The World's Most Valuable Resource is No Longer Oil, But Data (economist.com) 22

An oil refinery is an industrial cathedral, a place of power, drama and dark recesses: ornate cracking towers are its gothic pinnacles, flaring gas its stained glass, the stench of hydrocarbons its heady incense. Data centres, in contrast, offer a less obvious spectacle: windowless grey buildings that boast no height or ornament, they seem to stretch to infinity. Yet the two have much in common. From an article on The Economist: A new commodity spawns a lucrative, fast-growing industry, prompting antitrust regulators to step in to restrain those who control its flow. A century ago, the resource in question was oil. Now similar concerns are being raised by the giants that deal in data, the oil of the digital era (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). These titans -- Alphabet (Google's parent company), Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft -- look unstoppable. They are the five most valuable listed firms in the world. Their profits are surging: they collectively racked up over $25bn in net profit in the first quarter of 2017. Amazon captures half of all dollars spent online in America. Google and Facebook accounted for almost all the revenue growth in digital advertising in America last year. Such dominance has prompted calls for the tech giants to be broken up, as Standard Oil was in the early 20th century.

The World's Most Valuable Resource is No Longer Oil, But Data

  • This is just silly (Score:4, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @03:43PM (#54363219)
    Data only appears more valuable because the cost to "mine" it is very, very low. That makes the margins on it look great. But in terms of actual value show me anybody who'd rather have the same amount of data vs land if you're measuring in dollars.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      Yeah.. data won't matter for shit without oil to power the machines.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Data is all about potential, and that potential can in some cases have volatility- if there's no use for it then it goes stale and becomes essentially worthless, until suddenly someone comes up with a new algorithm or a whole application for it, when suddenly it becomes valuable, or the results from interpreting it become valuable. Cycle then repeats itself as more and more data is collected.

      Sometimes real estate loses value too. I'd hate to have owned a business in a small midwest town that was dependent

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      There is only so much land globally, especially land suitable for sophisticated business services which require extensive infrastructure. At most that satisfies the requirement for plant, but it barely scratches the surface of a business model. Consumer data powers new market research and business intelligence; an organization is like an organism, data analysis is how it knows what to do to survive and better to thrive in competitive business environments. Skepticism and arrogance are popular lately but tha
    • Only useful data is valuable. But the whole of data is diluted with much useless data. For example, Slashdot articles have a very low DVD (data value density).

  • An oil refinery is an industrial cathedral, a place of power, drama and dark recesses: ornate cracking towers are its gothic pinnacles, flaring gas its stained glass, the stench of hydrocarbons its heady incense

    I think a college somewhere is missing an English major.

    I've been in industrial sites, physical plants, power plants. They are the opposite of a church; form follow function, and often everything to do with maintenance has to do with function, not simply with keeping things tidy, and there's nothing hallowed or sacrosanct other than the ability of the machine to function as intended.

  • Most Valuable Resource? (Score:3)

    by lobiusmoop ( 305328 ) on Friday May 05, 2017 @03:47PM (#54363261) Homepage

    Pretty sure it's still printer ink.

  • >The World's Most Valuable Resource is No Longer Oil, But Data.

    I'd like to see you drive a car based on data fuel, oh...I mean ...plastic...I mean. Data...

    Bah, bullshit - when shit hits the fan, your data on my health history or the neighbors criminal history means diddley squat - only resources means something, something you can eat, use and consume. Data is whatever you think of, resources is what you need to survive.

  • My career is turning oil into data. Seriously, I test engines. Sounds like business will be good!
  • 24 well-publicised hours should do the trick.
  • if data saves Just One Child, then it's worth it. (well, in Star Trek TNG, didn't Data save one or two?)

