How Psychology Today Sees Richard Stallman (psychologytoday.com) 215
After our article about Richard Stallman's new video interview, Slashdot reader silverjacket shared this recent profile from Psychology Today that describes Richard Stallman's quest "to save us from a web of spyware -- and from ourselves." By using proprietary software, Stallman believes, we are forfeiting control of our computers, and thus of our digital lives. In his denunciation of all nonfree software as inherently abusive and unethical, he has alienated many possible allies and followers. But he is not here to make friends. He is here to save us from a software industry he considers predatory in ways we've yet to recognize... for Stallman, moralism is the whole point. If you write or use free software only for practical reasons, you'll stop when it's inconvenient, and freedom will disappear.
Stallman collaborator Eben Moglen -- a law professor at Columbia, as well as the FSF's general counsel -- assesses Stallman's legacy by saying "the idea of copyleft and the proposition that social and political freedom can't happen in a society without technological freedom -- those are his long-term meanings. And humanity will be aware of those meanings for centuries, whatever it does about them." The article also includes quotes from Linus Torvalds and Eric S. Raymond -- along with some great artwork.
In addition to insisting the reporter refer to Linux as "GNU/Linux," Stallman also required that the article describe free software without using the term open source, a phrase he sees as "a way that people who disagree with me try to cause the ethical issues to be forgotten." And he ultimately got Psychology Today to tell its readers that "Nearly all the software on our phones and computers, as well as on other machines, is nonfree or 'proprietary' software and is riddled with spyware and back doors installed by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the like."
Stallman collaborator Eben Moglen -- a law professor at Columbia, as well as the FSF's general counsel -- assesses Stallman's legacy by saying "the idea of copyleft and the proposition that social and political freedom can't happen in a society without technological freedom -- those are his long-term meanings. And humanity will be aware of those meanings for centuries, whatever it does about them." The article also includes quotes from Linus Torvalds and Eric S. Raymond -- along with some great artwork.
In addition to insisting the reporter refer to Linux as "GNU/Linux," Stallman also required that the article describe free software without using the term open source, a phrase he sees as "a way that people who disagree with me try to cause the ethical issues to be forgotten." And he ultimately got Psychology Today to tell its readers that "Nearly all the software on our phones and computers, as well as on other machines, is nonfree or 'proprietary' software and is riddled with spyware and back doors installed by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the like."
I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Insightful)
and I still do but I'm slowly accepting there's some wisdom in forcing the software we all rely on to be transparent.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
He is mad, he is like a young James T. Kirk, he would interfere in the development of young civilizations, trying to save their souls by preaching free software philosophy, but these young civilizations are not prepared for the power software brings, so they destroy themselves.
Such is why the prime directive exists, and it should apply within all levels and sub levels of human culture.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I wouldn't say he's "mad" but he is very eccentric. I'm glad that Psych. Today delved into that aspect as much as his advocacy, which folks around here are already familiar with. IANA psychologist, but I would diagnose him as OCPD, [wikipedia.org] along with whatever it is that causes him to do weird shit like plucking the tips of his hairs and eating them... in public... at the dinner table... (a scene I witnessed from the next seat, about 15 years ago).
As an OCPDer myself, I can easily see how his moral rigidity wrt soft
Re: (Score:2)
I would diagnose him as OCPD
Did you get your diagnosis from a stranger on the Internet?
No? Then consider clarifying that your 'diagnosis' is nothing more than a passing thought.
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:4, Funny)
As Yes Minister famously pointed out, this is an irregular verb.
I have an independent mind.
You are eccentric.
He/she is batshit crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Insightful)
"Eccentric" is a term reserved for rich people who are batshit crazy.
No, it simply means "unconventional and slightly strange"... which is certainly true of Stallman, whatever you may think of his relevance in any other aspect. As a longtime user of "GNU/Linux" (22 years and counting) I'm grateful for his contributions to "the cause" (whatever that may be). You may quibble about which license is "freer" but some people might think that level of scrutiny is a bit eccentric. Though I did try FreeBSD once, many years ago, it didn't work well for me. Maybe I'm just lazy... whatever.
Bottom line: Linux just keeps getting better, and I never have to pay a dime for it. And I don't really worry about viruses (though I am careful about opening stray links anyway). And Stallman played a major role in making that possible. What have you or I or most other folks accomplished to rival that?
