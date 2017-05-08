Artificial Intelligence Closes In On the Work of Junior Lawyers

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares a Financial Times article: After more than five years at a leading City law firm, Daniel van Binsbergen quit his job as a solicitor to found Lexoo, a digital start-up for legal services in the fledgling "lawtech" sector. Mr Van Binsbergen says he is one of many. "The number of lawyers who have been leaving to go to start-ups has skyrocketed compared to 15 years ago," he estimates. Many are abandoning traditional firms to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities or join in-house teams, as the once-unthinkable idea of routine corporate legal work as an automated task becomes reality (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). Law firms, which tend to be owned by partners, have been slow to adopt technology. Their traditional and profitable model involves many low-paid legal staff doing most of the routine work, while a handful of equity partners earn about 1m pound ($1.30m) a year. But since the 2008 financial crisis, their business model has come under pressure as companies cut spending on legal services, and technology replicated the repetitive tasks that lower-level lawyers at the start of their careers had worked on in the past. [...] "We get AI to do a bunch of things cheaply, efficiently and accurately -- which is most important," says Wendy Miller, partner and co-head of real estate disputes at BLP. "It leaves lawyers to do the interesting stuff."

  • Software Automation != AI (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's frustrating to see any use of computers being called AI.

    It's not intelligence to follow a decision tree. It's intelligence to come up with the decision tree.

    • It's frustrating to see any use of computers being called AI.

      It's not intelligence to follow a decision tree. It's intelligence to come up with the decision tree.

      What does it really matter when the impact and outcome is the same? Low-paid legal staff used to have a viable job. Soon, they will be no longer necessary.

      Do autonomous vehicles have to be AI-perfect in order to disrupt and displace human drivers? Hell no. The solution merely has to kill less humans than human drivers do. Shouldn't be too hard a task to do, since we meatsacks suck at driving, and kill hundreds every day.

      It's long been argued that we humans only use a mere fraction of our brains capaci

    • They are selecting for people just like the current batch of office worker's/middle management's children. Taking care of their own. Subconscious for most but you can bet their is some overt tit for tat.

      People that had 4 years to waste getting useless college degrees on a party oriented campus, now living in the basement (and preventing the 'rents from getting their freak on, 'Acid House' style.)

      File clerks still exist? Sort of, someone has to unjam the scanner.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Sort of, someone has to unjam the scanner.

        Have you ever tried to unjam a high-end multifunction printer? At one job I was at, the print tech was home sick. It took four techs to figure out how to unjam a printer, as the user manual was missing from the back of the printer and the diagrams on the inside panels made no sense whatsoever. It would have been easier to take the entire machine apart and put it back together.

  • Market Oversaturation (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @10:48AM (#54376455)

    Lawyers are the most overstaffed profession in existence - more lawyers go to do non-lawyer things than not after passing their Bar because there is such an over-saturation of lawyers.

    This isn't unique in that respect, and this sort of thing has been going at least since Legal Zoom started in 2001.

    • An idle smart lawyer is kind of a dangerous thing. He can put three more to work, with one bright idea.

    • Can confirm. Law is a place for people who got useless degrees to pretend to learn something. If you go to one of the top ten schools, though, you can get into Big Law and make a fortune... and have no life. I've heard this from my lawyerly relative, and judging from his multiple SCOTUS trips he knows what he's doing.

  • Same Thing In Engineering (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This has been happening in engineering for some time now and combined with outsourcing the result is that companies are becoming increasingly top-heavy with lots of senior engineers while we hire less and less new graduates as the work that they used to cut their teeth on just isn't there anymore. It always gets billed as "freeing us up to do more interesting stuff" but the truth is that it ends up decreasing how many engineers a firm really needs while creating a barrier to entry for newer engineers as the

  • This is gonna get real ugly (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @10:49AM (#54376467)
    Lawyers are cheap to train but the degrees are expensive. That's made them highly desirable for schools. My Kid's in Nursing and the average GPA of a kid admitted into the undergrad program (e.g. third year classes) is 3.9. If she wanted to get into Law School it'd be much easier.

    So we've got schools turning out lawyers left and right and making a surplus. Meanwhile we're putting them out of work. And just 'cause it's cheap doesn't mean the kids get a discount, so they're in debt up to their ears. That's a recipe for a lot of desperate sue happy lawyers who won't care much if they get disbarred since the degree's worthless anyway.

