. But in terms of the future of the EU it is by far not the most important.
Sunday after the election one hopes that this will change again.
The ones that don't speak Mandarin.
With India being the most populous English speaking country in the world, I am thinking English will continue to be somewhat relevant. I do believe the speak is correct in that English is waning. US is in decline and as long as India doesn't get their affairs in order, Mandarin and simplified Chinese are going to be the next languages of choice.
The UK decided nationalism is for them which is sad considering at one point in time they were the largest empire not a century ago.
Even people so stupid they can't tell the difference between "is not decreasing in use" and "is the only important thing" realize they better learn a few words of it, eh?
Baka baka baka sou da ne?
A Spanish friend of mine wants me to move out to Spain and I'd mentioned one fear was an inability to find work and she was saying I had nothing to worry about because if all else failed, I could teach English lessons because there's a huge demand for native English speakers to teach advanced English. And Spain is classically one of the least willing to learn English because of the wide spread use of Spanish internationally.
Yeah, having a hard time believing the guy. Probably more of a politically motivat
english is waning...you go right ahead and believe that
This may be true one day. But my money would be on Chinese, not French, as the successor.
Chinese is too difficult for non-native speakers to ever become a glue language that business people would want to learn to speak to other non-native Chinese speakers. Also, almost all Chinese people speak a second language. Younger people English, older people Russian.
Spanish or German are the only really viable alternatives to English for that use case in most of the world. And what business uses as a glue language is the one that parents will want children to learn in school.
Chinese is a useful language
Arabic, sadly.
Espronto.
English is important, but if a language replaces it as a common tongue, it likely won't be a European language. If it shifts, it will be Mandarin/Cantonese, or Arabic. Maybe even Russian.
If not English, Spanish would be the more logical choice, imho.
Mandarin/Cantonese and Arabic are complicated languages which are wholly unsuited to keyboards.
And Russian... why in the world would we want to speak Russian?
For the cyka blyat!
What gives you the idea that criticizing Mandarin and ignoring Russian means that I'm defending English?
lingua franca
Probably a Frankish language, or maybe even French?
In other news... (Score:4, Funny)
Head of the Corner Burger Stand announces "McDonalds is losing importance."
Cow says, "eat mor chikin".
English "losing"? (Score:2)
How many Chinese speak English compared with Français?
How many Indians speak English compared with Français?
How many Japanese speak English compared with Français?
C’est un homme stupide
Far more speak English than French. Far more speak English than German. German and French are almost equal though very differently distributed.
More speak English than French and German combined.
Brexit (Score:2)
Each new day yields another affirmation of the wisdom of UK deplorables.
How so? Because the head of the EU in a speech addressed directly to French people a day out of an election decided rightfully that speaking in French is far more important to get his point to the right people?
I'm still keen to hear what wisdom is on offer from a country who by every recent poll quite drastically regrets their knee jerk decision.
Exactly. The "Big Two" European languages are German and French, and Poles, Swedes, Czechs, etc are going to learn German before French...
Only because English is an official language of only one EU country + a few micro nations.
But in terms of proficiency of language English is more widely understood throughout Europe than German and French combined. So regardless of what's official, English is by far the most important.
While you're right about which will learn German over French, it does gloss over the fact that of all the countries you listed English is by far the dominant, again even when you combine German and French.
Gewesen da, getan das. Scheiße war Bargeld.
He's right? (Score:4, Insightful)
Well to be fair, England leaving the EU does indeed make English less important in the EU.
But does it really? Let's remove the UK from the EU. The remaining population: Are they more likely to speak English or french?
Outside of France, Belgium and Luxembourg which shared common territories recently enough that the language is adopted in the country who else speaks French:
Netherlands 29%
Roumania 17%
Ireland 17%
Italy 16%
Portugal 15%
Germany 14%
Austria 11%
The rest 10%
So way to go, your speech was not understood by the vast majority of the population. Now let's do the same thing to English.
Ireland 95
No, not really (Score:2)
For one, English is still the language of the United States who is still and exceedingly important trade and military partner with most of the world. That alone makes English pretty important. Likewise while the UK may be leaving the EU, they'll still be trading with the EU, nothing really changes there.
However the real importance of English comes not from the nations where it is the primary language, but all the nations where it isn't. The reason is that while English is only the 3rd or 4th most spoken fir
Huh (Score:1)
Funny, I was just thinking the EU was losing importance...
Pourquoi? (Score:3)
Its a good thing when there are fewer barriers to communication in the world. English for the most part, won on the global stage as the cross-over language. Short of another World War, I see little likelihood of this ever changing, especially when considering its embedded adoption in the technology sector.