What I wonder is, will the HURD ever overtake Linux as the de-facto kernel? I rather doubt it. But the rest of GNU is indispensable.
Re: I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:2, Insightful)
The rest of GNU is indispensible to you and me. It is very dispensible to many, who just use Linux without touching directly those pieces- and in some cases, without even touching them by second order.
rms being pissed that Linux got the naming credit is reasonable. Carrying on about that for almost a quarter century is absolutely not. Linux is the name of the OS. The GNU tools are a ludicrously valuable part of almost every Linux system. But if he cared super lots about naming, guess what? He'd have g
Re: (Score:2)
FreeBSD has never gotten the same level of desktop adoption as GNU/Linux. So the GUIs are less refined and there are fewer desktop applications available in the repositories. For most people, a suitable distribution of GNU/Linux is a better choice on a desktop client.
However, FreeBSD is a great server OS. It has a very high performance network stack and a more fully developed and stable version of the ZFS file system. I have used it successfully on servers, both in its basic form and in FreeNAS, a distribut
Re: (Score:2)
You don't see him insisting that any one who has any GPL software installed on a Windows machine call it GNU/Windows, because they'd laugh at him. Same applies to linux and the *BSDs.
That's one of the dumbest things I've ever had the mispleasure to read. Congratulations.
Re: (Score:2)
So whether BSD license is more free than GPL is a matter of interpretation. BSD guarantees the immediate recipient all rights and guarantees the subsequent recipient no rights. GPL guarantees all recipients some rights. I like them both better than proprietary licenses
Re: (Score:2)
People who eat toe fungus are eccentric, amongst other things. But his social problems are not the focus here.
There is a quote by George Shaw that summarizes the difference between visionaries such as Stallman and you:
Since he was largely responsible for starting the Free Software movement he gets a say in what t
Re: (Score:2)
I would not describe FreeBSD as "more free" than GPL software. Rather, it protects a different set of rights. It's impossible to protect ALL types of freedom; some are in conflict. Stallman believes that the rights that the GPL protects are the more important ones.
Two rights that the GPL protects that the BSD license does not: a developer's ability to use and adapt all code that is based on their code, and the right of end users to use all code that is based on a given code base.
On the other hand, the BSD l
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:4, Insightful)
This is not true. A company writing a closed source product based on BSD licensed code is not reducing anybody's freedom. Before the company wrote the proprietary software everybody was free to use and modify the original software. After they wrote the proprietary software, everybody is free to use and modify the original software. Also, people are free to use but not modify the proprietary software.
With GPL, in the same situation, people have more freedom since the freedom to modify the "proprietary" software is added to the freedom to use it. However, with GPL, the software might not exist at all because the company can't sell it. Well, they can attempt to sell it but they can't prevent their customers from giving it away for free.
RMS is nuts but that doesn't make him wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
...and I still do but I'm slowly accepting there's some wisdom in forcing the software we all rely on to be transparent.
RMS is a bit crazy and certainly could be fairly described as a fanatic. I also think he is a clumsy advocate, a terrible public speaker, and his arguments aren't always grounded in reality. He is too easy to dismiss as a loon by those who have an interest in doing so. That doesn't mean he's entirely wrong. While I think he goes off the deep end a bit with his moralizing but in practical terms he is quite right that there is a huge loss of value to society in allowing too much of our tools to be kept under lock and key.
One of the great things about owning a drill press for example is that I can open it up and tinker with it if I feel the need. Nobody can tell me that I cannot. I might void a warranty but that's my choice and I can willingly take that risk. Heck I can even sell the modified device in most cases. But with most proprietary software I cannot do the equivalent tinkering. I can't open it up (figuratively speaking) and tweak the tool to my particular needs. Free (as in speech) software remedies this problem.
I don't have a principled objection to the existence of all proprietary software but RMS is very correct that if we lack a large toolbox of software tools that we can modify and adapt and build upon then we are ultimately causing very real and measurable harm to society. Imagine where science would be today if scientists were prevented by law from sharing their discoveries. Imagine a world where tool makers weren't allowed to improve on or use tools made by others. Imagine if chemists couldn't share chemical formulas. We are at risk of the doing something incredibly stupid in making it too easy to prevent the sharing of mere instructions for machines. That's not a moral argument - it's a practical one. We're limiting our own economic future by having clumsy copyright and patent laws that allow a few to lock up much of what should be accessible to all.
cost of replication (Score:2)
Right, but the difference is that it's much more expensive for you to replicate that drill. If you buy a piece of software and get the source code so you can tinker with it, you can replicate and distribute that software at pretty much zero cost.
