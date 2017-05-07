Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Open Source The Courts

Court Allows Case Over Violating Open Source License

Posted by EditorDavid
Slashdot reader destinyland writes: The District Court for the Northern District of California recently issued an opinion that is being hailed as a victory for open source software. In this case, the court denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging violation of an open source software license, paving the way for further action enforcing the conditions of the GNU General Public License... As part of its motion to dismiss, Hancom argued that using open source code offered under open source licensing terms does not form a contract... The District Court ruled that Artifex's breach of contract claim could proceed, finding that the GPL, by its express terms, requires that third parties agree to the GPL's obligations if they distribute the open-source-licensed software [and] concluded that royalty-free licensing under open source conditions does not preclude a claim for damages...

In denying a motion to dismiss, the District Court only holds that the claims may proceed on the theories enunciated by Artifex, not necessarily that they will ultimately succeed. Still, the case represents a significant step forward for open source plaintiffs... In the past decade, while enforcement of open source licensing violations has become more common, few enforcement cases result in published law. The open source community will be watching this case carefully, and this initial decision vindicates the rights of the open source authors to enforce GPL terms on both breach of contract and copyright theories.

Court Allows Case Over Violating Open Source License

  The summary is missing some details.

    Anonymous Coward

    This involves dual-license software - ghostscript in this case. One license is GPL, the other is proprietary for people that wish to avoid using the GPL. The defendant chose to not pay for the proprietary license, and they chose to not comply with the GPL. So they got sued.

  • The summary keeps talking about "open source license", but also makes it sound like the license in question is GPL, which is the Free Software License.

    Perhaps user destinyland and editor EditorDavid missed this earlier story [slashdot.org] which includes, in the summary that EditorDavid also allegedly edited, this sentence:

    Stallman also required that the article describe free software without using the term open source, a phrase he sees as "a way that people who disagree with me try to cause the ethical issues to be forgo

  • I understand this is /., corporate news and open-source friendly website (even to the point of apparently denying giving any credit to the Free Software Foundation). However it's worth noting that writing and talking about the GNU GPL as "open source" license makes it seem like an Open Source Initiative member had something to do with writing this license when that's not the case at all. In fact, the earlier versions of the GNU GPL predate the OSI and the open source movement entirely. And the GPL's princip

  • The weakest part of the GPL (both standard and LGPL) is that it is based upon arbitrary fictional concepts that in theory would will falter to slippery slope augments. It's all about "bundling" in conjunction to linking. Everything digitally is distributed as a stream. That certain ordering of the data is valid but others are not is ridiculous when the words to describe it are arbitrary. Computer memory isn't physical and is merely treated as linear conceptually depending on how you relatively look at it

