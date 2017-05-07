How Psychology Today Sees Richard Stallman (psychologytoday.com) 59
After our article about Richard Stallman's new video interview, Slashdot reader silverjacket shared this recent profile from Psychology Today that describes Richard Stallman's quest "to save us from a web of spyware -- and from ourselves." By using proprietary software, Stallman believes, we are forfeiting control of our computers, and thus of our digital lives. In his denunciation of all nonfree software as inherently abusive and unethical, he has alienated many possible allies and followers. But he is not here to make friends. He is here to save us from a software industry he considers predatory in ways we've yet to recognize... for Stallman, moralism is the whole point. If you write or use free software only for practical reasons, you'll stop when it's inconvenient, and freedom will disappear.
Stallman collaborator Eben Moglen -- a law professor at Columbia, as well as the FSF's general counsel -- assesses Stallman's legacy by saying "the idea of copyleft and the proposition that social and political freedom can't happen in a society without technological freedom -- those are his long-term meanings. And humanity will be aware of those meanings for centuries, whatever it does about them." The article also includes quotes from Linus Torvalds and Eric S. Raymond -- along with some great artwork.
In addition to insisting the reporter refer to Linux as "GNU/Linux," Stallman also required that the article describe free software without using the term open source, a phrase he sees as "a way that people who disagree with me try to cause the ethical issues to be forgotten." And he ultimately got Psychology Today to tell its readers that "Nearly all the software on our phones and computers, as well as on other machines, is nonfree or 'proprietary' software and is riddled with spyware and back doors installed by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the like."
I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Insightful)
and I still do but I'm slowly accepting there's some wisdom in forcing the software we all rely on to be transparent.
I wouldn't say he's "mad" but he is very eccentric. I'm glad that Psych. Today delved into that aspect as much as his advocacy, which folks around here are already familiar with. IANA psychologist, but I would diagnose him as OCPD, [wikipedia.org] along with whatever it is that causes him to do weird shit like plucking the tips of his hairs and eating them... in public... at the dinner table... (a scene I witnessed from the next seat, about 15 years ago).
As an OCPDer myself, I can easily see how his moral rigidity wrt soft
He isn't mad. Far from it.
He's just right, and that ticks off many people who don't want to "get" it. Watch now all those infantile asshats poking fun at him to detract from what matters.
Telling the truth and standing by it ain't always easy. And he's not... always diplomatic, mind you
:-)
I'm sorry but I'm not going to listen to a guy who is fat, unemployed, doesn't shower...
Textbook argumentum ad hominem.
You didn't make an argument, you demonstrated you don't have one. If you want people to listen to YOU, it helps not to fail at basic logic.
And seriously, think about what you just said: you'd advocate listening to a fit and sharply dressed flat-earther christian megachurch evangelist over an overweight unkempt genius like Einstein! Not only is your argument logically fallacious, its downright catastrophic.
I'm sorry but I'm not going to listen to a guy who is fat, unemployed, doesn't shower and who eats toejam. If he wants people to listen to him, he needs to demonstrate that he is capable of taking care of himself first.
Why? Do arguments become more valid when presented by someone well groomed?
And argument on how to orient society is greatly diminished if put forth by a fat, unemployed guy who doesn't shower and eats toejam.
Why? Because we're social creatures, and RMS acts all the world like an antisocial crank.
"But his argument is logical!" you say. Maybe... but we're humans, not Vulcans.
RMS is nuts but that doesn't make him wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
...and I still do but I'm slowly accepting there's some wisdom in forcing the software we all rely on to be transparent.
RMS is a bit crazy and certainly could be fairly described as a fanatic. I also think he is a clumsy advocate, a terrible public speaker, and his arguments aren't always grounded in reality. He is too easy to dismiss as a loon by those who have an interest in doing so. That doesn't mean he's entirely wrong. While I think he goes off the deep end a bit with his moralizing but in practical terms he is quite right that there is a huge loss of value to society in allowing too much of our tools to be kept under lock and key.
One of the great things about owning a drill press for example is that I can open it up and tinker with it if I feel the need. Nobody can tell me that I cannot. I might void a warranty but that's my choice and I can willingly take that risk. Heck I can even sell the modified device in most cases. But with most proprietary software I cannot do the equivalent tinkering. I can't open it up (figuratively speaking) and tweak the tool to my particular needs. Free (as in speech) software remedies this problem.
I don't have a principled objection to the existence of all proprietary software but RMS is very correct that if we lack a large toolbox of software tools that we can modify and adapt and build upon then we are ultimately causing very real and measurable harm to society. Imagine where science would be today if scientists were prevented by law from sharing their discoveries. Imagine a world where tool makers weren't allowed to improve on or use tools made by others. Imagine if chemists couldn't share chemical formulas. We are at risk of the doing something incredibly stupid in making it too easy to prevent the sharing of mere instructions for machines. That's not a moral argument - it's a practical one. We're limiting our own economic future by having clumsy copyright and patent laws that allow a few to lock up much of what should be accessible to all.