They are not giving you the manufacturing design specifications and assembly line process with that drill either.
Still, if there was one driving force the last 20+ years to get where we are today in comput
Re: (Score:2)
Great article btw!
Re:RMS is nuts but that doesn't make him wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
Imagine where science would be today if scientists were prevented by law from sharing their discoveries.
I've got the impression that Free software is simply the scientific method applied to software. So it's not just the rantings of an eccentric for the past few decades, there's a few more centuries of tradition behind the general principle. But as everything in the world revolves more and more around proprietary software (including natural sciences, ironically), a little reminder won't hurt.
I also agree that the Free scientific approach is an enormously practical one. I might even say that practicality is all that matters in the long run; morals are really just a short-term way of reminding people of long-term issues.
Re: (Score:2)
The comparison you are making is flawed. Free software is equivalent to free blueprints. The compiled code is analogous to the physical drill press.
Of course, a compiled program is usually licensed: you likely can't reverse engineer it or resell it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
In some ways, that's the definition of greatness: overcoming your weaknesses to accomplish something.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
gcc was his greatest achievement. The Free/Open Source Software landscape would look very different today without a free (as in beer) development toolchain.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
He has NOT achieved more than I have. I have two amazing daughters.
Amazing to you, or genuinely positive forces in the world? Because your precious snowflakes are consuming resources that all of us need, but we all use Linux, which would not be what it is today without the GPL. (Major contributors have said so, point blank.) Most people (and by extension, their children) are a net drain on the biosphere, and thus humanity (which depends upon it.)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Interesting)
FreeBSD was only held up because of lawsuits, and it's freer than anything under the GPL.
FreeBSD is an also-ran which will never, ever have the popularity of Linux because of its license. Period, the end. It doesn't matter whether you're a contributor who hates the idea of having his code used against him or a corporation who hates the idea of their competitors taking their work and running with it and not having to give anything back, but the GPL is more attractive to more corporations than the BSD license, period. That's why there are so many more major contributors of both types to Linux than there are to BSD.
You can bitch and whine about all the nefarious shit you would like to do with other people's code all day, but the simple fact is that the GPL is more popular than the BSD license because it preserves freedom for end users instead of for programmers. Since the computers exist to serve the users, and not the programmers, this is the way it should be. In olden times, any software you wrote on an IBM mainframe became the property of IBM. In modern times, IBM is a major contributor to Linux, because of the GPL. You can cry about the future until you are crushed by it, or you can grab onto the other side of the wheel and catch a lift.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
To boot, back in the day IBM was an open source software company.
Which day was that? Their mainframes originally came without an OS. Customers wrote their own. That's not open source, that's DIY.
Then came Amdahl and the lawyers and ruined all that. So, in fact, the tradition at IBM was to share, not conceal.
[citation needed]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He has NOT achieved more than I have. I have two amazing daughters. Call me back when he's produced something that's sentient and we'll talk.
"Producing" offspring is an ability possessed by even the dumbest of sentient animals. I wouldn't be proud of meeting that bar if I was you.
Look at it this way - you're being proud of something that most people can literally do in their sleep.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the biological drive to reproduce which makes it easier to produce children than not (otherwise why would there be such a large contraceptive industry?), I think he's done quite well not to add to the human burden the planet has to support.
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Interesting)
Now I try to stay away from Holocaust/WW2 comparisons, because that trivializes crimes against humanity, but I do try to draw lessons from them. And the most important is that ordinary people take their cues from what people around them seem to be OK with. All those war criminals who claimed they were personally appalled by the Final Solution but were just following orders weren't necessarily telling self-serving lies; internally people people are often conflicted, but externally you can count on them to conform.
What makes Stallman irritating is his stubborn non-conformity, even in minor points. He always insists on discussing things on his terms, which is something everyone dislikes when it's turned on them. But his pig-headedness is not a valid reason to dismiss his concerns, particularly where you have concerns yourself and most especially in areas where you have concerns and yet somehow you find yourself going along.
In a society where ordinary people are conforming with madness, it's only the crackpots who are sane.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>and I still do but I'm slowly accepting there's some wisdom in forcing the software we all rely on to be transparent.