    This folks is why socialists don't want to abandon people. When you do that they turn desperate and there's all sorts of nasty consequences. I guess we can use oppression to take 'em down a notch, but thing is unless you're part of the ruling class you're gonna get caught in the crossfire...

    • Law professors get pretty big salaries, and the program needs to fund entirely from tuition.

      I doubt they're the cheapest to teach by a long shot.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Law is a bifurcated profession. Only the graduated from the so called T14 schools have any real hope of a real legal career today. Them and the top 5% out of the other schools more or less. Graduates from all the other schools are basically getting paralegal certificates. The majority of them will never really practice law and will be happy with administrative jobs in local government of JD optional type "compliance" jobs in healthcare or finance. But this has been the case since the 1920's really. We've al

  • High-Frequency Lawyering (Score:5, Interesting)

    by UberVegeta ( 3450067 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @10:59AM (#54376579)

    If two firms both use computer power to do all of the meaningful work (especially finding prior art and swarm-learning reasonable rates for royalty/licensing), could we see a future where cases such as Apple vs. Samsung are decided in minutes not years?

    Human communication is slow. Writing and reading letters is slow. Computers communicate faster than we do. Computers could argue with each other, an automated judge could decide the result, *and* the n-th level appeals could be adjudicated all within a few hundred milliseconds - leaving "mom and pop" corporate lawyers out of business.

    I am now struggling to decide whether this would be a brilliant advance or a tragic loss for humanity. Better make this somebody's PhD project.

  • With this ad [youtube.com]. Cruz even nailed the look: it's the professional industries where the suits run everything. Very effective rhetoric.

    Consistently, the people I have seen who are the biggest backers of any public policy or tech trend that reduces the need for people in the workplace are either:

    1. The rich.
    2. People in industries that seem to be semi-immune.

    We might now get some real traction on a democratic debate over efficiency vs human cost because at some point, optimizing for efficiency leads to dystopian

  • Oh boy, another AI topic (Score:3)

    by WDot ( 1286728 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @11:05AM (#54376661)
    Okay, we can all see how this discussion is going to go. "That isn't real AI, because it doesn't perfectly recreate a human mind!" "AI is just a computer program! Why call it AI?" "So called AI research works exactly the same as rudimentary models made in the 1980s and have made zero progress since then!"

    What I don't get is why there's this hate-on for AI on Slashdot. Supposedly this is a community of free (as in speech) software geeks. AI is as free as in speech as you can GET!
    • All of the popular deep learning toolkits are open-source (Caffe, Tensorflow, Torch, etc).
    • Almost all of the research is published to ArXiV, a free, open-access website, before being published in a for-pay journal.
    • Popular models are ported to different toolkits, pretrained, and made available for anyone to use however they want
    • Most research papers have their code uploaded to Github so that you can pull and reproduce. No reproducibility crisis in AI!
    • These pretrained, open models can be finetuned to whatever new application you want. You can change as much or as little as you want! Perfect for tinkering and hacking!
    • Most of the datasets used to train the popular models are free and open (Imagenet, MS-COCO, PASCAL VOC, etc).
    • Almost all of the software is built for Linux first. Torch doesn't even have a Windows port! It only works on Mac and Linux!
    • There is plenty of free online education (using MOOCS, Youtube, online tutorials, blogs, etc). You don't need to get an expensive degree to start playing with it!

    AI SHOULD be Slashdot's favorite thing ever! This is the new generation of the free software movement!

  • Seems like most of the artifacts generated by lawyers are basic forms, with fields containing the specifics (beneficiaries, addresses, etc). Stuff like that is easy to implement as a web page, as is done by sites like LegalZoom, and at a fraction of the cost of using a meatbag lawyer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Well that is true, and its a problem. Jr. lawyers get to be senior lawyers not just as a function of aging but by helping partners etc at a firm. Even though its not an apprenticeship it is, in many respects. Yes you can go practice law having earned your JD and passed the bar, but you really are no good to anyone or no better than a computer expert system like LegalZoom anyway. I have lots of layers in the family so I have heard the stories.

      In the past a JL would spend 80% of their time doing grunt wor

  • Founding a startup is way more constructive for society than being a lawyer in my opinion. So good one!

  • The parallels to IT and software development are striking and should be noted by everyone in our career field. Automation, offshoring and outsourcing of routine legal tasks has meant hugely depressed salaries and new lawyers not being able to find any entry-level work. This sounds exactly like what's happening in IT -- offshored help desk and outsourced data center positions leading to low wages or no jobs for people starting out.

    This is interesting to me, because I live near New York City where most of the