In some ways, that's the definition of greatness: overcoming your weaknesses to accomplish something.
Now I try to stay away from Holocaust/WW2 comparisons, because that trivializes crimes against humanity, but I do try to draw lessons from them. And the most important is that ordinary people take their cues from what people around them seem to be OK with. All those war criminals who claimed they were personally appalled by the Final Solution but were just following orders weren't necessarily telling self-serving lies; internally people people are often conflicted, but externally you can count on them to c
GNU/Linux is factually incorrect branding (Score:1)
GNU/Linux is factually incorrect.
GNU is a trademark owned by the FSF.
Linux is a trademark owned by the Linux Foundation and is not a GNU/FSF project.
So that makes GNU/Linux factually incorrect; unless the FSF wants to allow everyone to brand their project as GNU/xxx, without signing over the copyright to the FSF, simply because the project is dependent on GNU software.
GNU/Linux is factually incorrect.
Shouldn't that be GNU/systemd/whatever/Linux? The times of a GNU-only userland are long past...
Also, some of the most widely used Linux systems don't use GNU, such as Android/Linux and BusyBox/Linux (embedded systems).
Also, some of the most widely used Linux systems don't use GNU,
Which was the original rationale for using GNU/Linux (even if it wasn't the original motivation). With android and busybox, the rationale makes more sense, and the distinction between GNU/Linux and Android/Linux becomes useful.
The reasonable man (Score:3)
the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself.
Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.
- George Bernard Shaw
Stallman is RIGHT. (Score:3, Insightful)
Nothing else matters. You can hate the man or feel inconvenienced by what he says. Nothing changes the simple fact that he's right.
RMS is right about *some* things (Score:2)
Nothing else matters. You can hate the man or feel inconvenienced by what he says. Nothing changes the simple fact that he's right.
I don't hate or love the man. Nothing he does inconveniences me in the least. But he's not "right" about everything. He does have many very valid points, quite a few of which are logically unassailable as far as I can tell. Tools that cannot be modified or improved are a serious hindrance to society. Human society was built on the ability to make, modify, improve, and share tools. The notion that we can write mere instructions for a machine that aren't allowed to be shared with anyone is a very danger
In some ways Stallman is right (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, spyware, malware, freakware, stealware is bad and open source software can help address these issues. But coming off as a loose cannon who is going to insult anyone who is not in lockstep alienates everyone you get within ten yards of. It also doesn't help that Stallman has a reputation as a misogynist, immediate turning off half the audience that could be sympathetic to the issue he is bringing up.
Stallman is going to have to decide which is more important: The content of the message he wants to deliver or how he plans to deliver it. Eventually some other person is going to package the exact same Stallman is saying in a more palatable form for mass consumption. Come to think of it, its already occuring with mainstream Linux distributions. But eventually someone who is charismatic and how the technical background will supplant Stallman as the flag bearer for the "Purer open source" that will protect everyone.
oh my god he needs to stop acting like the bearded freak show on the city corner on a soap box screaming THE END IS NIGH.
Why? It's pretty clearly working for him. Note that Psychology Today just gave him a platform to spread his ideas to a new audience. They didn't interview Simon Phipps, Director of the Open Source Initiative, or even Bruce Perens or Eric (sorry Bruce). Acting like a false prophet has advantages in directing the media.
The main thing he would benefit from is avoiding his tics, like biting his nails while talking to people. But overall his persona attracts a lot of positive attention.
Pop psychology... (Score:2)
i agree with RMS (Score:3)
Kudos to RMS & Torvalds and the GNU/FOSS community at large
GNU/FOSS is the way to go if you want at least a reasonable sense of peace of mind as to what your PC or laptop is actually running, even if you dont audit the code yourself at least it is open source and the GNU/FOSS Open Source community can look though it. so if any bugs or strange behavior appears it can be fixed or if some dirty crook tries to sneak something nefarious in the software it will be found and routed out
Here I actually miss a better permission system like mobile apps have. For example, if I run a photo editor there's no reason for it to have for example network access, microphone access or general file system access. It should have access only to those files I open using a system dialog. That of course wouldn't be a cure for everything, but a lot of the time I feel the legacy of PC applications come from a world where everything is permitted unless explicitly blocked. It ought to be the other way around.
Political Bribe (Score:2)
He also sometimes carries zero-dollar bills, which he uses to bribe people, including passport agents. As Stallman says, “It’s legally valid and any U.S. agency will give you zero dollars in gold for it.” He gave one to Barney Frank hoping he’d vote no on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which bans breaking digital restrictions management. (Frank voted yes, and Stallman “lost all respect for him.” Plus Frank kept the cash.)
Programmer skill (Score:2)
In his outrage, Stallman spent nearly two years single-handedly re-creating (and sometimes besting) every new Symbolics feature in the MIT code, keeping LMI alive. The feat astounded his fellow software designers. Eventually Stallman saw there was no future in Lisp machines and decided to do something constructive rather than vengeful. “And that’s GNU,”