Transparent isn't enough. It needs to be modifiable.
I bought a television that after purchased updated its firmware to install ads in the input select bar. (A high end Samsung 4K TV that absolutely couldn't use a low price to justify the advertising.) The real kick in the nuts was that 2106 Samsung TVs run Tizen, which is free software - but cannot be, you know, actually modified by the u
Re: (Score:2)
I think that what you posted is greatly undervalued, and likely underappreciated here on
/. (which is chiefly an "open source" forum, built to eschew software freedom and malign anyone who pushes for viewing the issues discussed here in terms of how we treat each other, or increasing and preserving software freedom).
How many talks from Eben Moglen include the phrase "Richard was right" or "Stallman got there (earlier, before most others, etc.)"? I can't keep track of them all. Moglen is right too; it's lone
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is not that he's right, the problem is that he is solely an idealist. He has a vision of an end goal, which is one that many people would agree is beneficial, and he has some convincing arguments as to why the status quo is bad, but he doesn't have a coherent plan for how to get from here to there. He's like the street-corner communists who correctly point out the flaws with capitalism, describe an egalitarian utopia, have no plan for how to implement it, and then complain that people are stil
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm sorry but I'm not going to listen to a guy who is fat, unemployed, doesn't shower...
Textbook argumentum ad hominem.
You didn't make an argument, you demonstrated you don't have one. If you want people to listen to YOU, it helps not to fail at basic logic.
And seriously, think about what you just said: you'd advocate listening to a fit and sharply dressed flat-earther christian megachurch evangelist over an overweight unkempt genius like Einstein! Not only is your argument logically fallacious, its downright catastrophic.
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder what Einstein's sense of humor was like.
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Informative)
You ask me if I keep a notebook to record my great ideas. I’ve only ever had one
It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer.
Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves.
If A equals success, then the formula is: A = X + Y + Z, X is work. Y is play. Z is keep your mouth shut.
I never think of the future. It comes soon enough.
Maybe that is the kind of Yiddish sense of humor, I don't know. It doesn't quite feel Russian to me (obviously it's not), too optimistic.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm sorry but I'm not going to listen to a guy who is fat, unemployed, doesn't shower and who eats toejam. If he wants people to listen to him, he needs to demonstrate that he is capable of taking care of himself first.
Why? Do arguments become more valid when presented by someone well groomed?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
And argument on how to orient society is greatly diminished if put forth by a fat, unemployed guy who doesn't shower and eats toejam.
Why? Because we're social creatures, and RMS acts all the world like an antisocial crank.
"But his argument is logical!" you say. Maybe... but we're humans, not Vulcans.
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:4, Insightful)
It's all about trust. He looks and acts like the crazy guy who keeps taping home-made posters about the one world government and satan to utility poles and believes that every utility van is spying on him. First impressions count. If you really want to have the best chance of advancing your cause, you clean up your act so that people have some chance of identifying with you and are more ready to listen.
Who would you trust more to watch your dog or your kids - Torvalds or Stallman? Who would you trust more not to embarrass you with their behaviour at a party? You never get a second chance to make a first impression.
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Funny)
Who would you trust more to watch your dog or your kids - Torvalds or Stallman?
RMS, without any doubt. Linus Torvalds has a pattern of exploding in bad temper.
Re: (Score:2)
there is the paradox in proper society. well groomed well spoken individuals must be right...just look at them.
Yeah, I'm not sure how I got modded down for that one, I guess my modtroll is following me around licking up my spittle. My point wasn't that they were bad people or even that I wouldn't invite them. I have defended RMS repeatedly in this thread and I have defended Linus' abrasive commentary repeatedly in those threads. My point was that point is irrelevant here.
Persuasion (Score:4, Insightful)
Why? Do arguments become more valid when presented by someone well groomed?
Persuading people involves a great deal more than simply making an argument with airtight logic. If logic was all that mattered, organized religion would have died out centuries ago. Like it or not, how an argument is presented can often matter more than the argument itself. And yes this can extend to personal grooming habits at times. This is a concept that understandably tends to be an anathema to many engineers but it's provably true. It doesn't matter if he is factually right if no one is willing to listen to what he says. Personal grooming and presentation can matter greatly at times. There is a reason that salesmen tend to present a polished image with a friendly face - it works. There is a reason preachers in church are very good at public speaking and understand the value of ceremony and presentation. It's the sugar that helps the medicine go down.
