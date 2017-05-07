Court Allows Case Over Violating Open Source License (lexology.com) 33
Slashdot reader destinyland writes: The District Court for the Northern District of California recently issued an opinion that is being hailed as a victory for open source software. In this case, the court denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging violation of an open source software license, paving the way for further action enforcing the conditions of the GNU General Public License... As part of its motion to dismiss, Hancom argued that using open source code offered under open source licensing terms does not form a contract... The District Court ruled that Artifex's breach of contract claim could proceed, finding that the GPL, by its express terms, requires that third parties agree to the GPL's obligations if they distribute the open-source-licensed software [and] concluded that royalty-free licensing under open source conditions does not preclude a claim for damages...
In denying a motion to dismiss, the District Court only holds that the claims may proceed on the theories enunciated by Artifex, not necessarily that they will ultimately succeed. Still, the case represents a significant step forward for open source plaintiffs... In the past decade, while enforcement of open source licensing violations has become more common, few enforcement cases result in published law. The open source community will be watching this case carefully, and this initial decision vindicates the rights of the open source authors to enforce GPL terms on both breach of contract and copyright theories.
I don't think you'll find closed-source software vendors to be any happier than your average Stallmanite when you breach their license agreement.
Dismissing the GPL would've done them no good: then they'd have been without any license at all, which would make them guilty of all sorts of egregiously-penalized criminal copyright violations. A party can either accept the GPL in all its parts, or not have any rights to distribute the work or its derivatives whatsoever.
That's exactly the state they're in right now, because violating the GPL automatically causes your licensed rights granted by the GPL to be permanently terminated according to the GPL.
This is one reason to prefer GPLv3 (Score:4, Interesting)
Under GPLv2 yes, and this is one of the reasons why licensees should prefer GPLv3. GPLv3 allows for a 30-day period following receipt of notice of the violation where a first-time violator can come into compliance and regain the rights they lost. See copyleft.org for more on this in two sections, one on GPLv2 termination on violation [copyleft.org] and another on GPLv3's "lighter" approach [copyleft.org]. Here's a quote from the relevant section on GPLv3:
A party can either accept the GPL in all its parts, or not have any rights to distribute the work or its derivatives whatsoever.
Sounds a lot like every EULA and software license out there. You can either accept it in all its parts, or not have any right to use of the software whatsoever. Yet somehow people keep making excuses for why "sharing" software doesn't violate anything because nothing is lost.
The GPL governs distribution, whereas EULAs govern use. Two different things.
That's exactly the BSD advocate's equivocation that I was referring to.
You'll find no GPL-licensed software where the licensor's intent is to blur the distribution/use distinction rather than specifically separate the two. Consequently any exploitative follow-on to your pet theory will fail radically in court.
If they had been able to dismiss it successfully, would that have set a legal precedent?
For one thing, Google would suddenly have a valid defense against Oracle in their case over Java..........
Your issue is not Linux; you hired bad lawyers who should probably be disbarred, for ignoring specific exceptions listed in the license And not understanding what activities the GPL terms apply to.
This involves dual-license software - ghostscript in this case. One license is GPL, the other is proprietary for people that wish to avoid using the GPL. The defendant chose to not pay for the proprietary license, and they chose to not comply with the GPL. So they got sued.
There's no point to taking the GPL to court, as a defendant. Any defense that could be come up with will be based on denying the GPL's applicability, thereby either arguing that some other license exists and producing it, or admitting criminal copyright infringement.
Your point was salient 20 years ago, but these days it's the case that GPL cases are settled out of court because there's no viable defense and never has been. Practical difficulties in GPL enforcement arise from jurisdiction and the cost and ef
The summary keeps talking about "open source license", but also makes it sound like the license in question is GPL, which is the Free Software License.
Perhaps user destinyland and editor EditorDavid missed this earlier story [slashdot.org] which includes, in the summary that EditorDavid also allegedly edited, this sentence:
/., corporate news and open-source friendly website (even to the point of apparently denying giving any credit to the Free Software Foundation). However it's worth noting that writing and talking about the GNU GPL as "open source" license makes it seem like an Open Source Initiative member had something to do with writing this license when that's not the case at all. In fact, the earlier versions of the GNU GPL predate the OSI and the open source movement entirely. And the GPL's princip
Start with the GPL's fictions... (Score:2)