I can see Mandarin Chinese taking over, especially if China is the first to colonize the Moon and other planets, while other nations are chasing their tails.
Well... (Score:2)
A petty if not justifiable or desperate move from EU.
It's basically on the brink of collapse, and that's not exactly a good thing. If France elects Marine Le Pen and goes for Frexit, EU is basically over. I didn't think they'd make it this obvious, but of course the only move EU has right now is to the ego of the richest countries left.
You don't frighten us, English pig dogs. Go and boil your bottoms, you sons of a silly person. I blow my nose at you, so-called "Arthur King," you and all your silly English K-nig-hts.
Should be German (Score:3)
"Why do we have to speak English?" (Score:2)
Don't know if this is true, but it's a damn good story:
At a NATO military conference, the French admiral was complaining, "Why do we have to speak English at all of these events?"
The Dutch admiral replied, "Because the British, Canadians, and Americans made sure we don't have to speak German."
Thanks for sharing this story. It brought me much joy
Don't know if it's true, but I absolutely love it regardless.
Das ist grossartig!
He should have said "Obviously I want to be understood by the French, but it is equally important than I am understood by the rest of the world."
C'est vrai (Score:2)
When he realises English is the lingua franca in Europe I shall experience great schadenfreude.
French lost its importance 100 years ago (Score:2)
Classic French politician. (Score:2)
No disrespect to the French but this is pretty typical of the French politicians. As I recall, a previous French president was fluent in English but both spoke French and had a translator for anything public. It's just a matter of cultural/national pride for them. I understand why they do it and there is no need to hold it against them or the people of France.
Les Raisins Aigres! (Score:2)
I have a lot of French and Russian friends that i've made during my travels. One thing that i've noticed between them is a sort of mild cultural annoyance that their language isn't as dominant like English or even to an extent Spanish.
The UK was an EU anchor tenant. No amount of EU sour grapes will change that fact. Even without them, everyone will still be wanting to speak English.
Unfortunately (Score:1)
Jean-Claude? (Score:1)
So you're saying a Frenchman said English is losing importance?
Sounds like typical butthurt Frenchie behavior to me.
Disclaimer: I was born and brought up French. I think the language wars are fucking stupid and hate it when French people walk into a restaurant, making a scene at the fact the waiter doesn't speak perfect fucking French (add emphasis on the "fucking").
Fucking get over it!
Please read this as what it means (Score:2)
The EU head honcho says English is losing importance after the UK leaves the EU.
It's left as an exercise to the reader to determine whether this message is backed by
a) reality
b) politics
Dominance, Not Importance (Score:2)
Some software is pretty good from France. VeraCrypt is a good example of something well made.
Since i am a Greek, when communicating with Barbarians like you i am forced to use a Barbaric language (in my case the -common among Barbarians- language called English) instead of the language of the Gods: Greek!
I've known several Greeks over the years, and all of them have said basically this to me at some point.
Was it written in a French-based programming language, or an English one?
There's a Brazilian language called 'Lua' whose control structures are English words [if, while, etc]. Why reinventing the wheel? No reason to be chauvinist about it.
You don't understand the Francophone world then. Be in Quebec or France, they actually write laws about making it illegal to use words that are from other languages.
One day "Le Weekend" is understood and used by everyone, the next it has been outlawed and illegal to use in mass media. It's a very chauvinistic attitude.
Compare the French to the Germans, who not only embrace all sorts of languages, it is considered educated to know and use words from other languages in their speech and adopt them into Germa
In accordance with the EU population, the most widely spoken mother tongue is German (16%), followed by Italian and English (13% each), French (12%), then Spanish and Polish (8% each).
After Brexit, it will be worse. It's true that English is used as a second language by a significant portion of the population, but the same can be said for many other languages, given that much of the population speaks 2 or more languages. Interestingly, the UK is among the lowest ranking countries when it comes to being able to speak in a second language.
Current EU population is 504 million. The UK is 64 million, of which 88% (56 million) speak
English is not the #1 language in the EU, even before Brexit"
In accordance with the EU population, the most widely spoken mother tongue is German (16%), followed by Italian and English (13% each), French (12%), then Spanish and Polish (8% each).
Check your stat definitions before using them to make a point. Those are 'native tongue' percentages. 51% speak English.
tabarnak, les francais francaises connu-pas le vrai francaises quebecois esti.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Trop de francaises!
Junker is generally regarded increasingly as a clown. Even with people who are actually pro-EU (like myself).
The sooner this bozo goes the better.