That said, the idiot who made the comment about grooming and toejam is an imbecile. Dismissing someone's idea out of hand because you dislike their appearance is idiotic and juvenile. Whether or not RMS presents himself well has zero bearing on whether what he is saying is correct.
Re: (Score:3)
Have you met RMS? I have. He has no worse hygiene than others. He has long hair and a beard, but takes care of both. Having a full beard myself, I can tell you that it requires work to be full and not scraggly. Trimming, oiling, combing. He maintains a natural look, but that does not imply bad hygiene. Rather the opposite. He doesn't stink of deodorant to cover up the stench of sweat, like your typical suit wearing critter. He washes just as much as others, and wears sensible clothing that doesn't
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I used to think RMS was mad... (Score:5, Insightful)
We don't usually label somebody as mad who hasn't gone off the deep end.
We often label people as mad because they stick to their principles and refuse to compromise.
I have dealt with RMS many times, I don't care for him much as a person, and certainly wouldn't want him as a co-worker or roommate. But I admire his perseverance, consistency, and integrity.
Re: (Score:2)
He uses a weird definition of free that most people don't agree with.
Then I think your 'most people' are
... ahem... rather uneducated, if they don't understand the English language conflates two meanings to the same word, many other languages have distinctly different words for.
Free (speech) - Free (beer), Libre - Gratuit, Libre - Gratis, Vrij - Gratis, Frei - Kostenlos.
The appropriate question is whether we have access to the source and what we're allowed to do with it.
1. Are you implying that anything like that would make that question less important? And, 2. That's exactly why 'open source' no longer fits since there are software companies that, very publicly, 'opened' s
The reasonable man (Score:5, Interesting)
the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself.
Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.
- George Bernard Shaw
Re: (Score:2)
- George Bernard Shaw
The unreasonable man is unable to be at least reasonable enough to get anyone to put up with their unreasonableness long enough to listen to them, so they aren't as effective at making progress as someone who is reasonable.
George Bernard Shaw also said "Better to keep yourself clean and bright." Stallman fails on that first one.
He also said that it was the mark of a truly intelligent person to be moved by statistics. He never heard of lies, damn lies, and statistics. Figures might not lie, but liars figur
Re: (Score:2)
There is another sense of 'cleanness' that has to do with your diet
Clean diet? - C'mon, the guy eats his own toe jam. Face it, he has disgusting personal habits, so bad that it detracts from anything he has to say.
Re: (Score:2)
Stallman is RIGHT. (Score:5, Insightful)
Nothing else matters. You can hate the man or feel inconvenienced by what he says. Nothing changes the simple fact that he's right.
RMS is right about *some* things (Score:5, Interesting)
Nothing else matters. You can hate the man or feel inconvenienced by what he says. Nothing changes the simple fact that he's right.
I don't hate or love the man. Nothing he does inconveniences me in the least. But he's not "right" about everything. He does have many very valid points, quite a few of which are logically unassailable as far as I can tell. Tools that cannot be modified or improved are a serious hindrance to society. Human society was built on the ability to make, modify, improve, and share tools. The notion that we can write mere instructions for a machine that aren't allowed to be shared with anyone is a very dangerous and stupid idea. Imagine if scientists were prohibited from sharing discoveries and formulas and you get a good idea of the severity of the consequences.
But he also makes the mistake of making it a moral argument in places where it clearly is not. Perhaps worse, he does so in places where a moral argument is unnecessary or even counterproductive. Morals vary from person to person and society to society. This allows people who do not share his moral belief system to dismiss him easily. Much of what RMS argues for can and should be argued from an economic perspective. RMS should explain it to people why it is in their own economic self interest to have free (as in speech) software. It's FAR more likely to be persuasive and the end result is the same - more people using free software. Economic self interest is a much stronger incentive to most people than abstract morals about tools that most people barely understand how to use much less build.
I agree with RMS for the most part but let's take his work and improve on it just like he hopes we will do with code. He's done some good work but it's imperfect and its up to the rest of us to build on it and make it better.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And yet people can be motivated by money to create better tools. Just because it's proprietary doesn't automatically mean that there's no progress or that it's worse for the task it's designed for.
Look at the game industry. GLP games are simply not competitive^W^W^W^Wsuck, even though the theory goes that anyone can contribute to make it better, so it SHOULD be better than closed source.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you have such a boner* about Stallman? Really, can you explain yourself?
(* we know you're not an XX chromosome female, don't even try to pretend, dude. There's a lot of hot pumped testosterone motivating the way you play your comments here)
Re: (Score:2)
Freedom isn't defined by RMS (Score:2)
Oh, look, you've reinvented the open source movement, right down to imagining that the most important thing in the world is the number of people using your products.
Who said anything about popularity? Economic self interest can simply be having access to the code so you can tinker for your own personal use. It is hardly limited to mass market popularity.
The Free in Free Software means freedom.
Freedom isn't just what RMS says it is. He has merely one perspective among many on what freedom is. Others see it differently. While I actually agree with him in most cases I think his tactics to achieve his stated goals are routinely stupid and/or clumsy. I admire his uncompromising stance but you can be uncom
Re: (Score:2)
He does not argue it from an economic perspective, because he knows that economics can change easily (think cloud: it might be cheaper and you have less stuff to manage). Morality does not on a whim.
Morals change routinely (Score:2)
You have that precisely backwards
He does not argue it from an economic perspective, because he knows that economics can change easily
Economics doesn't change at all. Capitalism works precisely because it harnesses economic self interest in useful ways. It is largely unconcerned with what that self interest is at a given moment. Arguing that free software is a moral issue is fine but to claim that morals don't change is clearly not true. Worse it's routinely not the best approach. Economics is a much more dependable basis for a rational argument. That's not to say that making a moral argument shoul
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
But he's not right; His GPL license imposes way more restrictions on software than *BSD licenses.
Actually, it imposes way more restrictions on copiers than *BSD licenses. This has the end result of making the software itself more free, which is why we call it Free Software. That's the exact opposite of what you said ("imposes way more restrictions on software").
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, the facts are simple. You can use *BSD licensed code far more ways than you can GPL'd code. Try selling a product with GPL'd code and not giving the source on demand.
If the facts are so simple, why are you still getting this wrong? Neither license has an edge over the other when it comes to the ways you can use the code. It's only when it comes to distribution that the differences come into play. Even then, you can still distribute it to all the same people, charge money for the distribution, et cetera.
In some ways Stallman is right (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, spyware, malware, freakware, stealware is bad and open source software can help address these issues. But coming off as a loose cannon who is going to insult anyone who is not in lockstep alienates everyone you get within ten yards of. It also doesn't help that Stallman has a reputation as a misogynist, immediate turning off half the audience that could be sympathetic to the issue he is bringing up.
Stallman is going to have to decide which is more important: The content of the message he wants to deliver or how he plans to deliver it. Eventually some other person is going to package the exact same Stallman is saying in a more palatable form for mass consumption. Come to think of it, its already occuring with mainstream Linux distributions. But eventually someone who is charismatic and how the technical background will supplant Stallman as the flag bearer for the "Purer open source" that will protect everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
oh my god he needs to stop acting like the bearded freak show on the city corner on a soap box screaming THE END IS NIGH.
Why? It's pretty clearly working for him. Note that Psychology Today just gave him a platform to spread his ideas to a new audience. They didn't interview Simon Phipps, Director of the Open Source Initiative, or even Bruce Perens or Eric (sorry Bruce). Acting like a false prophet has advantages in directing the media.
The main thing he would benefit from is avoiding his tics, like biting his nails while talking to people. But overall his persona attracts a lot of positive attention.
Re: (Score:2)
Acting like a false prophet has advantages in directing the media.
It didn't work for any of the people at the OSI who claimed to have invented the term "Open Source" a year after Caldera was using it as a marketing term because we were already using it in the community...
Re: (Score:2)
You know what Stallman would think about that?
He'd love it!
You seem to be under the impression that Stallman is after the glory of being the one that makes this happen. Nothing could be further from the truth. He simply wants it to happen. If it takes someone else grabbing the torch and running doesn't matter, as long as it happens.
This is very clear in how he advocates for everything he advocates, and in the approach he takes. This is not about him becoming a leader of some sort. He does not want that. It
If he was in it for the glory he would have moved (Score:4, Insightful)
To the uninitiated, Stallman comes off as screaming at clouds. Let me have a couple of thought exercises:
1. To most people, their android/IOS/Windows/Mac machine does what they want it to do and they don't think about it much beyond that. They don't have the time or the energy to look under the hood and play with the engine. They just want it to work, and Windows and Mac does that. Yes, Linux has gotten *alot* friendlier in the last 20 years but it isn't going to hold your hand like Windows and Mac does. So (like it or not) convenience is winning the war. So when Stallman comes by screaming the "end is nigh", "proprietary software is bad" uneducated people look at him like a screamer. The alternatives are not perceived as useful or inconvenient, even if more secure. So he is fighting an uphill battle.
2. Go watch people debate on the internet about a hot button political issue: Guns, Abortion, HealthCare, Taxation; You name it. It will quickly breakdown in to a couple of camps: The ProPeople and the ConPeople who will go at it all day and the WhyDon'tTheyShutUpPeople who might have been interested except someone who may have been friendly flamed them out of hand. Now change out Guns/Abortion and insert OpenSource or FreeSoftware. A lot of people get turned off by the zealotry and set it on ignore. Stallman's approach to people can be very inflammatory. I understand he has a specific message and is out to push that message. Without adjusting the presentation to account for the audience is like trying to teach Sanskrit to a pony. He has a reputation for insulting his audience or driving people away. I understand he is a purist, he is allowed to be a purist. But it turns alot of people off. Stallman wants people to go cold turkey and most people can't or won't do that.
Bringing people around means you have to find some common ground and a place where these people are willing to change. Start with a web browser, mail reader or art program (FireFox, Thunderbird, Gimp) and get them comfortable with those changes. Introduce them to additional programs that can replace the proprietary programs they used day-in, day out. That means programs that can replace iTunes, Word for Windows and every other daily use program out there. These programs have to be the real deal. Open/Libre Office does not have 100% of the functionality of Word so it isn't a replacement. iTunes is even harder to replace-yes there are music/move players out there; until it also has a movie,music store that can also update your phone with music it will be a tier 2 product.
rant over.
TLDR - Rehashing old arguments why open source software is at a competitive disadvantage to proprietary software.
Pop psychology... (Score:2)
i agree with RMS (Score:4, Insightful)
Kudos to RMS & Torvalds and the GNU/FOSS community at large
Re: (Score:2)
GNU/FOSS is the way to go if you want at least a reasonable sense of peace of mind as to what your PC or laptop is actually running, even if you dont audit the code yourself at least it is open source and the GNU/FOSS Open Source community can look though it. so if any bugs or strange behavior appears it can be fixed or if some dirty crook tries to sneak something nefarious in the software it will be found and routed out
Here I actually miss a better permission system like mobile apps have. For example, if I run a photo editor there's no reason for it to have for example network access, microphone access or general file system access. It should have access only to those files I open using a system dialog. That of course wouldn't be a cure for everything, but a lot of the time I feel the legacy of PC applications come from a world where everything is permitted unless explicitly blocked. It ought to be the other way around.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Privilege escalation exploits are a dime a dozen, so ultimately all those permissions can be circumvented. They serve to block semi-good actors (people who are only trying to track you, not completely control your system).
Sure circumvention is possible but a real company with employees using an exploit would be sued and hopefully put in jail, the barrier would at least be a lot higher than giving yourself permission on page 92 of the EULA. And even in the event of a hacker it would decrease the attack surface, for example a cryptolocker couldn't just start encrypting my files it'd have to escalate first. Obviously it wouldn't solve everything, but don't let perfect be the enemy of good.
Re: (Score:2)
NTP has been around for more than 30 years, and still has more than 150 bugs waiting to be fixed.
Re: (Score:2)
That requires people willing to actually go through others code and do the auditing. I remember a few years back when bug after bug after bug after bug was revealed in the most basic/used open source programs around - that had been sitting in the code for years, all because everyone was assuming everyone ELSE was doing the auditing.
As a result, it turned out, nobody was.
Actually, someone was. The NSA and hackers from various countries.
Re: (Score:2)
Visible-but-hard is still better than not visible at all. You've brought up a footnote, not a contradiction.
And while possible, it's quite the bluff. It's like trying to cheat with your cards visible. Publishing openly is a confident gesture, even without any discussion of malware.
Political Bribe (Score:2)
He also sometimes carries zero-dollar bills, which he uses to bribe people, including passport agents. As Stallman says, “It’s legally valid and any U.S. agency will give you zero dollars in gold for it.” He gave one to Barney Frank hoping he’d vote no on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which bans breaking digital restrictions management. (Frank voted yes, and Stallman “lost all respect for him.” Plus Frank kept the cash.)
Programmer skill (Score:2)
In his outrage, Stallman spent nearly two years single-handedly re-creating (and sometimes besting) every new Symbolics feature in the MIT code, keeping LMI alive. The feat astounded his fellow software designers. Eventually Stallman saw there was no future in Lisp machines and decided to do something constructive rather than vengeful. “And that’s GNU,”
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well sure. The team of programmers had families and lives outside of work and they stopped to bathe.
By literally cutting out everything (including sleep) he could do the work of three programmers working eight hours a day.
RMS is important, and not to be ignored, but... (Score:2)
...like any zealot he's easy to undermine due to his rigidity.
He does a lot of good, and that's what's important. People look at him and think "if only he was perfect" - that's missing the point. He's not perfect, he's weird, obsessed (compulsively so), rigid, and he does have ego problems they're just once removed from himself and buried in what he has replaced 'the self' with in his mind - his mission.
But that doesn't mean what he says isn't true. Much of it is.
The irony being that what RMS calls "free
We've been down this road before. (Score:4, Insightful)
The geek has been trying to dethrone Microsoft Office for longer than I care to remember without having any great impact on Microsoft's small business and enterprise markets. Photoshop remains the choice of professionals.
Ideological purity or political correctness is not a substitute for the software users need or want.
Part of the problem is that the geek sees only the code and not every element that contributes to the success or failure of a program --- and there his resources are often lacking. The game engine is not the game.
Re: (Score:2)
The geek has been trying to dethrone Microsoft Office for longer than I care to remember without having any great impact on Microsoft's small business and enterprise markets.
A solid replacement for Excel is entirely the barrier there. Once that exists, the Microsoft Office empire will crumble.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The geek generally doesn't care about Office because the geek doesn't use Office. That is the main reason not much happens in that space; Office is the weapon of choice for memos. That may well remain so, but it doesn't much matter, that is not where the battle is fought. Office is pretty much irrelevant.
The huge animation studios run Linux - because it provides the stability and long support cycles they need, and they do not run Photoshop. The market is a lot more fragmented than sweeping generalizations a
Get a clue. (Score:2)
Office is the weapon of choice for memos.
One of the many versions of Office365 is customized for the medical profession. Fundamentally a bundle of software and services that meet very complex needs. Correspondence. Documents. Records. Analysis. That meet specific legal and professional requirements. It is not a trivial problem.
Psychology? (Score:2)
What about psychiatry?
:P
Oh look (Score:2)
It's the Stallman Slam Article time of the year. Springtime as usual. Wonder if we'll get about half a week's worth of that feminist talking-point shit next?
His Ideology Lost (Score:2)
The open-source community has mostly shifted to BSD-style licenses these past few years, which has lead to a huge influx of people being paid to work on open-source projects, career prospects for people working on open-source in their own time, and generally better technology.
All you get by using copyleft is loneliness and obsolescence.
We live in a pragmatic world, not some hippie utopia.
Re: (Score:2)
GNU/Linux is factually incorrect.
Shouldn't that be GNU/systemd/whatever/Linux? The times of a GNU-only userland are long past...
Also, some of the most widely used Linux systems don't use GNU, such as Android/Linux and BusyBox/Linux (embedded systems).
Re: (Score:3)
Also, some of the most widely used Linux systems don't use GNU,
Which was the original rationale for using GNU/Linux (even if it wasn't the original motivation). With android and busybox, the rationale makes more sense, and the distinction between GNU/Linux and Android/Linux becomes useful.
Re: (Score:2)
The operating system should just be named after the distribution e.g. Red Hat, Debian etc. To label them all "Linux" leads to a false view of the Linux ecosystem. We all tend to think of Linux as one operating system with a bunch of variants whereas it is a lot of operating systems that share the same kernel.
The variety of kernel isn't even all that important. You could take any non-systemd Linux distro and recompile it all on top of one of the BSDs or even Darwin and almost nobody would notice the differen
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, because Windows already is a complete operating system. Yes, this might be hard to grasp without basic computer literacy.
Re: (Score:2)
GNU software, running on the Linux kernel. Which is licensed with the GNU Public License.
Weird, huh?